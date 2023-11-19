Highlights There are some intense rivalries in international football, often leading to great drama on the pitch – even if it can overstep the line at times

The list of the top ten biggest rivalries in international football takes into account past encounters, the quality of the teams, and the social-political history between nations.

Each rivalry has its own unique background and significance, whether it's the historical tensions between nations, political conflicts, or cultural animosity, making these matches highly anticipated and emotionally charged.

Not everyone is a fan of international football – especially when it arrives to interrupt the flow of a fascinating domestic season – but there are times when it delivers. Of course, World Cups and other major tournaments are always exciting, but games don't always have to be played on the biggest stage to steal attention.

After all, when it comes to certain rivalries, even qualifying and friendly matches can whip supporters up into a fearsome frenzy of national pride and bitterness. Take for instance, Argentina's 2-0 defeat against Uruguay on 17th November 2023, which had the usually mild-mannered Lionel Messi grabbing at the throat of his opponent. After the game, he continued to rage, saying:

"I'd rather not say what I'm thinking but the [younger Uruguayans] need to learn. They have a good group. But they need to learn from the veterans how to respect. These games are always intense but very respectful, so they have to learn a little."

This got us thinking, what are the biggest rivalries in international football? Well, taking into account past encounters, the quality of the two teams in question, as well as the social-political history between nations, here at GIVEMESPORT we have made a top-ten list for you to all enjoy below.

10 El Salvador vs Honduras

We start this list off with two of the smaller names in international football in El Salvador and Honduras, but their fascinating history makes this clash a worthy entry in the top ten. After all, this rivalry actually sparked off the 'Football War' that cost thousands of lives and displaced even more.

In 1969 with qualification for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico at stake, the two teams met three times in as many weeks. After a win each in their home nations (where violence marred both games), they played in the neutral venue of Mexico City. El Salvador won 3-2 after extra time and within weeks the two nations were at war. Of course, there were wider political tensions behind the conflict – and the two countries had ended diplomatic relations even before kick-off – but the football certainly acted as a catalyst as explained by journalist Ricardo Otero:

"There were much bigger political matters. But there was this coincidence of three games to qualify for the 1970 World Cup. It didn't help. Football here [in Latin America] is very, very passionate - for good and for bad."

9 Spain vs Portugal

When it comes to talent production, these two have created some of the greats. From Andrés Iniesta to Cristiano Ronaldo each nation has a number of brilliant players in the modern age to go alongside older legends such as Paco Gento and Eusébio. The neighbouring nations also hold one of the oldest rivalries in the beautiful game.

The Iberian Derby began way back in 1921 when Portugal lost 0-3 to Spain at Madrid in their first-ever international friendly game. In total, they've met 40 times but La Roja have dominated most encounters, winning 19, drawing 16, and losing just six. As they are both such strong teams, it always feels as though they are never too far away from meeting at another major tournament. One recent classic came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when they played out a 3-3 thriller as Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick.

8 Japan vs South Korea

The two have played each other officially since 1954, which was only nine years after Japan’s 35-year occupation of South Korea came to an end in 1945. That first encounter was actually part of a two-game playoff to make the World Cup. However, both games had to be played in Tokyo after Syngman Rhee, the South Korean president at the time, refused to allow the Japanese to enter his country.

With that history foreshadowing their first football matches, you can understand why this is such a fiery rivalry. Tensions still linger today and friendly matches between the two nations have declined since 2010, partly due to ongoing poor relations between the two countries.

7 Serbia vs Croatia

This rivalry is obviously born from the split of Yugoslavia and extreme hostility can be expected whenever the nations meet – which isn't very often. In fact, they've only ever met twice since both officially becoming Serbia and Croatia.

Both encounters were heated but the first one lives long in the memory. Indeed, it was the first game between the two since World War 2 and the Serbian players were greeted in Zagreb with chants of "Kill the Serbs" from the home fans. Croatia won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic and Ivica Olic. The next fixture, played in Belgrade this time, ended up as a 1-1 draw but is best remembered for Josip Simunic's horror red card on Miralem Sulejmani in which he elbowed his opponent on the halfway line.

6 England vs Germany

The teams actually first met in November 1899, but the rivalry grew after the two nations were at conflict in each World War. Over the years, it's thrown up some absolute classics as well, with pain and misery suffered by both England and Germany (although mostly England).

We can't forget the Three Lions' triumph in the 1966 World Cup final, or the penalty drama of both 1990 and 1996 – in which the Germans triumphed on both occasions. While Frank Lampard's ghost goal in 2010 lives long in the memory. All this inspired Gary Lineker's famous quote which reads: "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win." However, this match-up doesn't rank higher on the list as both countries have greater rivalries with different nations. But we'll go into more detail on that later...

5 USA vs Mexico

This game hasn't always been the closest affair – Mexico lost just one game against the USA between 1937 and 1990 – but political tensions, relating to issues such as immigration, have often led this fixture to be rather spicy.

Since 2000, things have been made even more interesting with the US improving to the point where they have lost just nine of 35 matches against the Mexicans. Whenever these two teams meet, the passion and atmosphere emanating from the stands tells you all you need to know about how much winning this fixture means to each set of fans.

4 England vs Scotland

Back to the English, but this time we have a rivalry a little closer to home. This is, of course, the oldest international fixture within the sport, with the first match (a 0-0 draw) taking place in 1872 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Nationalistic pride takes centre stage for each set of supporters ahead of every fixture, of which there have been well over 100 games. The Scots likely would have enjoyed their shock 3-2 win at Wembley against the reigning World Cup winners in 1967 as much as any in their history. After all, that victory against the ‘Auld Enemy' made them the unofficial world champions. England also lost at Wembley in 1999, prompting Stuart Pearce to say: “For me what mattered was that we had lost to the Jocks and I have never gone home from Wembley in such a bad mood. I was furious.”

3 Egypt vs Algeria

To give you an idea of just how fierce these games can be, as per ESPN, around 15,000 policemen were on duty to keep the peace between Egypt and Algeria in 2009. This was in doubt in reaction to the two nations' long-held animosity toward one another.

A lot of the issues stem from a match in 1989 when violence broke out following a World Cup qualifier. Algerian star Lakhdar Belloumi allegedly took a bottle to an Egyptian team doctor, who consequently lost his sight in one eye. That says it all really.

2 Germany vs Netherlands

This is another footballing rivalry that has its roots in war, with the Dutch understandably holding a resentment towards the Germans after the occupation of their country during the Second World War. For example, after losing the 1974 World Cup final, Will van Hanegem said of Germany: “I didn’t give a damn about the score. 1-0 was enough, as long as we could humiliate them. I don’t like them. It’s because of World War II.”

These two footballing giants have certainly played some classics over the years and tensions also flared in the 1990 World Cup, when Frank Rijkaard actually spat into Rudi Völler’s mullet – which you can watch here. With all that in mind, whenever the two meet at a major tournament, you can guarantee every football fan is tuning in.

1 Brazil vs Argentina

At number one on our list, this will come as no surprise to anyone who has ever seen a match between Brazil and Argentina. Alongside all the talent on the pitch, the animosity is palpable between players, coaching staff and fans and there are numerous examples of when things have boiled over.

In a 1937 Copa America match, for example, the Brazilians departed before the final whistle fearing for their safety amid the hostility of the crowd. While the 'Holy Water’ game at the 1990 World Cup exists in infamy after there were accusations that the Argentines spiked the drinks of their rivals. Of course, each nation's loyalty in debates over Pelé and Diego Maradona also play a part in the rivalry's rich tapestry. This is the sort of game even neutrals will be desperate to catch.