Highlights Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai became the second-fastest player in Premier League history with a top speed of 36.76kph, according to coach and scientist Simon Brundish.

Szoboszlai's influence helped Liverpool come back from a 1-0 deficit to win 3-1 against Wolves, with his playmaking skills and ability to dictate play from a deeper position.

Liverpool has had a promising start to the season, winning four of their opening five matches, and will now shift focus to Europa League football. Szoboszlai's impressive performances have contributed to their success.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reportedly became the second-fastest player in Premier League history during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolves on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side came from 1-0 behind in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off to produce a terrific second half performance and triumph 3-1. It momentarily put them top of the Premier League table as they continued their promising start to the campaign.

Szoboszlai was critical to the comeback as Klopp moved the Hungarian into a deeper position in the second half so he could dictate play. His influence saw Cody Gakpo equalise before Andy Robertson and a Hugo Bueno own goal sealed all three points. But tSzoboszlai showed more than just his playmaking skills at Molineux. That's because, while chasing back in the first half, he reportedly reached a top speed of 36.76kph. That's according to coach and scientist, Simon Brundish, who tweeted "Dom Szoboszlai became the 2nd fastest footballer in @premierleague history against Wolves recording a top speed of 36.76kph."

He followed that tweet up with: "Seems the official chart has some spurious data which I’ve had disputed by the tracking company but we can go with Kyle Walkers 37.3, nobody is debating that he’s lightning But amazing that Dom covers the most distance in the league whilst being the fastest this season."

Footage of the moment in which Szoboszlai hit those lightening speeds have also emerged on X, as he looked to recover the ball from another dangerous break from Wolves in that first half. It ended with the former RB Leipzig man putting pressure on the ball before Alexis Mac Allister regains possession.

VIDEO: The moment Szoboszlai become the 'second fastest player in Premier League history'

Who is the fastest player in Premier League history?

Well, as Simon alludes to, it appears that Manchester City's Kyle Walker has recorded the fastest speed in Premier League history. And the speedy defender topped the charts last season as the top 10 fastest players during the 2022/23 season were revealed.

Top 10 fastest Premier League players in 2022/23 Top speed (km/h) 1. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) 37.31 2. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) 36.70 3. Mykhaylo Mudryk (Chelsea) 36.63 4. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 36.61 5. Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) 36.53 6. Arnaut Danjuma (Tottenham) 36.34 7. Matheus Nunes (Wolves) 36.32 8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36.22 9. Denis Zakaria (Chelsea) 36.09 10. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) 36.07

Liverpool's positive start to the season

Following their victory over Wolves, the Reds have now won four of their opening five matches. Looking back, they will have been disappointed to have only drawn to Chelsea - although they certainly didn't deserve three points from the match at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend of the campaign. But since then, they've been faultless. They've beaten Bournemouth at home (3-1), pulled off an incredible comeback victory away to Newcastle with 10 men (2-1), thrashed Aston Villa 3-0 at Anfield before beating Wolves 2-1 away from home.

They now focus on Europa League football as they travel to Austria to face LASK in Group E, where they will also face Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium and France's Toulouse. It may have been a transitional summer for Liverpool but with Szoboszlai continuing to impress in midfield since his £60 million move, everyone at the club will be hoping it's not merely a 'transitional' season.