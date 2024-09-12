Despite his solid start to life as the interim head coach of the England national team, Lee Carsley hasn't made it onto the FA's four-man shortlist of managers they want to hire for the full-time job, according to reports. In his first two games in charge of the Three Lions, the former Everton man has picked up maximum points. He's overseen victories against the Republic of Ireland and Finland so far, with his squad scoring four times and not conceding a single goal in that period.

After England were beaten in the Euro 2024 final by Spain, Gareth Southgate decided to call time on his eight-year tenure as the Three Lions manager. The consensus was that he'd taken the team as far as he could and it was time for a change. As a result, the search for his successor began, but this isn't a decision that can be made lightly. It's vital that the FA nail the decision, so it takes time. Unfortunately, they didn't have long before the international break which meant an interim manager was required while they conducted their search for a permanent coach.

Considering his work with the U21s, Carsley was a natural choice. He has led the youth team to glory, with a U21 European Championship trophy in 2023. He's done a fine job with the senior team so far too, with his two straight wins, and while he's currently considered one of the favourites to land the gig, according to the Telegraph, he isn't on the FA's four-manager shortlist for Southgate's permanent replacement.

Three of the Managers are English

The FA are eyeing Potter, Howe & Lampard

Only two managers in England's history have been foreign. Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello hold that honour and for the most part, the majority of the candidates the FA are currently interested in are English. Graham Potter and Frank Lampard are both currently unemployed, but have made it onto the shortlist.

The former's work with Brighton & Hove Albion has left him in high regard with many and despite his disappointing tenure at Chelsea, there are those that still feel he would be perfect for the England job. Lampard has had some issues during his time as a manager, but that hasn't put the FA off considering him for Southgate's replacement.

The third and final Englishman on their shortlist is Eddie Howe. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as he's been linked with the national team job for several years now. While he's still at Newcastle United, though, his chances of getting the job might not be as high as some of the others. All three would make interesting appointments, but none are the man that the FA truly wants.

Their Dream Hire is Someone Else

They want Pep Guardiola

In an ideal world, the FA would appoint Pep Guardiola as the England manager. He is their 'dream appointment' according to reports. The Manchester City manager has dominated football over the years, with spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich showcasing his brilliance as a coach.

It's his move to the Premier League and the Etihad that has seen his reputation in England reach previously unheard of heights, though. Arriving in 2016, he's since won six league titles with City, including a record-breaking four straight. With his current contract at the club set to expire in the summer of 2025, Guardiola could become available in the very near future and if that's the case, the FA will likely do everything they can to get him on board.