Highlights England faces Spain in the EURO 2024 final, and Southgate is expected to keep most of the lineup that beat the Netherlands on Wednesday night unchanged.

The 3-4-2-1 system has worked wonders for the Three Lions and will be deployed again, with Luke Shaw predicted to finally start.

Despite clamour around changes in attack, Foden and Kane are also expected to keep their starting spots.

England have made it to a second consecutive European Championship final. The Three Lions continued their habit of leaving it late during their 2-1 win over the Netherlands, with Ollie Watkins scoring in the 90th minute, handing his side a chance to claim the crown they let slip against Italy three years ago. Standing in their way, though, is Spain, who had to navigate a knockout stage consisting of France and Germany to reach the Berlin final.

Gareth Southgate's side have been a slow burner throughout EURO 2024 so far, but after an unimpressive group stage campaign, which followed up with a close scathe with elimination in the Round of 16 against Slovakia, the Three Lions have gone on to reclaim the backing of their supporters, and there is a real sense that football might finally come home this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Southgate is the only men's England manager to have reached two major international tournament finals, while he also became the first manager to go without defeat at the Euros with a victory over the Netherlands.

To stand a chance against the three-time winners of this competition, however, more changes will be needed ahead of Sunday's titanic showdown after the new 3-4-2-1 system has reinvigorated the side. With that being said, this is the England team that Southgate should name against Spain in order to get over the line in Berlin.

The England XI that should start against Spain Position Player GK Jordan Pickford CB Kyle Walker CB John Stones CB Marc Guehi RWB Bukayo Saka CM Kobbie Mainoo CM Declan Rice LWB Luke Shaw AM Jude Bellingham AM Phil Foden ST Harry Kane

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Bukayo Saka, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Luke Shaw

As far as the defence goes, there's very little that needs changing from England's most recent outing. For the most part, they've looked solid at the back, and there's no way Jordan Pickford shouldn't be the man in between the sticks. Southgate will stick with his three-centre-back approach, and that means Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, and John Stones should all hold onto their places in the starting lineup.

However, it is surely time for one of Southgate's favourite sons, Luke Shaw, to rejoin the starting lineup. After battling with an ongoing muscle injury, which has led to the Manchester United left-back being unable to start a competitive game since February, he made substitute appearances against Switzerland and the Netherlands. During his late cameos, Shaw proved he is far better on the left channel than Kieran Trippier, who has been criticised for the amount of times he passes backwards.

Shaw's positive outlook will complement the approach Bukayo Saka has perfected on the opposite flank, and with Lamine Yamal taking up that left-hand side, Southgate will need his best defenders to deal with the Spanish attack, so it is about time the late impact subs get their start.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo & Declan Rice

Similarly to left-back, another position that was of a major concern to Southgate in the early stages of the tournament was central midfield. While Declan Rice picks himself, with his performances for Arsenal translating into dominant displays in the middle of the park for England, there has been a concentrated question mark over who should partner him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher have both tried and failed in the role. However, 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has since erased any midfield ambiguities, with his energy and dynamism as a premium box-to-box alternative coming as a relief for Southgate. The Man United youngster plays with a level of confidence that is beyond his years. He's always looking to make something happen, and the Three Lions need that in the side, with him likely to start against Spain to make it three starts in a row.

Attack

Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Much has been said about England's attack this summer. This area of the pitch is supposedly the nation's strong point, but having scored just seven goals in six games, other teams at this summer's tournament have gone above and beyond the Three Lions' attacking output.

Whilst Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, and Anthony Gordon have all been suggested starters by observers who wish to see Southgate's side avoid leaving it late in their pursuit of glory, the manager himself has always stuck by his decisions, and this will likely see Phil Foden and Harry Kane given the nod again on Sunday, despite the duo not quite being able to translate their sparkling club form into international esteem.

As stubborn as Southgate is, Foden began to look a bit more like himself against the Netherlands, with his positive runs forward and quick feet to carve out golden opportunities a promising sight for previous critics. Meanwhile, Kane is currently joint-top goalscorer at EURO 2024 with three goals, and this should be enough to give his manager the justification for starting him against Spain. Still, Watkins and Co aren't bad options from the bench, and that has been a pivotal component of England's success late on.