The Baltimore Ravens rank among the best-run teams in all sports and this past season just served as a reminder why. Most organizations wouldn’t clean house following a 10-7 year, which included their quarterback missing much of the campaign. However, John Harbaugh knew there was more meat on the bone and let go of long-time offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

The change to Todd Monken unleashed the best version of Lamar Jackson en route to the AFC championship Game and a near-unanimous MVP award for their quarterback, the second of his young career. However, they still fell short of the Super Bowl, and like every other team in the league, they'll have questions to answer this offseason.

Here’s what the Ravens must do in the spring and summer if they want to take the next step.

Baltimore Ravens round up

Peak Lamar Jackson

It’s worth noting that Jackson also won an MVP under Roman, but the offense stagnated and failed to take advantage of his full range of skills.

With Monken calling the plays, Jackson put up career-best numbers in completion percentage (67.2%), interception rate (1.5% tied), yards per attempt (7.8), passing yards (3,678), completed air yards (1,926), on target throws (326), and percentage of poor throws (16.6%). The Ravens also led the league in scoring with 28.4 per game.

Lamar Jackson Career-Bests in 2023 Category Jackson Completion % 67.2% INT Rate 1.5% Yards/Attempt 8.0 Passing Yards 3,678 Completed Air Yards 1,926 On Target Throws 326 Poor Throw % 16.6%

Beyond the raw numbers, the offense suddenly had answers for defensive adjustments that flummoxed them in the past. From 2020 to 2022, the Ravens consistently wilted against the blitz, which doomed them in the biggest moments. In 2023, according to PFF, the offense didn't just beat the blitz—they shredded it.

Monken’s offense gave Jackson more quick outlets to get the ball out on time and let his receivers do the leg work. That adjustment led to the best YAC numbers since Jackson took over as QB (5.7 per completion).

Lamar Jackson Against the Blitz Category 2020-2022 2023 Passing Grade 58.8 81.0 Big-time Throw % 3.3% 4.5% Turnover-worthy Play % 3.2% 1.3% Time to Throw 2.81s 2.67s Air Yards % 54.8% 41.8%

*All stats in this table courtesy of PFF.

A prime example of this improvement came in the playoffs against the Houston Texans. They sent extra rushers on a career-high 75 percent of Jackson’s dropbacks. On those snaps, he went 13-for-18 for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson became the first player ever to record two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, 100+ rush yards, and a 100+ passer rating all in the same game in Baltimore's Divisional Round win over the Texans.

With Jackson now piloting an offense that fully weaponizes his vast array of skills, Baltimore should only get more dangerous as he gets more familiar and comfortable with the scheme.

Ravens’ bright spots

Greatly improved pass catchers

Of course, the offensive system wasn’t the only major change on that side of the ball. In the past, Baltimore made do with tight end Mark Andrews and flotsam like Willie Snead, John Brown, Sammy Watkins, and an ancient DeSean Jackson.

This past season, Rashod Bateman stayed healthy while Odell Beckham Jr., rookie Zay Flowers, and even Nelson Agholor all represented major upgrades at wide receiver. Flowers especially shined, leading the team with 77 catches for 858 yards despite dealing with injuries.

Combining the system changes with more talented players delivered an offensive revolution in Baltimore, one that can stand both the test of time and defensive adjustments.

Defensively, Baltimore also thrived under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who's now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They ranked first in points per game (16.2), yards per pass attempt (5.2), points per play (.25), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Baltimore Ravens Defense 2023 Category Rank Stat Points/Game 1st 16.2 Yards/Pass Attempt 1st 5.2 Points/Play 1st .25 Sacks 1st 60 Takeaways 1st 31 Completion % 7th 61.3%

Interestingly, Baltimore managed such a great defense without a marquee pass rusher. Justin Madubuike (13), Jadeveon Clowney (9.5), Kyle Van Noy (9), and Odafe Oweh (5) led the team in sacks despite not one of them making more than $4.5 million.

Their safeties, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, along with All-Pro linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen, were expertly deployed by Macdonald to disrupt even the smartest of QBs. Their former wunderkind defensive coordinator deserves a tremendous amount of credit for squeezing career years out of a number of under-the-radar defenders.

Where the Ravens need to improve

Ravens lost large portion of defensive brain trust following playoff exit

The Ravens' biggest question heading into 2024 comes with 31-year-old first-time defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who is replacing Macdonald. Orr played linebacker in Baltimore for three seasons from 2014-2016, earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition in 2016, though his playing career was subsequently cut short by a neck condition.

He's spent every year since then (apart from 2021, when he was OLBs coach in Duval County) as part of the Ravens' coaching staff, going from defensive analyst, to inside linebackers coach, to defensive coordinator. The first-time play caller will be the second-youngest coordinator in the NFL in 2024, but he still sounds confident about continuing in Macdonald's footsteps:

I've seen it done, I've been a part of it, and what makes me confident is my preparation I'm going to put in. I'm going to prepare my butt off. That's where confidence comes in. (...) We definitely want to build on that (Macdonald's system). That's a scheme that we helped build here for years. We're always looking to get better. I think that's why you've seen great defenses here in the past. That's what we've got to continue.

Replacing a great coordinator is never easy—but replacing nearly an entire defensive staff is going to be a downright grueling process. On top of Macdonald's departure, the Ravens also saw defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson depart for the DC job in Nashville and linebackers coach Anthony Weaver head to South Beach to take on their DC role.

