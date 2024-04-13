Highlights The Dolphins' offense exploded after acquiring Tyreek Hill.

Powered by offensive fireworks and splash plays, the Miami Dolphins surged to the top of the AFC East and held control of the division for the majority of the 2023 season. However, they stumbled at the finish line in a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, leading to a Wild Card defeat on the road against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Regardless of their recent shortcomings in the postseason and the exodus of talent they saw this offseason, the Dolphins still boast the NFL's most electrifying offense and have been drastically more explosive since the hiring of Mike McDaniel and the game-breaking acquisition of Tyreek Hill.

Blockbuster Deal

The Dolphins' offense has surged since acquiring Tyreek Hill

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, the Dolphins struggled offensively, ranking among the NFL's least productive teams. With an average of just 4.8 yards per offensive play (29th) and scoring only 20.1 points per game (22nd), they sorely lacked explosiveness and juice. According to PFF, the Dolphins generated the third-fewest explosive plays (15+ yard pass plays, 10+ yard run plays) in the NFL three seasons ago.

Consequently, head coach Brian Flores was relieved of his duties, leading to the hiring of one of the NFL's most innovative minds, Mike McDaniel. Soon after, the Dolphins went all in when star wide receiver Tyreek Hill became available, making a franchise-altering move to secure his skill set and inject their offense with his game-breaking talent.

Since Hill joined the Dolphins, their offense has transformed into a completely different beast. Last season, they ranked second in the NFL in yards per offensive play (6.5) and points per game (29.2), while also leading the league in explosive plays over the last two seasons.

Dolphins Love the Deep Ball

Tagovailoa excels at quickly pushing the ball downfield

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tua Tagovailoa, the man in charge of the offense, has excelled at quickly and aggressively distributing the ball to his playmakers. According to PFF, Tagovailoa's average time to throw was a mere 2.32 seconds last season, making him the fastest gun in the NFL by a full tenth of a second and the sixth-fastest by any qualified quarterback since 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Blink and you'll miss Tua Tagovailoa zipping it to his weapons. But what sets the Dolphins' QB apart is, despite his rapid release, he threw past the sticks on 47.1 percent of his attempts last season, second-highest in the NFL behind only C.J. Stroud.

Deep, Quick Passes Since 2022 (PFF) Category Tua Tagovailoa Next Closest Player Completions 26 (1st) Trevor Lawrence (22) Passing Yards 975 (1st) Trevor Lawrence (607) Passing Touchdowns 13 (1st) Lawrence, Burrow (7)

Tagovailoa is the best in the NFL at quickly pushing the ball downfield. Since 2022, he leads the league in deep (20+ air yards) and quick (time to throw under 2.5 seconds) completions, yards, and touchdowns by a wide margin, according to PFF.

The Flash Bros

Hill and Waddle are the most explosive receiver duo in the NFL

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill's nickname, "the Cheetah," is well-earned. According to Next Gen Stats, Hill has clocked speeds of 20-plus miles per hour as a ball carrier an astounding 101 times since 2016. To put this into perspective, that's more instances than any team in the NFL except the Chiefs and Dolphins, and a whopping 74 times more than the next closest player.

Impressively, Hill has led the NFL in 20+ miles per hour touches in seven of the last eight seasons, with his lone exception being in 2019, where he still finished tied for the second-most despite playing only 12 games.

Hill's absurd speed is demonstrated on his big plays. He has been the NFL's leader in explosive receptions in both of his seasons as a Dolphin, with 53 in 2023 and 48 in 2022. His tally of 101 explosive receptions over that time frame beats the league's next closest receiver by 13.

Most Explosive Receptions Since 2022 (PFF) Player Explosive Receptions Tyreek Hill 101 CeeDee Lamb 88 Justin Jefferson 77 A.J. Brown 69 Stefon Diggs 69

While he narrowly missed breaking into the top five, teammate Jaylen Waddle is no stranger to showcasing his own fireworks. Waddle generated 28 explosive receptions last season (16th) and 37 in 2022 (6th), ranking tied for seventh in the NFL over the last two seasons. Together, Hill and Waddle form the most explosive receiving duo in the league, leading all teammate pairs in explosive receptions since 2022.

Miami's Backfield Speed is Unmatched

Achane and Mostert formed an electric tandem in 2023

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One of the NFL's most pleasant surprises last season was the breakout of rookie running back sensation De'Von Achane. Achane blazed a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, but measured in at 5'9" and 188 pounds. Size concerns were quickly put to rest when Achane put on one of the most electrifying shows on turf last season.

According to Next Gen Stats, Achane led all running backs in rushing yards over expected per carry by a staggering 1.5 yards in 2023. Additionally, he exceeded expected yardage on 47.4 percent of his rushing attempts, also the highest rate among running backs.

Despite being one of the lightest running backs in the league, Achane led the NFL in yards after contact per attempt last season, according to PFF (minimum 100 rushes). Achane's knack for breaking tackles and accelerating rapidly enabled him to top the league in explosive run rate.

Most Yards After Contact Per Attempt in 2023 (PFF) Player YCO/ATT Weight (lbs) De'Von Achane 5.1 188 James Conner 3.9 233 Jaylen Warren 3.6 215 Breece Hall 3.4 220 Christian McCaffrey 3.4 210

While nearly a decade Achane's senior, veteran running back Raheem Mostert still possesses some serious juice. Mostert narrowly missed breaking into the top five in yards after contact per attempt last season, landing in sixth place.

The Dolphins were the only team with two or more players inside the top ten in this category in 2023. Mostert also produced 30 explosive rushes last season, tied for fourth-most with Bijan Robinson, showcasing his speed despite having just turned 32.

Dolphins Add More Speed

Miami maintained their strategy in free agency and could do so again in the draft

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins were responsible for six of the ten fastest ball carrier speeds in the NFL last season (Hill 3, Achane 2, Mostert 1) per Next Gen Stats. So what did they do during free agency? Add one of the fastest tight ends in the league, of course.

Jonnu Smith has reached 20+ miles per hour five times since 2018, tied for the most among tight ends. He also reached a top speed of 21.15 miles per hour just last season, tied for the third fastest by any tight end in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Dolphins hold picks 21 and 55 as well as four selections in rounds five through seven. Their biggest need extends beyond another wide receiver. BetMGM shares that sentiment and the latest GIVEMESPORT mock draft has the Dolphins addressing the trenches early.

Position of First Drafted Player - Miami Dolphins Position Odds (BetMGM) Offensive Line -130 Defensive Lineman/Edge +200 Wide Receiver +700 Cornerback +700 Tight End +2000

However, should Mike McDaniel opt to bolster his arsenal, Xavier Worthy, the fastest man in NFL combine history, may be on the board at pick 21.

If they seek a bigger-bodied target to incorporate with Hill and Waddle, South Carolina's Xavier Legette, who posted an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical at 221 pounds, could be a consideration at pick 55. In later rounds, options like Anthony Gould (4.39 40-yard dash) and Jacob Cowing (4.38 40-yard dash) could provide additional speed for the Dolphins' track team.

No matter their decisions in the draft, the Dolphins boast the highest octane offense in the league and are poised to defend that reputation in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.