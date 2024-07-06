Highlights England are set to face Netherlands in Euro 2024 semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate should stick with 3-4-2-1 formation.

There are two major changes he should make to his starting XI.

England have booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 after beating Switzerland in a penalty shootout. There, they will meet the Netherlands, who came from behind to eliminate Turkey in a real barn burner. Neither side have really looked all too convincing throughout the tournament so far and the match presents an incredible chance for the Three Lions to make it to the final of a European Championship for the second tournament running.

To get over the line, though, they will need to be at their very best and to be at that level, Gareth Southgate will need to select the best possible lineup and have the right personnel take to the field from the get-go. He should stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation that he deployed against Switzerland and, with that being said, this is the England team that the manager needs to start against the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

The England XI that should start against the Netherlands Position Player GK Jordan Pickford CB Kyle Walker CB John Stones CB Marc Guehi RWB Bukayo Saka CM Kobbie Mainoo CM Declan Rice LWB Luke Shaw AM Jude Bellingham AM Phil Foden ST Harry Kane

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones & Marc Guehi

As far as the defence goes, there's very little that needs changing from England's most recent outing. For the most part, they've looked solid at the back and there's no way Jordan Pickford shouldn't be the man in between the sticks. Southgate should stick with his three-centre-back approach, and that means Kyle Walker and John Stones should both hold onto their places in the starting lineup.

Ezri Konsa did a solid job against Switzerland, but Marc Guehi has been one of the Three Lions' stand-out stars so far throughout Euro 2024 and now that he's served his suspension, he should be brought back into the defence. The Crystal Palace man has been very impressive. He's earned the chance to take back his spot now that he's available again.

Midfield

Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice & Luke Shaw

The middle of the park should remain pretty much the same, aside from one change. Bukayo Saka was easily England's best player against Switzerland. The Arsenal man was electric on the right-hand side and Southgate would be a fool to drop him from the lineup against the Netherlands. Similarly, Kobbie Mainoo had another impressive outing for his country. The Manchester United man plays with a level of confidence on the ball that is well beyond his years. He's always looking to make something happen, and the Three Lions need that in the side.

Declan Rice had a quiet outing against Switzerland, but he was fine whenever called upon defensively. There's no one in the squad that can do what he does, so he should keep his spot in the side too. Towards the end of the quarter-final win, Luke Shaw was brought off the bench and got his Euro 2024 tournament underway. As such, he should be brought into the starting lineup next time out as Southgate's side has been crying out for a player like him on that left-hand side.

Attackers

Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden & Harry Kane

Throughout the majority of the European Championship, England have had trouble trying to fit both Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden into the starting lineup, but their win over Switzerland might have shown they've finally got the answer. Playing both as attacking midfielders, in dual number-10 roles is the right move, and it allowed them to co-exist effectively.

Sure, there were growing pains, but it's no coincidence that Foden had his best performance of the tournament against Switzerland and hopefully, that will continue against the Netherlands if he continues to play alongside Bellingham in the middle. Harry Kane hasn't been at his best this summer, and he was substituted towards the end of the Switzerland match, but in a post-match interview, he revealed that he would be fine to play against the Netherlands and Southgate would be wise to keep him in the starting lineup.

Firstly, he's the nation's captain, and they will need his leadership on such a big occasion. Also, despite his struggles in Euro 2024, he's still one of the best strikers in the world and his performances for Bayern Munich last season demonstrated as much. If there's anyone capable of turning it on and performing on the grandest stage, it's Kane.