The Chicago Bears pulled off an all-time trade in the summer of 2023, giving them 2024’s top overall draft pick and then some. If general manager Ryan Poles can deliver a sequel half as good as the original, the Bears will likely rise as a new power in what is fast becoming a very dangerous NFC North.

However, this summer, threading the needle to make the right decision between Justin Fields and the top overall pick looks far more complicated.

The stakes are also much higher, which might be why Poles said the Bears would be asking for a "historic" trade package to move out of the top pick this time around. If any team came with such an offer, it would make his job a whole lot easier.

The right choices will release the Bears from the depressing mediocrity of a span that includes just three playoff appearances since 2007. Failure takes them back to the darkness of quarterback purgatory. Here’s the breakdown of the most important Bears’ offseason ever.

Chicago Bears 2023 roundup

To Fields or not to Fields

For two years, “Is Fields a franchise quarterback?” is a question that has loomed over the Windy City. He’s undoubtedly an NFL-caliber starter, likely to play for many years barring injury.

However, with players like Jordan Love ascending a lot quicker, can you challenge for a Super Bowl year in and year out with Fields? This year’s playoffs have proven, as we are reminded nearly every year, that having a blue-chip, bonafide top-five quarterback makes more of a difference than anything.

Kansas City, Green Bay, and even Buffalo overcame youth, injuries, and inconsistent play thanks to certified studs at quarterback.

Fields has steadily improved over his career, but would you bet your job that he’ll ever become a top five QB or even eclipse Love, who’s only four-ish months older? The Bears are very unlikely to have a better opportunity to draft their signal caller of the future with two potential franchise QBs in USC's Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye on the board.

They also can’t discount how much easier it is to build around a rookie QB contract compared to Fields, whose cheap years are behind him now. Poles needs to trade Fields to any of a litany of QB-starved teams and take his swing with the number one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The other option would be trading the top pick for a boatload of assets (again!). Unfortunately, that means they’ll have to hit on multiple picks, and they could still end up in a situation where they need to find a franchise QB if Fields doesn't reach his lofty ceiling.

Take the swing now, build off your improving defense, and you’ve still got the excess capital to improve the team thanks to last year’s heist.

Bears’ bright spots

Chicago saw a marked defensive improvement as 2023 went on

After Poles traded for pass rusher Montez Sweat, the Bears became a top 10 defense, as head coach Matt Eberflus proudly announced at every opportunity:

Defensively the last eight games, first in the league in scoring defense. We were fifth in the league in rush defense the last eight. The quarterback rating (against), the QBR, we were first in the league, so really proud of that, and then also the interceptions.

They were an elite run-stopping group for the entire season, finishing as the top-ranked unit in rush defense (86.4 rush yards allowed per game). However, by season’s end, they were able to find success in every other aspect of defense, climbing all the way to a tie for fifth in takeaways (28) and the top 12 in total defense (324.2) despite their putrid start.

The dramatic improvement of the defense was largely why the defensive-minded Eberflus was able to hold onto his job and OC Luke Getsy was let go. The contrast of the defense's performances pre- and post-Sweat’s arrival can’t be understated:

Bears Defense Weeks 1-8 vs. Weeks 9-18 Category Weeks 1-8 Weeks 9-18 Points/Game 27.3 (28th) 17.9 (T-6th) Yards/Game 341.0 (22nd) 309.2 (9th) Yards/Play 5.5 (23rd) 5.2 (16th) Pass Yards/Game 262.3 (29th) 216.1 (14th) Rush Yards/Game 78.8 (3rd) 93.1 (4th) Passer Rating 101.6 (29th) 75.7 (2nd) Takeaways 9 (23rd) 19 (T-3rd) Sacks 10 (32nd) 20 (T-22nd)

Their secondary was also a point of pride, with cornerback Jaylon Johnson betting on himself by turning down a mediocre deal last summer before turning into an All-Pro in 2023. Johnson is young, he's physical, he's a good size for his position, and he's one of a very small crop of reliable cover corners.

We say all of that to say: the Bears need to prioritize re-signing the 24-year-old, who finished top five in passer rating when targeted (50.9) and top 10 in yards allowed per target (4.8).

Overall, they could still use some horses up front, but they’ve clearly got the makings of a dangerous defense with the ammunition to improve.

It's also worth noting that the Bears finished with the second-best rushing attack (141.1) in the NFL despite not fielding any running backs of note. Instead, they got it done with a true committee, as four different players, including Fields, went for 350+ rushing yards on the season, with three of the four also averaging 4.3 yards a carry or more.

New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would do well to retain those successful rushing schemes and add them to his passing game concepts.

Where Chicago needs to improve

Bears’ offensive woes

Since they fired (takes deep breath) offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young, and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts, they evidently think they can get better offensively. It’s hard to disagree, looking at their rankings:

Bears 2023 Offensive Ranks Category Bears Rank Points/Game 21.2 18th Yards/Game 323.2 20th Yards/Play 5.0 T-22nd Pass Yards/Game 182.1 27th Rush Yards/Game 141.1 2nd Sacks Allowed 50 T-25th Turnovers 25 T-21st 1st Downs/Game 18.9 T-20th

Fields, for his part, also ranked eighth in poor throw percentage (16.8%) and 27th in on-target throw percentage (73%), ahead of only Aidan O'Connell, Josh Allen, Kenny Pickett, Joshua Dobbs, and Will Levis. Not exactly a group you want to find yourself in as a QB with aspirations for greatness.

The recent hirings of effective offensive coordinators like Todd Monken and Bobby Slowik gave them a model to copy. And the Bears smartly followed, hiring Waldron, who’s yet another branch of the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan tree that’s taking over the league.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

The heist of ‘23 continues paying dividends

The Bears’ gunpoint robbery of Carolina turned Bryce Young into: a 2023 first which they flipped into the No. 10 pick (which they used on starting tackle Darnell Wright) as well as an additional fourth rounder in 2024, a 2023 second (CB Tyrique Stevenson), a 2024 first (1st overall), a 2025 second, and a WR1 in D.J. Moore.

Here is their full complement of 2024 choices (bold denotes a pick they've traded away):

Round 1, Pick 1 (via Carolina Panthers)

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 2, Pick 40 (traded to Washington Commanders)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

If Poles uses that treasure trove wisely, it could turn into one of the greatest trades in NFL history. Of course, the hardest part is nailing the picks. He’s already smartly traded a few of those selections to accumulate more assets. Poles is also very likely to trade Chicago's own first-rounder (ninth overall) to continue giving themselves more bites at the apple.

Thanks to this embarrassment of draft riches, there’s no area of the team he couldn’t improve. Look for them to target a second WR behind Moore while building depth along the trenches. The Bears also currently rank third in the NFL with over $70 million in cap space after cutting veterans such as safety Eddie Jackson and guard Cody Whitehair.

This draft is particularly strong at WR and offensive tackle. Therefore, the Bears could focus on defense in free agency. Some potential high-price targets include DT Justin Madubuike (13.0 sacks in 2023), DT Christian Wilkins (9.0 sacks), and DE Danielle Hunter (16.5 sacks).

The Bears are primed to make a major leap next year thanks to a hoard of draft capital and plenty of free agency money. Whether it’s with Fields or Caleb Williams under center remains the biggest question. We’ll see if new OC Waldron is up to elevating either Fields or a prized rookie to the level of postseason starter in what has become, seemingly in the blink of an eye, a very talented NFC North.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.