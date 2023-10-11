Highlights The trades involving Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce haven't led to championship wins for the teams involved.

Some of the trades, like Paul George to the Clippers, still have time to prove their worth.

The trades have had varying impacts, with some resulting in disappointment and the need for a rebuilding phase, while others have had transformative effects on teams' futures.

In the NBA, blockbuster trades often come with a mix of excitement and apprehension. Fans eagerly await the impact of a new star player, while front offices cross their fingers, hoping their gamble pays off with a championship. This article dives into five big trades that, so far, haven't led to a title win. Some, like Paul George's move to the Clippers, still have time to prove their worth.

Others, like James Harden's short-lived tenure with the Nets, have already ended without delivering the ultimate prize. We'll also revisit trades involving Kyrie Irving, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce, as well as Russell Westbrook, to explore why they haven't yet met championship expectations and what that means for the teams' futures.

5 Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics

Boston received: Kyrie Irving

Cavaliers received: Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick (Pick 8, Colin Sexton) and Miami's 2020 second-round pick

The 2017 offseason was a pivotal time for the Boston Celtics. Fresh off a loss in the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with Kyrie Irving, who landed in Boston. The Celtics were eager to capitalize on his star power, especially with Isaiah Thomas coming off an All-Star season.

Irving's first season in Boston showed promise. The team improved its win-loss record and reached the brink of the NBA Finals, only to be ousted by Irving's former team. However, the following season told a different story. The Celtics regressed, losing six more games than the previous year and bowing out in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving's time in Boston ended, not with a bang, but with a whimper. While his arrival was met with optimism, his departure left a sense of what could have been. The team never reached the heights it aimed for, and Irving moved on to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency after only two seasons.

4 Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets

Rockets received: Russell Westbrook

Thunder received: Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2021 and 2025.

The 2017-18 season represented the Houston Rockets' best chance at reaching the NBA Finals in recent memory. They were on the cusp of glory, losing in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Warriors—a series that saw Chris Paul sidelined with an injury in Game 6. The following season, it became evident that Paul was starting to slow down, and a second-round exit at the hands of the Warriors made it abundantly clear: changes were needed.

Westbrook's arrival in Houston was met with a mix of excitement and skepticism. Teaming up with James Harden, the duo managed to secure the fourth spot in the Western Conference. However, their playoff run was cut short, losing in just five games to the eventual champions, the Los Angeles Lakers. This would be Westbrook's only season with the Rockets, as he was soon traded to the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook - 2019-20 NBA Statistics Houston Rockets Points 27.2 Rebounds 7.9 Assists 7.0 Steals 1.6 Field goal % 47.2

Westbrook's departure had a ripple effect on the Rockets. Not long after he was traded, James Harden also left the team, marking the beginning of a rebuilding phase for the Rockets.

The Westbrook trade serves as a lesson in the volatile nature of blockbuster NBA trades. While the move was designed to propel the Rockets to championship contention, it ended up accelerating a rebuild instead. Westbrook's time in Houston was brief, and the team is now in a period of transition, pondering its next steps.

​​​​

3 James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets

Nets received: James Harden

Rockets received: Rodions Kurucs, Dante Exum, Brooklyn's 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks; pick swaps with Brooklyn in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027; and Milwaukee's 2022 first-round pick

Pacers received: Caris LeVert and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024

Cavaliers received: Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince

James Harden's departure from the Houston Rockets in early 2021 marked the end of an era. After nine years, one MVP award, and three scoring titles, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The move was designed to form a new "Big Three" with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, aiming to dominate the Eastern Conference.

Expectations were sky-high for Harden's first season with the Nets. However, the team faced a series of setbacks. They reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, only for both Harden and Irving to suffer injuries. A pivotal Game 7 loss to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, was infamously influenced by Durant's shoe size being a tad too large.

Just 13 months after leaving Houston, Harden was traded again, this time to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Brooklyn experiment was deemed unsuccessful, as the much-hyped "Big Three" only managed to share the court for a total of 13 games. While the move promised a new era of dominance for the Nets, it ended up being a fleeting moment in Harden's career and left the team reassessing its strategy.

2 Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers received: Paul George

Thunder received: Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Miami's 2021 (Tre Mann, pick 18) and 2023 first-round picks, the Clippers' 2022 (Jalen Williams, pick 12), 2024 and 2026 first-round picks, and pick swaps in 2023 and 2025

Minutes after signing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, who was fresh off a championship win with the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Clippers made another seismic move by trading for Paul George. George was coming off a career-best season, finishing third in the MVP race. The Clippers paid a steep price, parting with a treasure trove of assets and a rising star in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Clippers had high expectations for their new superstar duo of George and Leonard. However, the team has yet to achieve anything remarkable, largely due to injuries plaguing both players. While they remain competitive, the championship window appears to be narrowing.

As time passes, the trade increasingly looks like a double-edged sword for the Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander, the young talent they traded away, is blossoming into a superstar, making the cost of acquiring George even more glaring.

While it's too early to label the trade a complete failure, the Clippers are under immense pressure to capitalize on their investment. The duo of George and Leonard still has the potential to bring a championship to Los Angeles, but the clock is ticking, and the stakes are high.

1 Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets

Nets received: Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, D.J. White

Celtics received: Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Marshon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans; first-round picks in 2014 (17th overall - James Young, 2016 (3rd overall - Jaylen Brown), and 2018 first (which they traded in the Kyrie Irving deal); and the right to swap 2017 first-round picks, (they swapped and got No.1 overall, traded to No. 3 and selected Jayson Tatum).

In the summer of 2013, the Boston Celtics made the bold decision to part ways with franchise cornerstones Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, along with Jason Terry. The duo had been instrumental in the Celtics' 2008 championship run, but after a playoff loss to the Knicks, it was clear that their championship window had closed. The Celtics traded them to the Nets, receiving a mix of veterans and a load of future draft picks in return.

In their debut season with the Nets, Garnett and Pierce's performances were a far cry from their Boston glory days. Garnett averaged a modest 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Pierce contributed 13.5 points per game. Despite their efforts, the Nets were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Pierce left after just one season, and Garnett followed suit the next year.

While the trade was a short-lived experiment for the Nets, it had a transformative impact on the Celtics. The draft picks they received turned into franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, setting the team up for long-term success.

The trade serves as a cautionary tale for teams looking to make blockbuster moves. While the Nets aimed for immediate success, they ended up mortgaging their future. On the flip side, the Celtics' shrewd moves have set them up as a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Read more: Boston Celtics: ‘Ultimate two-way player’ will now ‘facilitate’ Brown and Tatum