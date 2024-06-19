Highlights Khamzat Chimaev faced numerous canceled fights due to COVID-19 and health issues.

His first main event against Leon Edwards was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19.

Chimaev was demoted to the co-main event due to missing weight and forced out of another fight due to illness.

At one time, Khamzat Chimaev was considered the biggest prospect in the UFC. He seemed unbeatable with an aura unmatched among the UFC greats. The currently undefeated fighter came into the UFC and finished his first three opponents in stunning fashion including a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020. But that shine began to dim with a string of canceled fights, a massive weight mishap, and controversy surrounding his legal status in the United States.

Chimaev has had six canceled fights in under four years, with five of those cancelations being main event bookings. We'll take a look at each of those five bouts one by one and dissect what happened to see Chimaev sidelined.

1. Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev 1 - UFC Fight Night - December 2020

REASON: COVID-19

What would have been Chimaev's first UFC main event was a UFC Fight Night on the 19th of December 2020 versus Leon Edwards. The world was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and fighters were still being tested multiple times a week leading up to their fights. On the 29th of November, just two weeks before he was set to appear, it was announced he'd tested positive for COVID and the fight was in jeopardy. The fight was eventually postponed when Edwards also tested positive for the virus.

2. Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev 2 - UFC Fight Night - January 2021

REASON: COVID-19

The fight with Edwards was rescheduled for the 20th of January 2021, but Chimaev pulled out of the fight citing lingering (and seemingly serious) issues with the virus.

“Khamzat had coronavirus and when he went back to gym, his lungs did not recover 100 percent,” Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie at the time of the withdrawal. “He needs time for his lungs to recover, and right now it’s about taking that necessary time.”

3. Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev 2 - UFC Fight Night - March 2021

REASON: COVID-19

The third times a charm? Unfortunately not for Chimaev. A third booking of the Edwards fight was made for the 13th of March but on the 11th of February UFC president Dana White revealed that Chimaev was still experiencing COVID-19-related issues and would not be fighting Edwards.

"I'm so bummed out. I was so excited. That was one of my favorite fights this year," White told ESPN at the time. "The one thing you have to look at right now is health. Let's make sure this guy is healthy, get him the best care we can and make sure he makes a full recovery." Chimaev then posted photos from the hospital, spitting up blood and with a rash all over his body. He announced he'd retired from the sport, but that ended up being short-lived.

4. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz - UFC 279 - September 2022

REASON: Missed weight

Chimaev was given the biggest opportunity to date when he was scheduled as the main event opposite Nate Diaz for UFC 279. But everything came crashing down when he weighed in at 178.5 pounds, seven and a half pounds over. His weight miss caused a large-scale shift in the line-up when three fights were changed to accommodate him remaining on the card. As punishment, he was demoted to the co-main event opposite Kevin Holland.

5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Robert Whittaker - UFC Saudi Arabia - June 2024

REASON: Food poisoning/illness

Chimaev was given his fifth main event opportunity when the UFC debuted in Saudi Arabia. The card takes place on the 22nd of June and will be missing Chimaev as he was forced out of the fight with an illness. White described the illness as "very serious" and a fellow fighter revealed it was due to food poisoning. Whatever the reason, ti might be time to stop booking Chimaev in these main events.