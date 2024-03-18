Highlights The football club each of the top pundits around supported growing up has been revealed.

Passion for childhood teams doesn't always align with the team these pundits would go on to play for during their careers.

Some legendary figures grew up supporting their ex-club's biggest rivals, such as Jamie Carragher being an Everton fan.

Football players are known to grow an affinity for the clubs they represent throughout their careers, but this doesn't necessarily mean that they were initially drawn to these teams as a child. Some players that have become synonymous with certain Premier League sides were brought up supporting their biggest rivals.

Whatever their reasons may be, every football supporter picks their team and often sticks with it. However, the exception comes when these fans end up representing various other teams throughout their playing days. That said, we've decided to take a look at the football club many of the top professionals in the world of punditry supported when they were growing up. There are a few shocks along the way.

The Football Club Every Top Pundit Grew Up Supporting Pundit Club They Supported Roy Keane Tottenham Jamie Carragher Everton Gary Neville Manchester United Micah Richards Arsenal Rio Ferdinand Liverpool Daniel Sturridge Arsenal Graeme Souness Hearts, Rangers, Bournemouth Peter Crouch Chelsea Alan Shearer Newcastle United Ian Wright Millwall Paul Merson Chelsea Jamie Redknapp West Ham United Michael Owen Everton

Roy Keane

Supported: Tottenham

Roy Keane can be seen giving passionate responses to all matters Manchester United in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports, but it was another Premier League team that caught the Irishman's eye during his youth. Tottenham Hotspur were his preferred team in England and, oh, how Spurs fans will be gutted the club didn't take advantage of this and snap up the sensational midfielder before his move to Old Trafford.

Keane told his fellow pundits on the Stick to Football Podcast: "I am a Spurs fan, I played for Man United, but Spurs are my team." This may come as a shock to many, with the seven-time Premier League-winning captain often being critical of the north London outfit over the years he's spent in the studio.

Jamie Carragher

Supported: Everton

He may have played over 700 competitive games for Liverpool, but Jamie Carragher was brought up to worship the team in blue in Merseyside. The retired defender can be seen regularly as both a commentator and pundit for Sky Sports and is now fully converted to the red side of the city.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Ian Callahan (857) has made more appearances for Liverpool than Jamie Carragher (737).

Carragher grew up in an era when Everton and Liverpool were two of the top teams in the country. His now rivals have been dragged into relegation battles in recent times, while his former employers have enjoyed one of the best spells in their modern history. His father was a fan of the Toffees and that was passed down generations until Carragher was offered the chance to pull on a red shirt. Per the Daily Mail, the battling centre-half previously claimed:

When I talk about that Everton team I still say 'we'. Even when I was playing for Liverpool reserves I'd want Everton's first team to win the derby every time.

Gary Neville

Supported: Manchester United

Unlike his consistent partner on-screen, Gary Neville has never switched allegiances throughout his football life. To grow up and captain the club he loved from a young age would have been one of the proudest achievements of the former full-back's glistening career.

Neville was part of the famous 'Class of 92' group that was produced by the United Academy, which also consisted of his brother Phil, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes. Despite the Red Devils' struggles over the past decade, the 49-year-old can still be seen sticking up for his past club on Sky Sports as a pundit. He isn't afraid to voice his concerns and frustrations just as a true fan would, either.

Micah Richards

Supported: Arsenal

There are few more lovable figures in the world of football punditry than Micah Richards. The Englishman's infectious laugh and positive outlook are unique and put smiles on the faces of fans. Now an ambassador for his old club Manchester City, Richards could be caught between loyalties.

Despite being brought up in Birmingham, the retired full-back was drawn to Arsenal, and he still retains his admiration for the Gunners. However, both Manchester City and Arsenal are currently going head-to-head for the Premier League title and Richards could be caught in two minds about who he wants to lift the trophy at the end of the 2023/24 season. The answer to that question could be answered by the fact Richards wore an Arsenal shirt following the club's Champions League win over Porto.

Rio Ferdinand

Supported: Liverpool

Possibly the biggest shock on the entire list is that Rio Ferdinand, who is now Man United through-and-through, was once an admirer of Liverpool. There are no doubts that this has changed due to his association with the Reds' biggest rivals during his playing career.

Ferdinand is one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history and is heavily tied to the success of United during an era where Liverpool failed to keep up. The ex-England captain still offers his insights and opinions on the game during TNT Sports and BBC Sports' coverage of football matches. Per Goal, Ferdinand explained the reason he liked the Merseyside-based outfit as a child:

As a kid, Liverpool were the team that were doing well, with the likes of John Barnes and John Aldridge, and United weren't really winning anything. In my estate [in Peckham, south London], all my mates were Liverpool fans.

