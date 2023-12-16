Highlights Despite setbacks, the Buffalo Bills still have a chance at making the playoffs with a herculean effort and some luck.

The Bills need to run the table in their remaining four games and hope that some teams above them stumble.

Josh Allen needs to become Superman while eliminating his turnover tendencies for the Bills to have a shot at a playoff run.

Before the season, many pundits picked the Buffalo Bills to break through for a Super Bowl. Now, they are fighting for their playoff lives. In this tumultuous season, the team has fired their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, lost All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano for the season, and squandered a surefire win thanks to a "12-men on-the-field" penalty.

Despite seemingly unending breaks of bad luck combined with their own foot-shooting tendencies, the Bills still retain a chance at the postseason. However, it will take a herculean effort and some luck, as they currently sit 11th in the AFC. Here’s Buffalo’s rocky road to the NFL playoffs.

There are five teams tied with the Bills at 7-6

Tiebreakers mean that Buffalo sits at the back of that logjam in 11th

In the AFC alone, there are six teams with 7-6 records and all of them own tiebreakers over the Bills. Just a few weeks ago, the Bills' playoff odds stood at just 15 percent after a crushing overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But then, they got some help during their bye, which nudged their odds up to 22 percent. After this week’s headline-making win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills' playoff chances climbed all the way to 49 percent, according to the New York Times simulator.

All year, the Bills offense has produced plenty of yardage but also plenty of mistakes. That giveth and taketh away nature of Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense as a group has led to the hole out of which they're currently digging themselves. Against K.C.’s floundering offense, the Bills defense showed up. To make a late charge, they’ll need plenty more of that.

From down and out to “so you’re saying there’s a chance”, the Bills have made quite an ascension. Nevertheless, they still need some help. The five teams ahead of them: the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts, all of whom hold head-to-head or conference tiebreakers over Buffalo.

Therefore, the Bills most likely need to run the table in their remaining four games while hoping a few of the teams above them stumble along the way.

Bills schedule breakdown

Ranking the remaining strength of schedules of the 7-6 crowd

Here are the schedule details for the sextet of 7-6 clubs in the AFC, ranked from toughest to easiest by remaining strength of schedule:

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Colts, vs Bengals, at Seahawks, at Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals: vs Vikings, at Steelers, at Chiefs, vs Browns

Buffalo Bills: vs Cowboys, at Chargers, vs Patriots, at Dolphins

Houston Texans: at Titans, vs Browns, vs Titans, at Colts

Indianapolis Colts: vs Steelers, vs Falcons, vs Raiders, vs Texans

Denver Broncos: at Lions, vs Patriots, vs Chargers, vs Raiders

As you can see, there are some guaranteed losses within this six-way Mexican standoff as the Steelers, Bengals, and Colts all play each other. All three are also playing with backup QBs, though only Pittsburgh's Mitch Trubisky gives you hope if you’re a Bills fan. Jake Browning and Gardner Minshew have acquitted themselves well, giving their teams a chance each week.

Another factor will be rookie sensation C.J. Stroud entering concussion protocol this week, greatly hurting the Texans' chances to win in Tennessee in Week 15. The Broncos' postseason path looks by far the most straightforward, but after the Green Bay Packers lost to the lowly New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins fell at home to the Titans in the same night, clearly anything is possible.

Buffalo must stop the mental mistakes

It’s time for Josh Allen to put on his cape

At the end of the year, the Bills will most likely be kicking themselves for losing at home to the Broncos thanks to a "12-men on-the-field" penalty. They also lost the season opener against the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets, thanks to Josh Allen's interceptions, and dropped a shootout to the impotent Patriots. Taking home any of those very winnable games would have put them in a much more advantageous situation.

Over the course of the season, the defense lost its fastball thanks to a cavalcade of injuries and Allen failed to curb his worst turnover tendencies. Offensively, they rank tied for second in red zone touchdowns per game, eighth in completion percentage, and fifth in points per game.

2023 Stat Buffalo Bills NFL Rank Turnover Margin +2 T-12th Interceptions 14 T-4th Penalties 88 5th Total Turnovers 21 T-8th

Unfortunately, they are also tied for 12th in turnover margin, tied for the fourth-most interceptions, and the fifth-most penalties. Despite what is still a high-flying offense, they have struggled with costly mental mistakes. That same defense needed Kadarius Toney to line up two feet offsides to win in K.C. For the Bills to make a run, Allen will need to go full-Superman mode.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and unless stated otherwise.