Manchester City beat Internazionale to lift the Champions League trophy and bring this season’s competition to a close.

Pep Guardiola’s side were worthy winners, looking a class above their competitors this year.

The club lifted the trophy for the first time in their history, and it was the first time in 12 years that Guardiola got his hands on the prestigious silverware.

And following their success, WhoScored have announced this year’s team of the season. But only three City players make the cut.

Given how they dismantled Real Madrid and RB Leipzig en route to the final, how they scored the most goals this tournament, and how they also conceded the least, you might think that more Champions League winners should grace this team.

But selections were made based on highest rating, with other players just eclipsing the scores recorded by some of City’s winners this season.

These ratings allow us to see the 'true' team of the season...

WhoScored’s Champions League team of the season

Serie A and Portuguese league dominate defence

Finalist Andre Onana does not make the cut despite keeping the most clean sheets, with Porto's Diogo Costa claiming the first spot.

The Portuguese side conceded three fewer goals than this year's runners-up.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Diogo Costa of FC Porto directs his defense during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between FC Internazionale and FC Porto at San Siro Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Napoli duo Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kim Min-jae start in front of him, with the quarter-finalists also only conceding eight goals in total during the competition.

Ruben Dias takes the other centre-back slot, recording an impressive average rating of 7.3 while helping his team lift the trophy.

And Benfica left-back Álex Grimaldo completes the defence. The Spaniard’s two goals and five assists caught the eye of German side Bayer Leverkusen, who are signing the defender on a free transfer.

Kevin De Bruyne the sole City midfielder

Moving into the middle of the park, De Bruyne is the only City midfielder who makes the XI.

The Belgian was forced off with an injury during the first half of the final but still topped the assist chart in this year’s tournament with six contributions.

Joshua Kimmich partners him in the middle, managing to earn a spot over Rodri, the sole goalscorer in the final.

Only two players made more interceptions than the Bayern Munich player all tournament, while he also ranked top for blocks made (FBref).

Off the left is Real Madrid’s star man, Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian is the highest-rated player in this XI, beating the likes of Rafael Leao and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a place in this team.

He finished the tournament on seven goals and five assists, and completed more take-ons than anybody else.

And Liverpool's Mohamed Salah earns a spot in the team over Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi.

Only Vinicius and Erling Haaland had more goal contributions in this year's tournament than the Egyptian King.

Star-studded attack

Of course, Haaland was going to be in this team.

The Norwegian finished the tournament as the highest goalscorer with a tally of 12. His impressive five goals against RB Leipzig in the round of 16 were arguably the highlight for him.

He is flanked by PSG's Kylian Mbappe, who netted seven times for the French side.

The Frenchman and his team will have been bitterly disappointed to have been knocked out so early, and will look to rectify that next year.