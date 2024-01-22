Highlights Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a remarkable season, leading the Bucs to the playoffs and performing well.

Wide receiver Mike Evans consistently dominates and had another outstanding season.

Both Mayfield and Evans will be highly sought-after free agents, and it will be challenging for the Bucs to retain them due to potential high contract demands.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Detroit Lions in the second week of the playoffs by a score of 31-23. Still, the Bucs had a remarkable season, as few expected them to be among the final eight teams left during the 2023 season.

Two players stood out in the game against the Lions. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with 349 yards passing with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Wide receiver Mike Evans blew up the Lions' secondary, catching nine passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, both Mayfield and Evans will be free agents after this season. Tampa Bay is fresh off a tremendous season and will want to retain them. But the amount of money it will take to do so just went up.

Related Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should re-sign Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield deserves a new contract as he has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

Baker Mayfield started the year in a quarterback competition

He was able to dispatch Kyle Trask and had a fine season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Once the first overall pick in the draft and a rising star with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield hit rock bottom last season when the Carolina Panthers cut him. Following his release, he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams and played well as an injury fill-in for Matthew Stafford.

That play and a lack of flexibility in cap space resulted in an opportunity for Mayfield to sign with the Buccaneers and compete with Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback gig.

After winning the job, Mayfield never looked back. Over the season, he completed 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns against only ten interceptions. Plus, the quarterback led the Bucs to an NFC South crown. Not too bad for a player who was just waived the year prior.

Baker Mayfield 2023 season Stats Cmp % Yards TDs INTs YPA Rating Baker Mayfield 64.3 4044 28 10 7.1 94.6

The Bucs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles had been one of the best teams in the league this season, though they ended the year on a slide. Mayfield dominated the Philadelphia defense, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

In the second round of the playoffs against the Lions, Mayfield again threw for more than 300 yards and again threw three touchdown passes. He did throw two interceptions, though, including a costly one on the Bucs' last drive of the game.

Mike Evans has never stopped dominating

The wide receiver has never had a bad year in the NFL

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to believe that Mike Evans has been in the NFL for 10 seasons. Still only 30 years old, the wideout has put up over 1,000 yards in each year he's played in the NFL. This was another outstanding season as he caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.

Evans has succeeded with legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and pedestrian quarterbacks like Josh McCown and Mike Glennon. His average stat line for a season is 76 passes for 1,168 yards and 9.4 touchdowns.

Evans didn't have his best game despite the Bucs' dominance against the Eagles last week. He was only responsible for three of Mayfield's completions and 48 passing yards. Still, he isn't the kind of player to be held down for too long.

Evans repeatedly kept the Buccanneers in the game against the Lions with clutch catches. He had a big drive leading up to half-time, resulting in a Rachaad White touchdown to tie the game. He also caught a 16-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game. It wasn't enough, though, as the Bucs would ultimately drop the game.

Baker Mayfield will have a market

Teams always need proven quarterbacks

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

This past offseason, Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $4 million contract at his career nadir. It is safe to assume he will sign a much bigger contract during this upcoming cycle.

Quarterbacks who can shine in the postseason are often sought after in free agency. And there will certainly be teams who feel that Mayfield could be the missing piece for their team. Based on previous quarterback salaries, the 28-year-old could be looking at a payday between $40-$45 million a year.

Similar-level QB new contracts QB AAV (rounded) Daniel Jones (NYG) $40 million Derek Carr (NO) $37.5 million Jared Goff (DET) $33.5 million Geno Smith (SEA) $25 million

There are many reasons why Mayfield would remain in Tampa Bay. He is comfortable with the system and he will likely want some stability after playing with four teams in three years. The Bucs can also use the franchise tag on him. Still, there is always the chance that he gets blown away on the open market.

Evans could also see a robust market

He is a true number-one wideout in a league short on those types of players

The NFL is a passing league, but it can be challenging for teams to find pass catchers who can thrive in any system. Evans is one of those players, and wideouts of his caliber rarely hit the open market. The Bucs will only have one franchise tag they can use on Mayfield, Evans, or safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

At 30 years old, Evans has shown no signs of slowing down out wide. After seeing how he performed against the Lions, teams will be aggressive in pursuing him should Tampa Bay allow him to test his value.

The Bucs would undoubtedly like to keep Evans, but they are set to have to make some hard decisions with the overall cast of key contributors hitting the open market this offseason. Assuming they aren't only planning on retaining Evans, they'll likely be at a disadvantage in a potential bidding war for the star receiver.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.