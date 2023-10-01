Highlights Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) in football has been controversial and divisive, leading to frustration among players, fans, and officials.

There have been numerous instances of VAR making inconsistent and unfair decisions, such as disallowing goals for marginal offside infractions.

Liverpool has been particularly affected by erroneous VAR decisions, including a disallowed goal and penalties not given to them.

Video Assistant Refereeing has grabbed headlines once again after Liverpool's controversial defeat at Tottenham, reminding the footballing community just how divisive the employment of video technology now is in football, and just how insufficient, inconsistent, and brutally unfair the application process is. The introduction of VAR was initially welcomed, with naked-eye refereeing decisions often proving detrimental in games and many branding football "outdated". However, after its introduction in the 2019-2020 season, it has never been too far away from controversy. From subjective interpretation of clear and obvious errors, and disruptive delays in gameplay, to the technology's tendency to scrutinize marginal offside decisions, often resulting in goals being disallowed for tiny infractions not easily discernible in real-time.

This has ultimately, led to frustration among players, fans, and officials alike, undermining the spontaneous and emotional aspects of the sport while also diminishing the authority of on-field referees and fostering an environment of contentious debate over the role and impact of VAR in the beautiful game. It is safe to say many football fans, players and managers are at the end of their tether, with even retired referee, Mike Dean citing variability in the decision-making process can often be tainted by personal ties. We've named the 10 biggest VAR controversies in Premier League history below...

10 It's not over until it's over...

While not strictly contentious, simply due to the fact the referee applied the correct rules, many fans on both sides of the Manchester United and Brighton fence were left bewildered. With the teams level at two goals a piece, referee Stuart Atwell blew the full-time whistle, with both sides thinking they had earned a point each. However, after reviewing a potential handball, Attwell awarded United a penalty, calling all 22 players back onto the pitch. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and dispatched it with aplomb, with the Red Devils claiming all three points.

9 Rodri's handball at Goodison Park

Everton manager Frank Lampard made his feelings abundantly clear, stating "A three-year-old could tell you that is a penalty," in his post-game presser. During a tight game with Man City, Everton were staving off the threat of relegation, and after going 0-1 down, just minutes later the Toffees were appealing for a penalty when Rodri appeared to handle the ball in his own penalty area. Once again, VAR didn't detect any foul play, and Everton were denied a hard-fought point.

8 Pickford's season-ending challenge on Virgil van Dijk

It's fair to say Liverpool have been the subject of a seemingly disproportionate number of horrendous VAR decisions. In this particular instance, the Reds were entering the 2020-2021 campaign looking to defend their Premier League crown. During a hotly-contested Merseyside Derby, Liverpool and Virgil Van Dijk were dealt a seriously cruel blow when Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford clattered into the big Dutchman when dealing with a corner, leaving Van Dijk crumpled in a heap on the floor, and with cruciate ligament damage that would rule him out for the rest of the season. Having failed to win the ball, VAR failed to award Liverpool a penalty, and Jordan Pickford remained on the pitch in spite of his reckless challenge, seeing the game finish all-square.

7 Harry Kane studs-up challenge on Andy Robertson

The VAR controversy between Liverpool and Spurs extends beyond the recent debacle and back to an encounter between the two sides in December 2021. Harry Kane ought to have walked after a studs-up challenge on Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson. With the game ending with two goals each, and Robertson subsequently being sent off, Tottenham's star man came out after and claimed that he had thought he'd won the ball.

6 Alex McCarthy clatters Phil Foden

Southampton and Alex McCarthy had an afternoon to forget in March 2021 when they travelled up to Manchester City. While the Saints would lose the game 5-2, it was the referee's failure to act when Alex McCarthy brought Phil Foden down in the box following a heavy touch. Despite VAR checking the incident, it was cleared, with Man City missing out on an obvious penalty.

