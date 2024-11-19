The Chase star, Darragh Ennis, has created a Premier League quiz that has managed to stump many fans thanks to one specific question. Ennis, better known on the daytime TV show as 'The Menace,' has been one of the experts on the programme since 2020, having previously been a contestant all the way back in 2017.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, the 44-year-old challenged fans to get 100% of his five-question quiz correct to prove that they are more of a 'Rodri' than a 'Rodney Trotter' (from Only Fools and Horses). However, many struggled to get the answers to all five, with one proving to be especially difficult.

Premier League Fans Stumped by Answer to Quiz Question

Fans were asked to name the one team with a net profit since this decade

In the two-minute video, Ennis would go on to ask the following five questions:

Which player has scored the most Premier League goals in the 2020s?

Which team has finished the season with the lowest points total in this decade?

In the past five years, which club has spent the most on transfer fees?

Which is the only club with a net profit in the transfer market this decade?

Which team did Manchester United beat 9-0 in the biggest margin of victory in the league this decade?

Of all of them, it was question four that seemed to catch the majority of people out. While answers varied from Brentford, Wolves, Liverpool, and even Manchester City, many missed out Brighton, who are actually the only team in the last decade to have made an overall profit in the transfer market. This is despite the fact that, over half of that period, they had a net spend of £82.6 million.

The other questions appeared to be more straightforward for viewers, with many guessing correctly that Mohamed Salah had bested the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland to the crown of top scorer of the 2020s. Sheffield United ranked bottom as the team who collected the lowest number of Premier League points in the decade.

Todd Boehly's frivolous spending at Chelsea also made them an unsurprising winner for the club who have spent the most over the period. Southampton was the answer to the final question, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, and even Aaron Wan-Bissaka getting on the scoresheet in the 9-0 drubbing.