Daniel Sturridge

Supported: Arsenal

A clinical marksman in his prime, Daniel Sturridge grew up idolizing some of the greatest strikers the Premier League has ever seen. Dennis Bergkamp, Nicholas Anelka and, of course, Thierry Henry were running rampant for the Gunners, while Sturridge was just a fan hoping to break into the game.

Now a regular pundit on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker gives his thoughts on the beautiful game with his personality shining through. His years of being an Arsenal fan may be behind him due to his ties with other big English clubs, but the 34-year-old certainly picked his heroes perfectly as a kid.

Graeme Souness

Supported: Hearts, Rangers, Bournemouth

It's extremely unusual to see a Scottish football fan having two favoured teams, never mind two of the biggest clubs in the country. This was the route Graeme Souness took, however, as the Edinburgh-born hero's link to Hearts of Midlothian is rather evident.

Rangers were the best team around in Souness' formative years in the game and this could be the simple reason behind his support for the Glaswegian side. His time spent living in Bournemouth is thought to have sparked his connection with the Cherries. The formerly feared midfield player is seen less often on TV as he stepped back from his role with Sky Sports ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Peter Crouch

Supported: Chelsea

Peter Crouch was even named after Chelsea legend, Peter Osgood. The man known for his aerial ability and underrated technique was once a supporter of the west London side due to his father's love for the Blues.

However, going on to play for Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham put an end to his affiliation with the Stamford Bridge outfit as he would go on to receive barrels of abuse as a visiting player. Speaking to talkSPORT, Crouch explained he fell out of love with Chelsea, saying: "Especially after those Liverpool vs Chelsea semi-finals in the Champions League and the FA Cup semi-final, things like that, I just got so much abuse."

Alan Shearer

Supported: Newcastle United

As is the case with Gary Neville, there was no swaying Alan Shearer from his love for his boyhood club Newcastle United. In fact, the Geordie hero even turned down the opportunity to join a trophy-hungry Manchester United side before he joined the Magpies.

It may still haunt the top scorer in Premier League history that he never lifted any silverware with the Tyneside-based club, but the adulation supporters of the club still show him to this day is perhaps an adequate exchange in his mind. The long-serving Match of the Day pundit spent his younger years in the Gallowgate end at St James' Park.

Ian Wright

Supported: Millwall

Ian Wright is loved by the majority of football fans. As a pundit, the former Arsenal and Crystal Palace ace exudes positivity and is known to be backing the Gunners to lift the Premier League title at the end of the 2023/24 season. Some will be surprised to find out that Wrighty grew up as a Millwall fan. According to the Daily Mail, the clinical forward once explained:

I love coming to Millwall. When I was younger, it was the only team I wanted to play for. Obviously it didn't work out that way and at the end, when I went to Burnley, I was desperate to come here just to finish my career here, but it didn't happen.

Paul Merson

Supported: Chelsea

Per The Sun, Arsenal fans were left baffled when finding out that their former player Paul Merson is a massive fan of Chelsea. The Sky Sports panellist posted on social media in the build-up to a Blues game and many were left in shock that he doesn't support the Gunners.

Merse has been a staple of Soccer Saturday and isn't afraid to show his true colours as a Chelsea fan in 2024. It's not a sudden switch of allegiances either, as the ex-midfielder had a strong connection to the club in his youth, having been brought up in north-west London.

Jamie Redknapp

Supported: West Ham

There are several ties between Jamie Redknapp and West Ham. His father, Harry, managed the Hammers, while his cousin Frank Lampard was a player at the Boleyn Ground in his youth days. Redknapp claimed: "I grew up supporting West Ham and always believed in the 'West Ham way'," according to The Daily Star.

He may not be the most liked ex-player in east London due to his stint at Tottenham, but Redknapp was brought up as an Iron. Many know the love the Englishman has for Liverpool after representing the Merseysiders over 300 times. It's unclear if the long-standing member of Sky Sports' pool of pundits still has a soft spot for West Ham or not.

Michael Owen

Supported: Everton

Just like his ex-teammate Carragher, Michael Owen was once part of the blue half of Merseyside. The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner is a divisive figure among the Liverpool fan base due to his move to bitter rivals Manchester United in 2009. This means he's probably not particularly popular on either side of the city.

Despite growing up as a Toffees supporter, the Goodison Park faithful will have no doubt become sick of seeing the English striker smash in goals for their neighbours. Owen's main area of expertise when analysing football for TNT Sports comes from his wealth of knowledge in the goalscoring department.