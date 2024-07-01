Highlights England were poor despite winning against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 and Gareth Southgate's men must improve in the next match.

The Three Lions' boss must be brave and make several changes to his line-up if England are to progress past a strong Switzerland team.

Cole Palmer is one of the players who deserves an opportunity to start a competitive game for the country after impressing in short cameos previously.

England scraped past Slovakia to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. Jude Bellingham produced a moment of magic with a well-executed overhead kick in the dying moments of the game to equalise and send the tie to extra-time before record goalscorer Harry Kane completed the comeback to send the Three Lions through.

Gareth Southgate has come in for criticism despite leading his nation into the last eight of a major competition once again, as the England boss did make several errors in his team selection in the eyes of many. He now has the opportunity to right those wrongs for the upcoming fixture.

Next on the agenda for the country is a difficult clash with Switzerland, who have already held hosts Germany to a draw and knocked out the previous winners of the competition, Italy, in the last round. Below is the XI Southgate should pick to give his team the best chance of advancing to the semi-finals.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Southgate can continue to rely on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The shot-stopper has been given little chance with the two goals England have conceded in Germany to date. Ivan Schranz and Morten Hijulmand are the only men to have found the net past the 30-year-old.

Pickford has been the nation's number one since the 2018 World Cup, and it looks certain he will continue between the sticks for the Three Lions ahead of both Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson. Injury and suspension are likely the only factors that could rule him out of the forthcoming England game(s).

England Goalkeepers' Statistics Player Games Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Jordan Pickford 65 47 31

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Luke Shaw

Kyle Walker is usually viewed as a reliable presence on the right-hand side of the back-line, but the Manchester City star has been caught out several times in recent matches. The 34-year-old had a nightmare against Slovakia and could lose his place to Trent Alexander-Arnold as a result. Liverpool's star creator has yet to play in his natural position at the tournament, but Gary Neville sensationally claimed (via the Daily Mail): "It's illegal that we don't have Trent Alexander-Arnold on the pitch."

John Stones and Marc Guehi have started every game to date and have formed a solid partnership. However, a yellow card for the latter in the Round of 16 has ruled him out of the next fixture as he has now accumulated too many bookings. Ezri Konsa looks best placed to step into the heart of the defence after an impressive season at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, left-back has been a problem position for England at Euro 2024 as their only natural option to fulfil this role, Luke Shaw, has spent the entirety of the tournament on the sidelines. The Manchester United man suffered various injury issues in the previous season but looks to be closing in on a return. Should he win the race against time to be fit, he should replace the underwhelming Kieran Trippier.

England Defenders' Statistics Player Games Goals Assists Trent Alexander-Arnold 28 3 5 John Stones 76 3 3 Ezri Konsa 5 0 0 Luke Shaw 31 3 9

Midfield

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham

Two constants in the England midfield have been Arsenal's powerhouse Declan Rice and Real Madrid's young star Jude Bellingham. The latter has scored two vital goals for his country as he powered home a header in the opening day win against Serbia before netting a wonderful overhead kick to save the nation's place at Euro 2024 against Slovakia.

Rice has held the engine room together while being partnered with three different men to date. He may not have been at the level he showed week-in-week-out for his club, but the holding midfielder has had a lot of work to do while his teammates around him struggle.

Kobbie Mainoo was the third man to play alongside Rice after Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher both had a go at staking their claim in the middle of the park. After a brilliant breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, the Manchester United teenager has looked the most composed fit next to Rice and he should retain his spot in the XI.

England Midfielders' Statistics Player Games Goals Assists Declan Rice 55 3 0 Kobbie Mainoo 6 0 0 Jude Bellingham 33 5 5

Attack

Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Harry Kane extended his lead as the country's top goalscorer of all time with his winning goal against Slovakia increasing his tally to 65. While the Bayern Munich superstar may not have performed at the high level he has previously set for himself, it's unthinkable that Southgate would drop one of the most clinical forwards in world football in the knockout rounds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are the only two England players to have found the net for England at Euro 2024 (both have netted two goals).

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka have both disappointed to an extent in Germany as the two went into the tournament after stealing the show for their respective clubs in the Premier League. One of the two may need to drop out of the side to add a spark and, in this case, the Arsenal winger in the unfortunate man. This is due to the player included on the right side of this attack and Foden's experience of playing from the left.

Related The 11 Most Disappointing Players At Euro 2024 So Far [Ranked] Phil Foden and Romelu Lukaku feature among the players to have disappointed the most at Euro 2024.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea is the man who should replace Saka in the front line. The 22-year-old has injected some much-needed energy and urgency into an otherwise lacklustre England attack when he's been brought on in recent matches. Palmer's inclusion on the right could provide a creative spark for the likes of Kane and Foden to thrive on.

England Attackers' Statistics Player Games Goals Assists Cole Palmer 6 1 0 Harry Kane 95 65 19 Phil Foden 38 4 8

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 01/07/2024).