Outside of coaching changes, the Ravens must continue their high-wire act of finding low-cost options to fill in as well as they did last offseason.

Pending free agents

Ravens will have key contributors coming off the books if they don't make moves

The headliner free agents for the Ravens include WR Odell Beckham Jr., DT Justin Madubuike, ILB Patrick Queen, OG Kevin Zeitler, WR Devin Duvernay, and back up QB Tyler Huntley. We’d expect Madubuike to either sign a long-term deal or play on the franchise tag. It’s unlikely they just let him walk.

Queen will probably sign a big deal elsewhere as his partner in crime, First-Team All-Pro Roquan Smith, makes the highest annual average value at inside linebacker. However, there is an ideal scenario where the Ravens are able to keep both Madubuike and Queen: they could tag Madubuike and try to lure Queen back with a more reasonable deal than the $20+ million he would have been due on the franchise tag.

Notable Ravens 2024 Free Agents Player Position Age at Start of Season Odell Beckham Jr. WR 31 Devin Duvernay WR 27 Patrick Queen ILB 25 Justin Madubuike DT 26 Jadeveon Clowney DE 31 Kevin Zeitler OG 34 Tyler Huntley QB 26

Playing next to someone as dominant as Smith has its advantages, and the former first-round pick might find it tougher to make an impact on his own somewhere else. It would be unfortunate for Queen to leave just as he and Smith began to create arguably the best inside linebacker pairing in football.

Beckham certainly helped in the passing game, but probably won’t be back on the same incentive-laden $13.8 million deal. Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl at 34, but the Ravens would welcome him back at the right number.

They will likely face some competition to keep Duvernay and Huntley. With 66 QBs having made starts in the NFL during the 2023 season, it would behoove every team to ensure they have a capable backup should the worst happen. Huntley is as solid as they come, even earning an injury-replacement Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

Free agency targets

Ravens could be in the market for offensive skill players and defensive playmakers

The Ravens don't have much financial flexibility, but inevitably, teams can find money in the couch cushions with some cap gymnastics.

Baltimore also doesn't have a long history of splurging big in free agency. Nevertheless, they'll need to fill the possible holes left by departing free agents while also improving in other areas.

Offensive skill positions

The Ravens have a stable of solid running backs at their disposal in J.K. Dobbins, Keaton Mitchell, and Gus Edwards, but the former two are both coming off of serious injuries, and Edwards noticeably slowed in every aspect of his game but goal-line carries in 2023.

The free agent running back market this offseason is chock-full of established star RBs. Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs are all likely to be looking for a new home, and with the running back market at an all-time financial low, Baltimore could probably get one of them without breaking the bank.

If you get the chance to grab a dynamic playmaker of Barkley's caliber, you have to at least consider offering him a contract. Henry would also be a scary sight lining up in a backfield behind Jackson; talk about a thunder and lightning combination, right?

On the outside, the Ravens got a lot better in 2023, but they still had one of the weaker receiving corps in the NFL. With OBJ well past his prime, the Ravens should see what else is out there to build out their receiver room with quality across the board.

They could go big and offer Mike Evans or Gabe Davis a deal, or they could sign a couple of more reasonably priced veterans such as Darnell Mooney, Curtis Samuel, or Tyler Boyd.

Defensive targets

The Ravens defense was arguably the best all-around unit in football in 2023, but with three of their top coaches gone and several key players about to hit free agency, they could use some supplemental pieces on that side of the ball.

Even if Madubuike is brought back, he's unlikely to reproduce his ridiculous 13-sack performance as a three-technique on the inside. Clowney will be a free agent as well, which means the Ravens will need to bring in some outside help to keep their pass rush among the league's best.

They can't really break the bank for a guy like Danielle Hunter, but they could still find quality pass rushers a wrung lower on the free agent defensive end totem pole, with double-digit sack artists Jonathan Greenard and Bryce Huff on the market. If they want to go for potential, it would be worth kicking the tires on former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young as well.

Baltimore fans will hate to hear it, but they also might have to replace Queen in the middle of the defense. Bobby Wagner could hit free agency if the Ravens want to replace Queen's youth with some more experience. The 34-year-old would likely come relatively cheap. Azeez Al-Shair could also be a cost-effective option, or they could shell out a few extra bucks for a top free agent like LaVonte David or Frankie Luvu.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

Ravens don't have a ton of wiggle room

With the massive $31 million salary cap increase for 2024, the Ravens have just over $12 million in cap space, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Draft-wise, Baltimore ranks among the best drafting teams in the league. The Ravens own seven picks this year, minus their own sixth and an extra seventh from the Giants.

If they're going to sustain Monken's explosive offense, they'll need to continue to add weapons. Look for them to target wide receivers and offensive linemen early, as they project as the two strongest position groups this year.

Georgia's WR Ladd McConkey would fit well in the slot, as Flowers played 75 percent of his snaps on the outside. In terms of linemen, Kingsley Suamataia, Patrick Paul, or Christian Mahogany are potential options on day two.

This draft doesn't project as strong at edge or linebacker, but those are also two other areas the Ravens will likely target.

The Ravens easily count among the best-managed teams in football, and there’s no reason for that to change. With Jackson at the top of his game, they’ve got one of the biggest Super Bowl windows in the league, assuming they can figure out a way to topple the Kansas City Chiefs.

If not for a few mental mistakes and untimely turnovers, it very well could have been this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.