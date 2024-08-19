Before Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya combined for one of the most suspenseful fights of the year, the UFC machine had already pumped out promotional footage to generate interest in its next big event — UFC 306 at the $2.3 billion mega-structure The Sphere, in Las Vegas.

The 90-second clip shows Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, who headline the show with their bantamweight UFC championship bout, as well as women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Another star of the show, though, is The Sphere itself, as UFC gives a hint as to what the venue could look like — inside, and outside.

UFC Posts 306 Promo That Will Give You Chills

This could be a once-in-a-generation event

The footage begins with hazy shots of an Octagon and a fence, with UFC boss Dana White telling us: "On September 14, at The Sphere, we will put on the greatest live sports event of all time, and as we start to get closer, people involved in this card will start to feel how special this experience is going to be."

As White says his monologue, we see four of the fighters featuring in the main event, and co-main, including O'Malley against Dvalishvili and Grasso against Shevchenko.

Then, the UFC reintroduces viewers to The Sphere — a one-of-a-kind venue that looks like a concept for the future, yet it's here today, and it looks awesome. The UFC then takes us inside the venue and what the Octagon could look like amid the hi-tech backdrop, and a Kop-like terrace that can accommodate up to 20,000 people.

"You'll never see anything like this ever again in your life," White adds. "It's a one-of-one."

You have to see the promo for yourself:

Brian Ortega And Raul Rosas Jr Also Fight in Separate bouts

There are 10 fights in total on ESPN+ and the ESPN pay-per-view

Of course, it's not just about The Sphere itself, or the main and co-main events, as the 10-fight card also features other interesting bouts, and rising stars.

Another of the main card fights involves Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes in a crossroads match-up. This is because Ortega is established as a top-three fighter, whiel Lopes only joined UFC last year. Rebounding off a loss in his UFC debut, Lopes has hit a four-fight win streak and most recently out-pointed Dan Ige at UFC 303 on June 29. Ortega, meanwhile, will hope to add to his win column having suffered three losses in his last five fights while taking on the division's elite.

Elsewhere, keep your eye on Raul Rosas who, while only 19 years old, is arguably the hottest teenage prospects in all mixed martial arts. As he's on the pay-per-view portion of the card, the UFC is telling its audience one thing — this is a box office fighter. So get used to paying top dollar to watch him compete. Aori Qileng has the chance to de-rail the hype train. The question is — can he?

Here's the card, in full: