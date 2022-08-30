Highlights Nemanja Vidic struck fear into the hearts of his opponents and was known for his tough demeanor & intimidating presence on the pitch.

Mario Balotelli soon regretted squaring up to Vidic during a clash between Manchester United and Man City.

Vidic is widely regarded as one of the toughest players of the Premier League era.

Nemanja Vidic was as hard as nails. Seldom has the Premier League seen a more fearsome defender than the gladiator who stood firm at the heart of Manchester United's back-line across so many of their greatest successes. This was shown in an altercation with Mario Balotelli in 2011.

No matter what people say about Vidic's claim to being the division's finest centre-back of all time, it's surely beyond reproach that he's the toughest defender to call England's top-flight his home. Robin van Persie's analysis of Vidic's departure in 2014 provided the perfect description of what he brought to United. According to the Daily Mail, Van Persie perfectly explained:

"When I think of him as a footballer, Nemanja puts his head where other players are scared to put their feet. I see him diving sometimes to block a ball and when I'm witnessing that I'm scared for him, scared that something bad happens to him. But, this is Nemanja... unbelievable! "The way he defends, the way he lives his life is incredible. I will miss him, Manchester United will miss him, but Inter Milan can feel very lucky to have him for the next few years."

Nemanja Vidic - Manchester United Statistics Statistic Number Games 300 Goals 21 Assists 4 Cards 69 (61 yellow cards, 8 red cards) Trophies 15

Nemanja Vidic Struck Fear Into Opponents

Very few players messed with the Serbian

It shouldn't be a surprise to learn that more than a few players got a little jittery at the knees whenever they came face-to-face with Vidic. Not only did opposition players want to avoid being on the receiving end of a 10-tonne slide tackle from the Serbian, but they also wanted to dodge any chance of him staring into their soul as part of a confrontation.

Besides, even the most daring, ambitious and arguably foolhardy of competitors would wilt like a little daisy when they took on Vidic - and that includes a certain Mr. Mario Balotelli.

When he wasn't splattering his name across the front and back pages every other week at Manchester City, the Italy international was making his presence felt on football pitches across the country. Whether that was through mercurial moments of genius or flashes of the red mist descending, you could always rely on Balotelli to ruffle more than a few feathers during his time in sky blue.

Mario Balotelli Went Head-to-Head With Vidic

The Man City forward immediately regretted it

Nevertheless, even the sometimes brazen naivety of the Italian met its match when it came up against none other than Vidic himself during a Manchester derby in the 2011 Community Shield. A YouTube video of their coming together rather aptly titled 'Nemanja Vidic vs Balotelli' has millions of views with nobody under any illusion as to who came out on top.

That's because Balotelli went from furiously reacting to having been knocked to the ground by Vidic to sheepishly downing tools at the sight of the United juggernaut in the space of a half second. The situation is made all the more amusing by the fact that the striker might not have realised that it was Vidic he was about to square up to until the very last minute. View the incident in the video below:

This analogy is meant with all due respect to Balotelli, but it doesn't half feel like watching a gazelle ready to give it the biggun thinking it's been blown over by the breeze only to see there's a lion sinking its teeth into its neck. Well, that or Vidic just looks exactly like the sort of football player that no one wants to mess with.

Silliness aside, it's exactly the type of funny clip that illustrates the reputation and standing that Vidic had in the English game, and it's one that has arguably never been matched since. The closest anyone has come is Virgil van Dijk in terms of his omnipotent aura in defence, but the Red Devils' icon still stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of that intangible fear factor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vidic and Rio Ferdinand were part of a Manchester United defence that broke the record for most minutes played without conceding in the Premier League (1,311 minutes).

Both former teammates and rivals have praised him

Vidic is without one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history and many big names in world football have summed up his brilliance, including long-time teammate Rio Ferdinand. His former central defensive partner said (per Planet Football):

“He became a defender that was feared. He could fight with the most physical, he crunched into tackles, he attacked the ball better than anyone I’ve ever seen. But as he will tell you with a smile, he could also play with the ball too, which made him complete and a great defender. Because he was so good in the aggressive/attacking the ball areas people probably looked over his ability with the ball to his annoyance!"

Ryan Giggs played with some outstanding defenders during his long stint with United but for him, none were better than Vidic. The Welshman was glowing in his praise for the defender: "The best defender I have ever played with: Nemanja Vidic. Jaap Stam and Rio Ferdinand fall into the mix as well when I consider that statement, but Nemanja has been an immense player for United for so many years."

There's an alternate universe where the terrifying Serb moved to another English giant instead of showing up at Old Trafford. Jamie Carragher was disappointed that Liverpool were unable to sign him a few months before he made the move to Old Trafford. He said: "My type of defender. Liverpool tried to buy him in January 2006, but our loss was United’s gain. I’d have loved to have played alongside him and I’m sure we could have formed a solid partnership. He loves defending and putting his head in where it hurts."

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 24/05/2024)