Highlights The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA and currently hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics' new additions, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, have seamlessly fit into the team and have improved its performance.

However, the Celtics' bench has been struggling and is a weak point for the team, which could hinder their chances of winning a championship.

It’s without much doubt that the Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA, and there’s not too much to disprove that statement so far. The Celtics are one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the 2023-24 season, and currently hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Not a bad start for a team who just recently traded away two starters.

Of course, the last statement is also the reason for Boston’s only visible weak link so far. The Celtics new additions Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have fit in seamlessly, executing the Celtics' gameplan to perfection. Holiday has excelled on defense, while Porzingis has integrated himself into a pivotal role on the offensive end. The two have meshed rather well with Boston’s already existing starters, effectively making up for prior deficiencies. The only problem is that getting both of them to Boston required somewhat of a roster overhaul. An overhaul which was detrimental to the Celtics bench, more than anything else.

What's changed?

It’s important to note that the Celtics bench wasn’t particularly strong to begin with. Boston’s second unit typically struggled in previous postseasons. These deficiencies were on full display against the Heat, Hawks, and Sixers last spring. As soon as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were subbed out, seemingly all semblance of scoring did as well.

To make matters worse, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Rob Williams III, and Grant Williams have all since switched area codes. All key parts of what it took to bring Holiday and Porzingis to town. Al Horford is also nearing 40 years old, and his play style has unfortunately begun to stagnate.

All of these factors have emptied out Boston’s depth even more. None of the above-mentioned players were stars by any means, but they provided veteran leadership. The starters knew their role, and played it to the best of their ability. Something that the current bench does not seem to be capable of doing.

What the bench looks like now

The production from Boston's second unit so far has been nothing short of terrible. The group has averaged 27.3 points per game, which ranks them 24th in the league at the moment. It’s clear that changes are necessary, and this was only reaffirmed during Boston’s recent outing with the lowly Washington Wizards. The Celtics dominated for a majority of the bout, leading by as much as 37 points. Tatum and Brown combined for 69 points, and at a point had outscored the entire Wizards team by themselves. It was suggested and almost confirmed, that Boston had secured the victory before the second half even began. Until the second unit checked in, that is.

Both Washington and Boston pulled their starters after the third quarter, with the score at 108-75. Within just a few minutes, a 33-point lead was cut to 18. Boston’s replacement crew was struggling immensely, as Washington’s second unit continued to apply pressure. The lead was cut to as low as 15, before the seemingly endless period finally came to an end. The Celtics bench has been awful, and a championship is out of reach unless something improves.

Boston Celtics Bench Statistics Points 27.3 Rebounds 19.0 Assists 8.0 Field goal % 39.6 3-point field goal % 31.5

The aforementioned may seem like a severe exaggeration after just four games, but it unfortunately isn’t. The thought of the likes of Sam Hauser, Dalano Banton, and Luke Kornet getting playoff minutes is absolutely horrifying, and should haunt Celtics fans everywhere. Preseason superstar Payton Pritchard has also been MIA, and is having a tough time converting his shots on offense. It’s no doubt that the starting lineup is elite, and as talented as they come. Sadly, however, the rigors of an NBA season requires more than that.

Most championship contenders typically maintain a solid roster from top to bottom. Take the defending champ Denver Nuggets as an example. The club only featured two stars, but had a solid rotation throughout. Players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Christian Braun, and Bruce Brown aren’t superstars, but they do their job. It’s what held Denver victorious over other equally productive lineups.

The Miami Heat, for example, featured the best bench in the league last playoffs, scoring 776 points through four rounds. That didn’t amount to much versus the Nuggets though, and for solid reason. Denver simply had stars to lead the way, and role players to pick up their stars' slack. This type of balance is necessary for any team, especially as it gets late in the season.

Where do the Celtics go from here?

A trade may not be possible, due to the lack of assets the Celtics have to work with at the moment. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Pritchard, for example, recently earned himself a four-year, $30 million extension. It's definitely a very tradable contract, which could be packaged alongside Boston’s plethora of second round picks. The waiver wire is also a viable option, with plenty of misplaced players that should hit the market in due time. However, all of that takes time, and may not be feasible right away.

For starters, there have been some (albeit few) flashes of serviceability from Boston’s bench. Most of these have come from forward Oshae Brissett, who has started to make a name for himself as a “hustle player”. Brissett constantly finds himself in the mix for rebounds, diving for loose balls, or playing the passing lanes on defense, making him a highly useful, as well as versatile player. Providing Brissett with more minutes, and allowing him more freedom on offense could bring in plentiful results for the Celtics.

Oshae Brissett - NBA Career Statistics 2019-Present Points 7.3 Rebounds 4.1 Assists 0.8 Field goal % 41.0 3-point field goal % 34.2

Similarly, Boston also signed journeyman Svi Mykhailiuk, a career 40 percent three-point shooter over the offseason. The swingman has only seen limited action for Boston so far, and it’s rather puzzling as to why. Mykhailiuk could provide Boston with needed shooting off the bench, all while opening up the floor for remaining guards. Pritchard and Sam Hauser would be given more space on the floor as a result, which they could play into their advantage. A lineup of Pritchard, Hauser, Brissett, Mykhailiuk, and Horford might prove difficult for many second units around the league to match up with, and the floor spacing would be second to none.

Open three-point looks would come on almost every possession, clearing driving lanes at the same time. At the moment, this is likely Boston’s best bet. It provides the team with some of what's missing, as they search for new additions via trade and waiver wire. It would be in Boston’s best interest to implement this as soon as possible, and alleviate some of the workload on the starters. If not, the Celtics risk their starters getting severely fatigued before the season is even halfway over, which would be disastrous for a team with sky-high playoff aspirations this year.

Read more: 5 greatest Boston Celtics players to never win a championship