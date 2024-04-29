Highlights Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp's touchline argument overshadowed Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also clashed with Klopp in the past over a substitution.

Liverpool's season has taken a downturn, but fans hope for a strong finish before Klopp's departure.

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp made headlines during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday when the pair appeared to get into a heated argument on the touchline shortly before the Egyptian was subbed into the game. The incident occurred after the Reds' superstar reportedly snubbed his boss's handshake.

Their falling out dominated the headlines after the match, and while Klopp has since confirmed that things have been resolved between the two in the dressing room, it was still a worrying sign for Liverpool fans to see two of the most important figures at Anfield butting heads.

Related New Footage Shows What Sparked Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp Spat The two got into a heated exchange and recent footage shows what happened.

Salah isn't the first player to fall out with Klopp at the Merseyside club, though, and former skipper Jordan Henderson previously showed why players should never ignore the manager and his attempts to shake hands.

Klopp and Henderson Clashed During Man Utd Game

The former Reds' skipper snubbed his boss' handshake when subbed

When Liverpool faced off against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in 2019, the two sides drew 0-0 and in the second half, Klopp withdrew Henderson and replaced him with Xherdan Shaqiri. The move was likely done to spark life into his side offensively, but the Englishman wasn't happy with the decision at all. Watch the clip:

As Henderson exited the pitch, he stormed past Klopp and ignored his attempts to shake his hand. Instead, he approached the Liverpool fans in the stands and applauded them. His manager wasn't going to let that lie, though, and the German quickly confronted Henderson over his ignorance. The two got into a quick argument but were able to put the dispute behind them quickly and went on to have several more fruitful years together.

Klopp said to Henderson:

"You ignored me!"

Pleading his innocence, Henderson is understood to have told Klopp: "I was clapping the fans." Klopp replied: "But you didn't touch my hand!".

They don't have long left together, but Reds fans will be hoping Salah and Klopp can put aside their differences and work together in a similar fashion. With Arsenal and Manchester City in such fine form, they'll need to be near-perfect throughout the remainder of the campaign if they're to stand a chance of winning the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool's Season Has Collapsed Recently

The Reds have fallen behind in the Premier League title race

With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season, there were talks of a potential fairytale ending for the German coach. He's transformed the Reds over the last eight and a half years and, at one point, his team looked set to compete for a historic quadruple. They picked up their first trophy when they beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

GIVEMSPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have dropped 10 points in their last five Premier League games, more than they'd lost in the previous 14 matches

Since then, they've collapsed and been eliminated from the FA Cup and Europa League by Manchester United and Atalanta respectively. They've also stumbled in the league, dropping crucial points and falling behind City and Arsenal in the race for the title. Klopp's farewell is at serious risk of being severely underwhelming at this point, but Liverpool aren't ruled out of the race just yet and if they are to stand any chance of winning the Premier League, they'll need their boss and Salah to be on the same page.