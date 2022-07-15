Highlights Kasper Schmeichel and other goalkeepers from Denmark practice unusual technique called 'The Danish Catch.'

Denmark has produced a number of top quality goalkeepers over the years. Peter Schmeichel is one of the greatest 'keepers of all time, starring for Manchester United in the 1990s. His son, Leicester City star Kasper, also turned out to be quality between the sticks.

Other goalkeepers to hail from the European nation including Jonas Lossl, Thomas Sorenson and Anders Lindegaard. You may have noticed that Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark's vice-captain and first-choice goalkeeper for more than a decade, has a rather unusual style when it comes to catching the ball.

'The Danish Catch' Explained

Kasper Schmeichel demonstrates technique in training

But if you've never noticed it before, that's understandable. It's quite tricky to spot in real time. However, footage posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Pro GK Academy (@progkacademy) from a Denmark training session shows the technique in slow motion.

As the ball travels towards him, Schmeichel sets himself and raises his hands towards his chin, tucking his elbows in before allowing the ball to hit his chest. The placement of his arms creates a barrier and the ball subsequently comes to a standstill. Watch the video below:

It looks slightly awkward and unorthodox, doesn't it? But it clearly works well for those who've mastered the technique, and it's considered a safer way to catch the ball, minimising the risk of dropping it.

Greg Hartley, a former Manchester City youth goalkeeper, confirmed that Schmeichel has been using this unusual catching technique for years. While Steve Hale, a coach with a UEFA Goalkeeper A License, revealed that Schmeichel's former Leicester teammate Daniel Iversen, who represented Denmark at every youth level between Under-16 and Under-21, also utilises 'The Danish Catch'.

Other top goalkeepers are aware of the technique, including former Chelsea star Petr Cech, who commented: "You do that if the ball comes at this height and you have a choice of the catch or cup. We call it a “high cup”. The ball is higher than belly button so you can’t round the ball with hands low as usually as there is no time for it so you set them as Kasper did to round the ball."

How to Master 'The Danish Catch'

Video clearly breaks down the technique

Another Danish goalkeeper (DanishGK on YouTube) provided a two-minute guide on how to master the catching technique. The benefits are clear - if 'keepers are able to execute it properly - even if it seems a riskier method of gathering the ball.

"Never have I thought of catching a ball with this technique," one football fan wrote on YouTube. "I guess it's because in Italy, where I come from, goalkeeping is still pretty pragmatic, yet the Danish Catch looks like it's much more efficient than a regular catch when done right. Definitely going to try it out."

Another fan commented: "Brilliant! Gonna work on this technique", while someone else called it an "outstanding idea".

Danes clearly swear by it and perhaps it won't be long before goalkeeper coaches in other countries are instructing youngsters to use 'The Danish Catch' during matches and training sessions. It might even become the norm one day.