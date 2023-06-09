Jude Bellingham is set to become the 14th player in football history to have transferred for more than €100 million.

The 19-year-old will leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid in a huge deal.

It seems impossible that the deal will fail with Bellingham having the world at his feet.

Ranking the 14 players that have been signed for more than €100m

But it's fair to say that spending €100 million isn't always a recipe for success.

In fact, many of the world's biggest transfers have ended in tears.

So much so that we've decided to rank all 14 transfers worth more than €100 million from 'Incredible' to 'Utter disaster.'

Check out our custom-made Tiermaker below.

Incredible

The fact we're not putting any of the 14 most expensive signings in the 'incredible' tier says a lot. Who'd have thought that spending more than €100 million on one player might not always be worth it...

Very Good

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid for €103 million

Kylian Mbappe to PSG for €180 milion

Bellingham hasn't kicked a ball for Real Madrid yet, but we're confidently predicting he will be worth every penny of the €103m they're paying for him. At 19, he has the potential to be the best midfielder in world football very soon so you can't argue with the price tag.

Mbappe may be the second most expensive signing in football history, but he's scored 212 goals in 260 appearances for PSG and is possibly the best player on the planet.

Worth the money

Jack Grealish to Manchester City for €117.5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for €117 million

Neymar to PSG for €222 million

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for €121 million

Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for €101 million

Grealish's debut season at Manchester City wasn't perfect but he's been impressive in 2022/23 with Pep Guardiola's side set to win the treble.

Ronaldo's time at Juventus is often considered underwhelming but he won two league titles, scoring 101 goals in 134 appearances. Not bad at all.

Is Neymar worthy of being the most expensive player of all time at €222 million? It's an extraordinary amount and some will argue that he hasn't been worth that with his numerous injury problems. But in six seasons, the Brazilian has scored 118 goals in 173 matches, and we think that's fair.

Enzo Fernandez has only had six months to prove his worth at Chelsea - and it didn't exactly go to plan during a terrible campaign for the club. But we think, at the age of 22, he'll prove to be well worth the money eventually.

Bale won't be remembered too fondly by Real Madrid fans for some inexplicable reason. But the Welshman more than paid back his €101 million transfer fee with 106 goals and 15 trophies in his eight seasons. He scored three goals in Champions League finals for crying out loud!

Waste of money

Paul Pogba to Manchester United for €105 million

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for €113 million

Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for €127.2 million

Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona for €120 milion

There's no denying that Pogba was a 'waste of money' at €105 million for Man Utd. He had glimpses of being brilliant but, ultimately, 154 Premier League appearances in six seasons wasn't good enough.

Lukaku is still a Chelsea player but his €113 million move from Man Utd to Stamford Bridge simply hasn't worked out. He scored eight league goals in 26 matches in 2021/22 before being sent on loan to Inter Milan. Can he reignite his Chelsea career under Mauricio Pochettino?

Felix became the fourth most expensive football of all time with Atletico Madrid handed him a seven-year contract, signing him from Benfica. It was a surprise to everyone. And while there's no doubt he's a talented football, the fact the Spanish club look keen to offload him four years later says a lot.

Griezmann's switch from Atleti to Barcelona for €120m didn't go to plan and, two seasons later, he returned to Atleti.

Utter disaster

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for €115 million

Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona for €140 milion

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for €135 million

Sorry Hazard, Dembele and Coutinho but you've all been 'utter disasters'.

Hazard has barely been fit since his move, playing just 54 league games in four seasons and scoring four goals.

Dembele has shown glimpses of turning his Barcelona career around but injuries have hampered his six seasons in Spain, limiting him to 127 games in La Liga. At the age of 26, he's running out of time to fulfil his incredible potential.

Another expensive mistake by Barcelona. Coutinho only played 76 times in the league in three-and-half years with loans to Bayern Munich and Aston Villa. Barca eventually offloaded Coutinho for just £17 million.

Final rankings of every transfer over €100m

So, 14 signings over €100m and not a single one of them have been 'incredible' signings. Plenty of 'incredible' players - especially at the time of the transfers.

Instead, half of the 14 have even been a 'waste of money' or an 'utter disaster'.

Clubs should probably think twice before spending more than €100m on a single player next time...