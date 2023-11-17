Highlights The Chicago Bulls had high hopes for their core lineup, but injuries and inconsistent play have hindered their success.

The team's record has declined since their strong start in the 2021-22 season, and they have struggled to maintain a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls' core players are aging, and their window for championship contention is narrowing, making it crucial for the team to consider making trades and moving on from this lineup.

The Chicago Bulls had great intentions when they put together the core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević, and Alex Caruso in 2021. However, things have down-spiraled since then, and they need to start looking for long-term solutions.

Chicago has gone through years of mediocrity, their last playoff appearance being in 2017 when they finished with a 41-41 record while having a trio of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and Rajon Rondo. Losing in six games to the Boston Celtics in the first round, they have spent four consecutive years in the lottery since then.

Getting LaVine from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Butler trade in 2017 and then acquiring Vučević from the Orlando Magic in 2021 were signs that the Bulls were trying to build something while drafting Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmo. They finally finished making their moves that offseason, signing Derozan from the San Antonio Spurs and Caruso from the Los Angeles Lakers, while trading for Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. This rag-tag team may have been one that probably was not going to immediately compete for championships, but it gave Bulls fans hope that they were back on the upswing.

Back in the spotlight, until they weren't

Turns out they would be right, but only for a brief period of time. They started the 2021-22 campaign with an incredible 26-10 start, including nabbing the top spot of the Eastern Conference. LaVine and DeRozan tag-teamed as the best scorers on the team, Ball and Caruso provided astounding defense and playmaking, while Vučević helped rebound and space the floor to allow the Bulls to flourish early on that year.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst for the Bulls. Ball would be shut down for the remainder of the season due to a significant knee injury after playing 35 games. Then Caruso fractured his right wrist in January 2022, keeping him out for the next two months of the season.

Despite these events, Chicago got to witness a historic season from DeRozan. He memorably knocked down consecutive buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 31 and Washington Wizards on Jan. 1. He also had an NBA-record eight-game streak of scoring 35 or more points per game on 50 percent shooting or better from Feb. 6 to Feb. 24. However, it wasn't enough to keep the team from dropping in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 24.5 Rebounds 4.6 Assists 5.1 Field goal % 50.4 3-point field goal % 32.4

The Bulls played like a sub-.500 team since Jan. 7. They went 20-26 to finish with a 46-36 record, good for the sixth spot in the East to clinch a postseason berth. They wound up facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, who took them out in five games.

Chicago hoped for better results the following season with everybody back, but would be let down as Ball was unable to play for the entire year with the same knee injury. Without his playmaking and defense, the Bulls lacked a dimension that propelled them to the top of the standings during the 2021-22 campaign, and it showed throughout the whole 2022-23 season.

They were inconsistent offensively (22nd in scoring and 24th in offensive rating) to finish with a 40-42 display for the 10th spot, which gave them a chance to compete for the eighth seed in the playoffs via the play-in games. Beating the Toronto Raptors on the road in the first contest, they took on the Miami Heat and were close to victory before the Heat ignited a run to ultimately end the Bulls' campaign.

Why they need to move on

It is understandable to see why the Bulls want to keep going with this core. If they were completely healthy and did not have Ball and Caruso's impact limited due to injuries, the team's ceiling could've been much higher once the 2022 postseason came around.

However, time is not on Chicago's side. The average age of the five core players is 30, with DeRozan and Vučević being the oldest at 34 and 33 years of age. For LaVine, he signed a multi-year contract with the Bulls during the 2022 offseason, but he is now 28 years old and probably at the peak of his prime. While a majority of this core can play well on any given day as they get older, their window of title contention is closing faster by the second, if it hasn't been shut already.

As for Ball, he showed in the 35 games he played that he is integral to the Bulls being successful on both sides of the court. But if the potential of the team hinges on him being healthy, which the past two and a half years have shown that he isn't until he's hopefully back for the 2024-25 season, he has become a liability with his prolonged absence.

There will always be teams in any league that perform average as a whole, and the Bulls are currently one of them. But if they want to compete for titles, being in no man's land, especially with a 4-8 record to begin this season, is an unforgiving position for them to be in.

It is unfortunate for the Bulls to be in this situation after committing a lot of money to these five players who could've done a lot together. But at the end of the day, big goals require tough decisions to be made, and that involves moving on from this core via trades if they wish to return to the upper echelons of title contention in the long term.

