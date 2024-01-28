Highlights The NBA has experimented with outdoor games 4 times in its history, with both positive aspects and drawbacks.

The first game was played in Puerto Rico in 1972, marked by weather conditions and wind. Three other outdoor games followed.

The future of outdoor games is uncertain, but the success of MLB's Field of Dreams game has sparked renewed interest.

Basketball, in its very nature, is a game played outside. Every NBA player begins as a child shooting hoops at their local court on the playground, typically outside. As they get older, the game transitions to more semi-professional settings, which are indoors. A school gymnasium with two hoops at either end, a practice facility, and eventually, if they make it so far, an NBA arena, are all indoors.

Therefore, it makes sense that NBA games, games which take place at the highest level of the sport of basketball, are indoors. But four times in the league’s history, the NBA has attempted to take the game back to its playground roots. Four times in NBA history were games played outdoors, and this naturally came with both positive aspects and unintended drawbacks.

The first outdoor game took place in 1972

Bucks and Suns faced off in a baseball stadium in Puerto Rico

The very first outdoor NBA game took place on Sept. 24, 1972. The Phoenix Suns squared off against the Milwaukee Bucks, and that year, the league decided to set the game outside. Not only was the game set outside, but it was set outside in another country. The game took place at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a baseball stadium.

The game qualified as an international game, although it occurred during the preseason. The Suns wound up beating the Bucks by a score of 116-103, with Connie Hawkins and Dick Van Arsdale going off for Phoenix. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson put up a good fight, but ultimately it was not enough to win on the international stage.

This game marked the first time the NBA had ever played a game outdoors, and the first time they had ever played a game at a venue built specifically for another sport. However, the primary obstacle for the game ended up being cited as the weather conditions, with the wind specifically being an issue. Despite that issue, the scoring did not end up being affected, but it still turned the NBA off.

Outdoor games returned 36 years later

Suns took on Nuggets on Oct. 11, 2008

The NBA did not schedule another outdoor game for the next 36 years, as the weather and wind were cited as a major concern. However, in 2008, Phoenix Suns part-owner Dick Heckmann came up with the idea to revitalize outdoor games and presented the idea to team president Rick Welts. The NBA approved the idea and, for the first time since 1972, an NBA game was played outdoors.

The game was once again a preseason affair and took place at a tennis stadium and resort in Indian Wells, California. The game featured an environment containing a brand-new hardwood floor, new shot and game clocks, and even leather seats flown in from Phoenix to serve as luxury seats for courtside fans. It had everything the fans and players needed to feel comfortable: except a roof.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets – Oct. 11 Game Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % Shaquille O'Neal (PHO) 2 7 0 33.3 Steve Nash (PHO) 16 2 2 41.6 Matt Barnes (PHO) 6 5 1 25.0 Chris Andersen (DEN) 8 9 0 28.5 JR Smith (DEN) 12 2 1 37.5

Unlike the very first NBA outdoor game, scoring was severely affected. Temperatures in the desert resort town reached a low of 64 degrees Fahrenheit, far below the average indoor temperature of 70-72 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds reached at least 15 miles per hour. This severely affected the score, with the Denver Nuggets defeating the Suns, 77-72.

Both teams shot well under 40 percent from the field, with Denver and Phoenix combining to make only 3 of 27 threes. Shaquille O’Neal played for the Suns in this game, and he missed two out of three shots. It's safe to say that the players’ reaction to playing outdoors was negative.

Back outdoors in 2009

Suns took on Warriors with slightly more success than previous iterations

Despite the players’ negative reception to the outdoor game (at least it was preseason and did not count), the game was seen as a success by the league. Therefore, another preseason game to take place the following season, outdoors at the same location, was confirmed in March 2009.

“It's too early to say if we'd ever play a regular-season game outdoors. We'll see how our fans and players enjoy this game and then assess whether it makes sense to do it again, whether as another preseason game or perhaps as a regular-season game.” – NBA president Joel Litvin

On Oct. 10, 2009, the third-ever outdoor NBA game tipped off. Once again, poor weather and wind were issues, but this time, both teams shot just over 40 percent from the field. Despite this, Anthony Morrow of the Golden State Warriors managed to put up a game-high 30 points, while the Suns’ highest scorer of the night was Channing Frye, with 16 points. Player reception seemed to be more positive this time around.

The game ultimately ended up being relatively low-scoring, but higher than the previous outdoor game. The Warriors defeated the Suns, 104-101, resulting in the Suns’ second straight outdoor loss. Despite this, the game was another success, with high ratings on TNT, and the Suns scheduled the final outdoor game to be played the following preseason.

“It was an amazing experience to play an NBA game outdoors. We all grew up playing basketball outdoors, and we don't get to do it very often anymore.” – Suns guard Steve Nash after the game

The final outdoor duel (for now)

Suns faced off against the Mavericks on Oct. 9, 2010

On Oct. 9, 2010, the final NBA outdoor game took place. The Phoenix Suns saw themselves in their fourth-ever outdoor game, meaning that they had played in all four outdoor games in NBA history. Their opponent this time was the Dallas Mavericks, and the Suns sought revenge. Once again, the game was played at Indian Wells, but unlike the other matchups, weather was not a factor.

The weather ended up being warm and windless that night, with tip-off occurring around 6:30 p.m. local time. Robin Lopez put up a solid night for the Suns, with 11 points, six rebounds and only one foul. Channing Frye did not have as solid of a game, missing almost every three-point attempt and finishing with only 12 points.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks – Oct. 9, 2010 Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists FG % Grant Hill (PHO) 16 3 1 40.0 Jason Richardson (PHO) 15 3 1 46.2 J.J. Barea (DAL) 13 3 1 55.6 Caron Butler (DAL) 12 7 0 31.3 Channing Frye (PHO) 12 5 0 30.7

Despite his woes, the Suns would end up winning the game by a score of 98-90. The game was relatively low-scoring despite the good weather, but that was due to Phoenix’s slow start.

They would eventually go on to dominate throughout the game and take a 22-point lead into the fourth quarter. By the end, Phoenix had gotten their first win in the outdoor game trilogy and went 2-2 all-time.

The Future of Outdoor Games

Outdoor games have not returned since, but the NBA hasn't ruled it out

There have not been any outdoor NBA games since 2010. That does not mean that the idea hasn’t been floated, however. Most MLB games occur outdoors, but following the success of the Field of Dreams game in 2021, which saw the Yankees take on the White Sox at a cornfield ballpark in Iowa, interest was reignited.

“We’ve explored [the idea], and we’ll continue to talk about it.” – Evan Wasch, NBA Executive Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Analytics

Due to the Field of Dreams game’s massive success, both in popular culture and in the ratings, it was only natural that interest in taking the NBA outdoors again was sparked. However, the issue, according to Wasch, is that with outdoor games come various logistical challenges. These challenges were overcome for the previous outdoor games, but only just barely.

Various locations for potential outdoor games had surfaced, too. Holcombe Rucker Park in New York City is arguably the most famous basketball court in the world, with many of the top NBA legends growing up on those tough Harlem courts. Venice Beach in California and Quai 54 in Paris have also been tossed around, but as of this point, no further news regarding outdoor games has been realized.

Whether or not the NBA will ever return to outdoor games remains to be seen, but since it is a feat that has already occurred multiple times, it is in no way out of the realm of possibility.