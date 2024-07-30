Highlights UFC 305 in Perth features a championship bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

The UFC dropped a new promo Monday that showcases the middleweight fight.

Interest is now building towart the 12-bout card next month that features other exciting match-ups like Dan Hooker vs Mateusz Gamrot.

As combat sports begin to move on from UFC 304 and look ahead to the next big, pay-per-view event, the UFC, with one 90-second clip, showed there is a lot to look forward to on the immediate horizon with UFC 305 — a 12-bout card that takes place in Perth, Australia with a UFC middleweight championship bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya in the main event.

On Monday, just two days after the dramatic UFC 304 event in Manchester, England, the market-leading MMA firm posted a promo video of the next box office bout, and it's another that sees some of its brightest stars compete on the road.

UFC Posts 304 Promo That Will Give You Chills

Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya promises to be a war

The footage begins with UFC commentator Joe Rogan saying: "Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest fighters of all time." And, really, he's not wrong as the 35-year-old has a pro MMA record of 24 wins (16 KOs) against just three losses, and has run a gauntlet of top tier opponents including the likes of Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, and Alex Pereira.

As Dan Cormier adds, "it's hard to stay at the top for that long," which is seemingly why Adesanya's last three bouts have included only one win against two losses. Against du Plessis, Adesanya has the chance to show that he not only still has it — but that he can be a champion once again.

Adesanya himself may have said he's "coming for [du Plessis'] head" but the South African could prove to be one of the sternest tests of his career as he's younger, and, on fight night, will want to prove he's tougher and stronger, too.

Du Plessis is five years younger than Adesanya and, with a pro record of 21 wins (9 KOs, 10 submissions) agains two losses, is arguably in the form of his life. In the last two years alone, for example, he's beaten Darren Till, Derek Brunson, Whittaker, and Sean Strickland — the last man to defeat Adesanya.

Watch the footage right here:

Adesanya's Team Mate Dan Hooker Also Features at UFC 305

There are 12 fights on the ESPN pay-per-view

This is the rest of the card in full: