Highlights Fury and Usyk will rematch less than five months after they first step into the ring.

Their second fight is set for October this year,

Anthony Joshua remains first in line to fight the winner of the two-bout series.

The highly anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is less than two weeks away, but Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is already preparing for the rematch. Regardless of the result on the 18th of May, the pair won't have to wait long to share the ring again.

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick-off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Turki Alalshikh reveals the weekend boxing need to put in their diaries

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year. That means that both men will have less than five months to recover from their first encounter before being obliged to step back into the ring.

Fury seemingly has no problem with the timeline, telling the same outlet recently: "I’m being paid a s*** tonne of money from Saudi not to turn up and do a boxing fight, but to put on a show and put Saudi on the map. So that’s what I’m gonna do, what I’m being paid for; Put on a show. The world’s largest travelling showman, me, ‘The Gypsy King’."

Explaining his strategy when making fights, Alalshikh said: "My strategy is that each card the result of it connects with another card." This means that Anthony Joshua is likely to be lined up to face the winner of Fury vs Usyk in March.

Related Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV Prices Revealed The long-awaited heavyweight unification showdown takes place on the 18th of May.

Before Fury and Usyk do battle for a second time, though, Alalshikh is set to host a mega-event at London's Wembley Stadium. The card, which is scheduled to take place in mid-September, is expected to be headlined by Joshua and will serve as the Kingdom's first boxing event in the United Kingdom. That show will also form part of the Riyadh Season slate of events.

Quizzed on why he is able to put together so many of the big fights that boxing fans want to see, Alalshikh reasoned: "I deal with everyone. When I started in this field, in the beginning [the promoters] competed against each other but now we managed to get them all to work together."

If Fury comes through unscathed against Usyk, Alalshikh has already mapped out a scenario that could see 'The Gypsy King' and Joshua square off in a trilogy of fights. It's an exciting time to be a boxing fan and Alalshikh is right at the centre of the action.