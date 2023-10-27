Highlights Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona are already looking towards the last-16 in the Champions League, while Arsenal, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, and Paris Saint-Germain are leading their groups.

Liverpool, Roma, and Bayer Leverkusen have a perfect record in the Europa League, with West Ham, Marseille, Real Betis, Atalanta, and Rennes also topping their groups.

Turkey and Belgium currently lead the UEFA coefficients due to their clubs' performances in qualifiers, but bigger nations are expected to catch up in the later stages. Gent and Galatasaray are currently in a good position to benefit from the coefficients.

We're halfway through each European competition with Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League clubs having all played three matches each. The standings are beginning to take shape and we have a good idea of the clubs that will be competing in the knockout stages of their respective competitions.

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona have won all three matches and are already thinking about the last-16. Arsenal, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and Paris Saint-Germain also top their group. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Newcastle face more difficult tasks to qualify from their group.

In the Europa League, Liverpool, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen have nine points out of nine in their respective groups and lead the way. West Ham, Marseille, Real Betis, Atalanta and Rennes also top their group with qualification very much in their hands.

Viktoria Plzen, PAOK, Fenerbahce all have a 100% record in Europe's third-tier competition - the Europa Conference League - with Lille, Gent, Club Brugge, Legia Warsaw and Fiorentina are also sitting top.

The UEFA coefficients

While all the groups are shaping up very nicely, another league table has significant importance. The UEFA coefficient is constantly changing after every single result in European football. The table ranks every European nation's performance in European competitions in the last five seasons. Points are for draws and victories while bonus points are awarded for the following:

Clubs that reach the group stage (4 bonus points for the Champions League).

Group winners (4 bonus points for the Europa League, 2 bonus points for the Europa Conference League).

Group runners-up (2 bonus points for the Europa League, 1 bonus point for the Europa Conference League).

Clubs that reach the round of 16 (5 bonus points for the Champions League, 1 bonus point for the Europa League).

Clubs that reach the quarter-finals (1 bonus point for the Champions League and the Europa League).

Clubs that reach the semi-finals or final (1 bonus point for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League).

The number of points earned each season is then divided by the number of teams that participated for that association in that season - meaning countries with the most teams in Europe would automatically earn the most points. The coefficients then rank associations that dictate how many teams play European football.

Four extra places in the 2023/24 Champions League

And for the 2024/25 season, those coefficients play a significant role when it comes to the Champions League. Europe's premier competition will be expanding to 36 teams next season, adopting the 'Swiss Model' format. That means four extra clubs will be competing in the Champions League. But where do those four clubs come from?

Read more: New Champions League format: Graphic clearly breaks down how it will work

This is where the coefficients are crucial because two places will go to the best-performing leagues in Europe in this current season. The place goes to the next team in the league which has not automatically qualified - usually whoever comes fifth. Last season, that would have been Liverpool and Atalanta from the Premier League and Serie A.

Turkey and Belgium currently lead the way

As of right now, Turkey and Belgium actually lead the way in terms of coefficient points. Turkey have four clubs in Europe in the form of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Adana Demirspor and Beşiktaş. The reason they're currently top of the coefficient rankings is because Fenerbahce had to play three qualifying rounds to enter the Europa Conference League, winning all six. They've gone on to win all three of the group stage games. Galatasary also had to overcome three qualifiers to compete in the Champions League, where they picked up a win against Manchester United. Adana Demirspor overcame two Europa Conference qualifiers before losing to Genk to crash out of Europe. Besiktas also triumphed in three Europa Conference but have only picked up one point from their Europa Conference group.

Belgium are second in the coefficients and have five clubs competing in Europe this season. Genk failed in their bid to qualify for the Champions League by losing to Servette before failing to qualify for the Europa League by losing to Olympiacos. But they overcame Adana Demirspor on penalties to reach the Europa Conference group stages. They have five points from their first three matches. Club Brugge won three qualifiers to enter the same competition and have won two and drawn one from their three matches. Gent also won three qualifiers to enter the Conference League where they've picked up seven points also. Antwerp beat AEK Athens to qualify for the Champions League group stages but they've lost all three games so far. And Union St. Gilloise won one Europa League playoff match before entering the group stages, where they've picked up four points.

So, if you're wondering why Turkey and Belgium are currently top of the coefficients - that's why. Their clubs have played so many more qualifiers than any other side and have been given a 'head start' when it comes to picking up points. But are any of their sides going to reach the latter stages of the competition? It's unlikely and they will likely be caught by the bigger nations. But, as things stand, Gent - who are third in Belgium - and Galatasaray - who are second in Turkey - would be the two teams who benefit.

And another place will go to the club that finishes third in the league ranked fifth in the UEFA coefficient. That looks certain to be a battle between Netherlands, France and Portugal as they compete for three sides to be playing Champions League football. That is Feyenoord, PSG and Porto as things stand.

The final extra spot will go to the qualifying path for champions. Four teams used to come through this route into the league phase, but from next season it will be five. The place cannot go to a team from the top 10 leagues as their champions do not go through qualifying.

The UEFA coefficients as they stand