Highlights The Chicago Bulls are looking to reboot their roster and have reportedly been testing the market for players like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan, although one of the Bulls' best players in recent years, is nearing the end of his career and has shown signs of slippage, particularly in his isolation scoring and mid-range shooting.

The Bulls must trade DeRozan and acquire assets before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, as relying heavily on a player with a declining skill set is not ideal for the team's future success.

After years of fielding a roster that was too good to totally fail but too quirky, too mismatched and too cheap to actually compete for anything worthwhile, the Chicago Bulls finally look to be kicking the tires on a potential reboot. One could argue (and many have) that the big switch should have come a year ago, but there's no doubt that things are veering in that direction now. In the last few days alone, a gaggle of reports about the team testing the market on deals for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and others have flooded the hoops blogosphere.

Of course, the biggest domino that must fall for Bulls executive VP Arturas Karnisovas to truly remake his roster is LaVine, Chicago's max player and go-to option (at least before DeRozan arrived to share in the responsibility). So, it stands to reason that the Bulls chatter exploded when The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry jointly reported that LaVine and his team were open to a trade.

Whether the club ends up moving on from LaVine or not, though, there's one trade that should be made for the betterment of whichever direction its front office decides to move in — the one sending DeRozan out of the Windy City.

DeRozan has arguably been the Bulls' best player in recent years

To say that the Bulls need to move on from DeRozan is no indictment on the veteran star. Quite to the contrary, DeRozan has played some of the best basketball of his 15-year career since coming over from the San Antonio Spurs back in 2021. He even spent the lion's share of his first season with the team as a dark horse MVP candidate, averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game, adding 5.2 rebounds and nearly five assists nightly, and sinking a career-best 35.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

At the same time, though, the 34-year-old is much closer to the end of his run in the Association than his prime years. And while it has been subtle, he has shown signs of slippage over the course of his run in Chicago (particularly this season).

While DeRozan has always been the kind of player you could give the rock to and watch him go get a bucket, that hasn't quite been the case in 2023-24. Through his first 11 appearances this season, he's scoring just 0.95 points per possession in isolation, a number that places him in the 52nd percentile league-wide. That's down from 1.15 PPP (88th percentile) last season and 1.13 PPP (93rd percentile) in 2021-22. What's more, his typically elite mid-range game has been much diminished this season, as he's making just 24.4 percent of his tries from 10 to 16 feet out from the hoop.

To rely so heavily on a player who, in turn, relies so heavily on mid-range offense is a tough sell in the modern NBA. It becomes egregious when said player isn't actually making those shots at a reasonable clip (and he's not making threes either). That said, it's hard to argue that the Bulls should be committing more years to DeRozan and the money involved is an even bigger issue. As such, Karnisovas needs to get all the assets out of him that he can lest the veteran simply leave for nothing as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Chicago can't miss an opportunity to restock their coffers

DeMar DeRozan (Last 3 Years) Iso PPP FG% (10-16ft) PER 2021-22 1.13 51.1 23.1 2022-23 1.15 49.9 20.6 2023-24 0.95 24.4 19.3

Chicago's big push for competitiveness — if you can call it that — really picked up steam in 2021 when the team packaged Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and a pair of future first-round picks for Nikola Vučević and the ghost of Al-Farouq Aminu (he played all of six games in a Bulls uniform). Clearly, that move didn't pay off; the club has only one first-round exit to show for all of its roster machinations and one of those picks turned into rising star Franz Wagner.

Between that trade and the earlier (questionable) move to select Patrick Williams No. 4 overall, the Bulls have robbed themselves of a lot of quality assets. By moving DeRozan to a contender, they can reverse some of that damage by acquiring a combination of picks, young players and future trade pieces. Again, it's better than getting nothing if/when he leaves for greener pastures this offseason. And it's significantly better than paying a premium to re-up with him as his decline continues.

