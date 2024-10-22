If the latest billboard to advertise the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul event is a sign of things to come then the November 15 showdown on Netflix is going to be a knockout.

Tyson's grand comeback is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of a possible 90,000 fans. Not only is it set to attract a big crowd at the gate, but there could be millions tuning in to watch the free-to-air showdown, as Netflix has a substantial subscriber base in the US, and around the world.

There are only 25 days until the opening bell, and things are starting to escalate in terms of promotion, and visibility, for the fight.

The Latest Tyson vs Paul Billboard is a Knockout

It's three-dimensional with a gloved fist unleashed from within

In the image above, you can see what the latest billboard looks like. On the right-hand side of the advert, there is the traditional fight poster which shows various details of the fight like the date it took place, and where you can watch it live. It's the left side looks insane, as a massive fist with an "N" for Netflix on the cuff, appears to be punching through the entire thing. For added effect, the middle of the billboard looks like it's been punched to smithereens.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

FIGHTER MIKE TYSON JAKE PAUL Age 58 27 Height 5-foot-10 6-foot-1 Weight Heavyweight Cruiserweight Reach 71 inches 76 inches Trainer Shane Mosley Rafael Cordeiro Pro Record 9-1 (6 KOs) 50-6 (44 KOs) Last Fight 2024 2005

Tyson's return to the ring is not without controversy, as there is a clear gap between age and experience. Tyson, yes, is one of the biggest names in the sport's history as he became the youngest heavyweight boxing champion of all-time when, in 1986, he dethroned Trevor Berbick when he was only 20 years old. Jake Paul, at that point, hadn't even been born — and wouldn't be born for another 10 years, in between the two-fight rivalry Tyson had with Evander Holyfield.

And that leads to the greater controversy — the age gap. Not only is there 31 years that separates Tyson from Paul but there is a considerable health gap, too. This fight was supposed to air earlier in the year but a stomach ulcer which Tyson suffered while on a flight compromised the bout, and the entire thing was postponed until later in the year. It is unclear how fit, and how strong, Tyson is, and will be, until he's in the ring with Paul.