Pep Guardiola is in the frame to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, with the FA considering making a move for the Manchester City man if he parts company with the Citizens at the end of this season.

The Spaniard's contract expires in the summer, and the Manchester club are awaiting his final decision regarding whether he remains at the Etihad for any longer. There is firm support from within the FA about the prospect of the audacious appointment, but these senior figures are also in the dark as to whether he'll stay or go.

The governing body aren't keen on paying compensation in their appointment of a new men's first team boss, which puts Guardiola as a genuine contender if he departs City, although there are concerns about his prospective wages.

Sources: The FA are Interested in Guardiola

They're looking to step up their search

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Guardiola is a genuine candidate being considered as a successor to Gareth Southgate as England manager, and that the FA are weighing up making an approach to the serial winner if he becomes available on the market.

The former Barcelona head coach's future at Manchester City is up in the air, with his contract just eight months from running its course, and he's yet to indicate that he'll put pen to paper on fresh terms. Having won six Premier League titles and a Champions League with the Sky Blues, it is plausible that he calls time on his spell in the north-west, having attained every piece of silverware available to him.

The tactician may also feel ready for a new challenge after nine years in the same job, and the prospect of working with a talented national team could appeal to him.

City's director of football Txiki Bergiristain, one of Guardiola's closest associates at the Etihad, is set to leave his role at the end of the season, sparking further speculation around the illustrious coach's future. However, it's understood that this exit was pre-planned and that Guardiola has known about it for some time. Hugo Viana is expected to replace Bergiristain, an appointment Pep has endorsed.

The FA are keen on Guardiola, and the potential lack of a compensation package makes him a more attractive candidate. However, the Catalan's wage demands are likely to be four times greater than what Southgate was earning, and the organisation are cautious of the optics of outlaying such a drastic amount on a manager, instead of investing in other projects, such as endeavours at grassroots level.

Guardiola's Manchester City Record Matches Managed 483 Wins 357 Draws 60 Losses 66 Win Percentage 74%

Guardiola Would be an Exciting Appointment

He'd create hope for England fans

While not English, which would spark some controversy, Guardiola's appointment would certainly be a statement to the rest of the world.

The prodigious boss has enjoyed a hugely successful career, and has been labelled as one of the best managers of all time. Used to working with a plethora of talented players, granted the opportunity to work with the pool of options that would be available at his disposal would surely entice him.

Having worked with the likes of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden at club level, Guardiola would need less time to settle in and become acustomed with his players, and England would likely be made firm favourties for the 2026 World Cup.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 12/09/2024