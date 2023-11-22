Highlights The Charlotte Hornets have a talented roster with two All-Stars in Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball, but their current coaching and lack of offensive schemes are holding them back.

Despite their 4-9 record, the Hornets showed their potential in a recent upset win against the Boston Celtics, demonstrating that they should be performing much better.

With the return of key players like Miles Bridges and the potential for a new, experienced coach, the Hornets have the pieces to become a legitimate playoff contender in the future, but it remains to be seen if management will make the necessary additions.

NBA Purgatory is an interesting place, featuring an unexpectedly diverse collection of franchises. All of whom have their own unique reasons for being there. Some of these teams are simply in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and are in search for a lottery pick to help jump start that. Others have been stuck there forever. Or at least that’s what it feels like.

There is one franchise among this group whose characteristics slightly differ from the rest.

This team is actually not one with limited talent whatsoever, and even have multiple All-Stars of their own. Recent draft picks have also performed well, making for a rather perplexing situation. The team in question here is the Charlotte Hornets, who should be much better than they currently are.

A promising young squad

For starters, it’s not like Charlotte’s roster is depleted in any way. The Hornets currently feature not one, but TWO All-Stars, both of whom are currently active. Sure, Gordon Hayward isn’t what he used to be, but he still averages 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on a nightly basis. Hayward is accompanied by the aforementioned Ball, who has finally begun to get it together after a lackluster start to the season.

Ball currently averages 25.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game. The point guard has scored 30 points in six out of his last eight games, including two double-doubles. The 2020 third overall pick is making a strong case for an All-NBA selection, alongside a second All-Star Game appearance. Doing so would give Charlotte the first All-NBA player they’ve had since Kemba Walker. Not a bad building block for a Hornets team who’ve been searching for their franchise cornerstone for years now.

Charlotte also recently returned forward Miles Bridges, after over a year away from the team. Bridges has been solid since his comeback, averaging 16.7 points and 8.0 rebounds. Bridges had 14 points and 15 rebounds against Boston on Tuesday, hitting the go-ahead bucket in overtime as well. Bridges serves as a perfect running mate for Ball, as do P.J. Washington and rookie Brandon Miller. Center Mark Williams is in tow as well, currently averaging 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. Terry Rozier is also in the mix for Charlotte despite an injury, previously averaging 22.0 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Brandon Miller - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 13.6 Rebounds 4.3 Assists 1.9 Field goal % 45.7 3-point field goal % 32.0

All of the above is what separates Charlotte from the rest of their lottery buddies. They’ve got a talented core, and one that should be performing way better than they are now.

What has gone wrong in Charlotte?

A majority of the answers hint at coaching, or the lack of it. The Hornets don't seem to have an offensive identity. The average Hornets possession simply consists of the players taking turns taking shots, regardless of how contested they are. Ball movement seems to be optional, and players simply stand around waiting if it’s not in their hands. This results in an extremely inefficient brand of basketball, which likely stems from coach Steve Clifford.

Another issue for Charlotte has simply been player availability. Whether it’s injuries, suspensions, or various other off-court shenanigans, it appears as if there’s always something going wrong and keeping players off the court or away from the team.

Fortunately for Charlotte, it appears as if most if these issues have been resolved, for the most part. LaMelo Ball is finally healthy again, after only appearing in 36 games last season. Bridges is back from a hiatus, and Rozier should return from his ailment soon. All of this should spin the wheel in Charlotte's favor, and hopefully bring some of the team's promise to life.

No promise without progress

A Play-In birth is probably out of the picture at this point, let alone playoffs. The Hornets could put on a show for the fans though, and give them entertainment they’ve been missing for years. Fast forward to next season, with another draft pick on the roster, and the Hornets could really get within stinging range. With the correct coaching and just one or two more contributors, Charlotte could be a legitimate playoff contender by next seeason.

They’ve got a star player in LaMelo, a solid second star in Bridges and budding third option in Miller. Throw in veteran players like Ish Smith, Hayward & Rozier, and role players and handful of role players, and you're in business. Once the Hornets can rectify that, and make a quality addition or two over the summer, the outlook changes drastically. Charlotte would then find themselves amidst the Eastern Conference playoff race, a far cry from the predicament they’re in now.

That’s what sets the Hornets apart from teams like perennial dumpster fires like Detroit and Washington. Teams like these essentially have no hope, and don’t feature the personnel to help provide them with any. The Hornets are different though, with a far better roster than any of their Purgatory pals. With just some slight alterations, this same team could be in a completely different situation in the near future.

Read more: Lakers focusing on ‘internal improvement’ would be a nice change of pace