NBA games are more often than not won by closer margins, but there are plenty of times when teams get blown out. A blowout can be a 10-point loss where it's clear who the better team is or a 40-point whooping.

While blowouts can occur earlier in the game, they usually occur towards the end of the game when the losing team has no chance of making a comeback. This is due to either the point difference being too large, not enough time on the clock to make up the points, or both.

The exact point differential to classify as a blowout is not specifically defined, but when a team is leading by either twenty late in the game or thirty at any point in the game, it is usually classified as a blowout. Teams that are down by a significant margin often become desperate to make up the points, playing more sloppily and replacing starters.

Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been several games that resulted in blowouts. However, only a few ended up making the history books, with those being games that ended in the greatest point differential. These games ended up becoming the biggest blowouts in NBA history.

5 Trail Blazers vs. Thunder - 62 points

Jan. 11, 2024: Portland 77, Oklahoma City 139

The most recent historic blowout occurred on January 11, 2024. This game saw the Portland Trail Blazers take on Oklahoma City Thunder, and it could not have gone worse for the Trail Blazers. The final score would end up being a blowout of 139-77, a point differential of 62, tied for fifth all-time.

For Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 31 points, while Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double. They shot 57.0 percent from the field, with 70 points coming from in the paint as opposed to the Trail Blazers’ 30 paint points. With this win, the Thunder broke their franchise record for victory margin, which was previously 45 points, a feat they accomplished twice during the 2012-13 season.

“This was uh … sheesh. Not much really good to say about this one for us. It was almost like a perfect storm to be honest with you. Nothing really worked for us.” -Portland coach Chauncey Billups after the game

Portland actually jumped out to an early 7-4 lead in the game, but the Thunder would go on an 18-0 run, and the game was already over. This game was the second-worst defeat in Trail Blazers history.

4 Lakers vs. Warriors - 63 points

Mar. 19, 1972: Los Angeles 162, Golden State 99

On March 19, 1972, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors. It ended up becoming a bloodbath, with the Lakers defeating the Warriors by a score of 162-99. The game would end up setting the record for the largest victory margin in a game up to that point, and currently sits at fourth all-time.

In front of 17,505 fans, Golden State began the game by scoring 24 points in the first quarter but allowed 42 to the Lakers. The Warriors did score more points than the Lakers in the second quarter, outscoring them 32-29. However, the second half of the game was where the Lakers went off, outscoring the Warriors 91-43 during that span.

Lakers' 1972 Starting Five Player Career PPG Points against Portland Jim McMillian 13.8 22 Happy Hairston 14.8 16 Gail Goodrich 18.6 30 Wilt Chamberlain 30.1 10 Jerry West 27.0 17

The Warriors of that season were no pushovers, either, finishing with 51 wins. However, the Lakers were simply on another level, finishing with an impeccable 69-13 record that season, winning the Finals. Eight Lakers scored 10 or more points that night, with Gail Goodrich leading with 30 and Jim McMillan putting up 22. All but one Laker scored during the game, but the most amazing part is Wilt Chamberlain, owner of the 100-point game, only recorded ten points in 25 minutes.

3 Pacers vs. Trail Blazers - 65 points

Feb. 27, 1998: Indiana 124, Portland 59, Indiana 59

The 139-77 blowout to Oklahoma City was the second-worst blowout in Trail Blazers history. The worst one in their history came at the hands of the Indiana Pacers on February 27, 1998. That game would see the Trail Blazers lose by an incredible score of 124-59, a margin of 65 points.

The Pacers shot 63.6 percent from field goal range while shooting an impressive 60 percent from the three-point range. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers only shot 33.3 percent from in the paint and possessed an abysmal 17.6 three-point percentage that game. Indiana also had 34 turnovers and 54 rebounds, while Portland had 44 turnovers and 38 rebounds.

“It all started with the defense the first half. I don't think we've played defense any better than that. Tonight we played about as well as we could.” -Pacers coach Larry Bird following the historic win

This game marked the first time in NBA history that a team had scored double the amount of points as their opponent. At the time of the game, it was the second-largest blowout in league history and now sits at third all-time.

“We played well, but I didn't think we would be capable of holding an NBA team under 60 points, a team with so many offensive weapons. We really have to pat each guy on the back in here for busting their behinds for 48 minutes.” -Pacers star Reggie Miller following the game

2 Cavaliers vs. Heat - 68 points

Dec. 17, 1991: Cleveland 148, Miami 80

The second-largest blowout in NBA history saw the Cleveland Cavaliers destroy the Miami Heat by a score of 148-80. On December 17, 1991, Cleveland scored 75 points in the first half and led 75-55 at that point, and would go on to score 73 more. Meanwhile, Miami was held to a measly 80 points, resulting in a 68-point differential, the second-most of all time.

Cavaliers' 1991 Starting Five Player Career PPG Points against Miami Winston Bennett 4.8 11 Brad Daugherty 19.0 17 Craig Ehlo 8.6 7 Larry Nance 17.1 9 Mark Price 15.2 18

Seven players for Cleveland scored double-digits, including Mark Price with 18 points and 11 assists, John Battle with 18 points off the bench, and Brad Daugherty and Henry James with 17 points each. Cleveland shot 57.3 from field goal range and had 39 assists. Even crazier, they only led 34-24 after the first quarter, but it would be all Cavaliers following that point.

Another blowout which is tied with this game in terms of point differential occurred on October 13, 2021. The Dallas Mavericks were taking on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center, in front of a crowd of only 8,583. Dallas won the game 127-59, and scored more points in the first half (61) than Charlotte did in the entire game (59). This game took place during the preseason, however.

1 Thunder vs. Grizzlies - 73 points

Dec. 2, 2021: Oklahoma City 79, Memphis 152

The previous Cleveland-Miami game held the record for largest blowout in NBA history, until December 2, 2021. That night saw the Thunder take on the Memphis Grizzlies, and it would go on to become the largest blowout in league history: a 152-79 victory for Memphis.

The game featured an unfathomable 73-point differential, blowing out the previous record of 68. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the highest scorer of the game, putting up 27 points. He went 9-for-11 from field goal range and went 6-for-7 in three-point shots. Jackson Jr. was assisted by DeAnthony Melton, who scored 19 points, and John Konchar, who put up 17.

“Man, it feels great. It feels great to be in the history books, especially in front of our home crowd. And we did it one through 15. Everybody contributed, everybody played hard and we all got to get in the game. So, it's always a blessing. We knew with [Morant] going down what we had to do. We had to step up.” -DeAnthony Melton after the game

The blowout was so bad for Oklahoma City, that the Grizzlies’ bench put up more points than their total amount (93 versus 79). Memphis shot 52.8 percent from the three-point range, and the win marked their fourth-straight victory against the Thunder. The loss was also Oklahoma City’s eighth straight at that point.