5 Fabian Balbuena's Red Card

During an all-London affair between West Ham and Chelsea, Fabian Balbuena was in receipt of an irrefutably poor decision. The Paraguayan defender hoisted the ball up the pitch quickly while Ben Chilwell was bearing in on him. The mistake by the match officials thereafter undoubtedly boiled the blood of many a Hammers fan. After clearing the ball, Balbuena visibly slipped, with the turf giving way from underneath his planted foot. As such, his kicking leg collided with the oncoming Ben Chilwell in what the referee and those in the VAR room deemed an excessive use of force, and a dangerous challenge. Consequently, Balbuena was sent off, with the West Londoners running out as 0-1 winners. While the red card was irrespectively rescinded, the damage to West Ham's hopes of equalising had already been done.

4 You're Fired... Arsenal vs. Brentford offside controversy

During a game between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates in February 2023, the title-chasing Gunners were leading Thomas Frank's Bees 1-0, thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard. However, 10 minutes later, Brentford drew level thanks to a truly contentious goal by Ivan Toney. It wasn't the striker's finish that brought the VAR officials controversy, rather the failure to pick up the fact that Christian Norgaard was in an offside position when receiving the ball.

Lee Mason, who was in charge of the technology for the game, focused the VAR investigation on the wrong player in Ethan Pinnock, who was deemed onside, which subsequently saw the goal wrongfully awarded. Lee Mason was unceremoniously sacked from his position, and Arsenal would go onto lose out on two points, in what was a seriously costly error of judgement.

3 Liverpool at the wrong end of a VAR ruling at Old Trafford

Manchester United vs. Liverpool; the most famous, and one of the fiercest rivalries in English football. The two titans go head-to-head twice a season in what is often a red-hot affair. During a game at Old Trafford in October 2019, unbeaten Liverpool went one-nil down due to a shocking oversight by both the referee and those at Stockley Park. A clear foul on Liverpool's Divock Origi saw the Red Devils win back possession, and go up the other end and score through Marcus Rashford, putting United a goal to the good. Despite a review, the goal stood, and Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were rightly indignant.

2 A Hawkeye controversy at Villa Park

While, admittedly, Hawkeye has been in operation before the inception of VAR, this is a decision that could certainly have been overruled by the VAR officials at Stockley Park. During a game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in June 2020, Sheffield United's Ollie Norwood took a free-kick that appeared to cross the goal line after hitting the underside of the crossbar and bouncing down. However, Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland managed to bundle the ball clear, resulting in the goal not being awarded. After closer inspection, the Hawkeye goal-line technology system, which is supposed to automatically alert the referee when the ball crosses the line, failed to do so.



This incident was highly unusual because Hawkeye, which is known for its precision and reliability, had never failed in such a manner before. It led to widespread criticism and debate about the use of technology in football, particularly goal-line technology. The match ended in a goalless draw, with the Blades and Chris Wilder understandably aggrieved by the egregious injustice that would have won them the game. Predictably, the decision had ramifications on the Premier League in a wider context, with the Villans staying up by a point on the final day, and both Bournemouth and Watford relegated to the Championship. As such, the point Villa earned at home to Sheffield United due to the erroneous Hawkeye call kept them in the Premier League.

1 Tottenham vs. Liverpool: The worst VAR decisions in Premier League history?

With both sides heading into this fixture unbeaten, it was a classic case of "someone's 0 having to go". As it transpired, it was Liverpool's, but not through any fault of their own. The Reds were dealt a devastating blow in the 26th minute at 0-0, with Curtis Jones being unfairly dismissed after his tackle was seen as endangering his opponent. Unfortunately for the Reds, this wasn't the only grievance they were dealt.

Liverpool thought they had broken the deadlock against Spurs but Luis Diaz' strike was farcically adjudged to be offside. On closer viewing, it was clear the Colombian was very much onside. While Klopp's men did go onto equalise, before being unjustly reduced to nine men, and conceding a 96th minute winner, the PGMOL came out with a statement confirming there was indeed, a miscommunication between VAR official, Darren England and on-field referee, Simon Hooper.

