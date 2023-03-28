The Cavinder twins are social media sensations and the pair's new fame has seemingly netted them a healthy income.

Basketball stars Haley and Hanna both play for the Miami Hurricanes and share a TikTok account with more than four million followers.

The two regularly share footage of their exploits on the court and fans have recently been able to watch the pair in action for Miami during March Madness.

Having transferred to Miami together from Fresno State for the 2022/23 season, they helped the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance, before the side eventually succumbed to a 54-42 defeat against LSU.

Nonetheless, their influence and popularity has only grown further and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

What is the Cavinder twins' net worth?

In 2021, some college athletes were finally permitted to earn compensation from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

The Cavinder Twins have benefitted hugely from this change and are now among the top-paid college athletes in America.

According to Forbes, the twins have netted $1.7 million in NIL deals - ranking them first and second in terms of female college athletes.

In the past two years, they have signed endorsement deals with multiple companies, including Boost Mobile, Six Star Pro Nutrition, Under Armour and Raising Cane's.

Given all these brand partnerships, SportsLens estimates their net worth to be around $5 million – not bad for two 21-year-olds.

Will the Cavinder twins become full-time influencers?

Right now, the two sisters are still at university and Haley has stressed that she wishes to focus on playing basketball for the time being.

"I just like to hoop so I was like I want to come back for a fifth year," she said. "But Hanna is more like, ‘I want to start my life."

However, the duo also stressed that they would be foolish not to take advantage of financial opportunities and that this might mean committing more to posting social media content.

"I feel like in influencing, you get in it, it’s such hard work and being able to stay consistent with social media and all that comes with it, props to everyone, it’s very hard," Haley said.

Cavinder twins reveal why social media fame is 'overwhelming'

"It’s not no 9-5… Sometimes I’m just like social media is a lot and super overwhelming and I want to have a life outside of it. But also I know that’s where the money is and I’m going to use that and take advantage of that.”

Hanna added: "We’re super into health and fitness, so we’re trying to create a brand with that and then we really want to get into real estate."