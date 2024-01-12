Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the most impactful players in the league, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the secondseed with his 19.9 PIE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his 19.5 PIE, remains the heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid is trying to win his second consecutive MVP award, evidenced by his league-leading 22.6 PIE.

It's easy to judge NBA players based on their surface-level statistics. A player can pad their stats with high averages, but their impact on the court may not be totally reflective of the numbers shown in box scores.

Someone can average 30 points and 10 rebounds and still not be the piece a team needs to get them to the next level. When looking at how to measure how essential a player has actually been, one can look at the Player Impact Estimate (PIE).

According to the NBA's official glossary, "PIE measures a player's overall statistical contribution against the total statistics in games they play in"

The formula in which PIE is calculated is as follows:

(Points + Field goals made + Free Throws Made - Field goals attempted - Free throws attempted + Defensive rebounds + (.5 * Offensive rebounds) + Assists + Steals + (.5 * Blocks) - Personal fouls - turnovers) / (Game points + Game field goals made + Game free throws made - Game field goals attempted - Game free throws attempted + Game Defensive Rebounds + (.5 * Game Offensive Rebounds) + Game assists + Game steals+ (.5 * Game blocks) - Game personal fouls - Game turnovers)

Luckily, the NBA calculates this on its own, making the determination of PIE leaders that much easier.

With PIE defined, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the five players leading the league in that category this season.

5 Giannis Antetokoumpo

PIE: 19.5

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is a non-factor from beyond the arc, his impact on the Milwaukee Bucks can't be understated.

He leads the team in points (31.2), rebounds (11.5), steals (1.3), and field goal percentage (61.0) by a pretty decent margin. He also ranks in the top 10 league-wide in points (4th), rebounds (6th), double-doubles (4th), and points off opponents' turnovers (10th).

Given those stats, it's easy to see why Antetokounmpo is so valuable to the team. He can pretty much do it all and at an elite level, minus shooting, but his impact translates into wins, which is really the most important stat for a competitive athlete like him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Month-to-Month Stats Months Points Rebounds Blocks Field Goal % October 27.3 10.0 1.7 55.4 November 30.3 10.9 1.3 61.1 December 32.5 11.5 0.9 61.6 January 32.8 13.7 1.0 62.2 Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

His new costar, Damian Lillard, has been quick to accept his role as the Robin to Antetokounmpo's Batman, and both have shown they're capable of carrying the franchise to it second title of the decade.

He's nearly unbeatable once he's near the basket and is a fierce frontcourt defender alongside Brook Lopez, notching 1.2 blocks per game, while the center averages 2.9.

With the Bucks sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-12 record, they're still among the most elite teams in the league and should be able to make another championship run, provided all the pieces remain in place.

4 Luka Dončić

PIE: 19.7

Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Dončić finds himself fourth on this list, mostly thanks to his ability to lead his team to seventh place despite a relatively thin lineup and a myriad of injuries to players like Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

So far, Dončić is averaging 33.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game, showing his ability to impact the Mavericks on quite literally every level. His 2022-23 season saw him have a PIE of 20.2, slightly higher than his current stat, but with several months left to play, and rumblings that the team is looking to acquire more wing talent ahead of the deadline, that number could rise.

Luka Dončić – Year-to-Year Advanced Stats Season Offensive Rating Defensive Rating AST/TO Ratio Total Scoring % 2021-22 113.8 110.3 1.95 57.1 2022-23 118.1 116.0 2.24 60.9 2023-24 119.2 117.0 2.32 61.4 Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

There's still a lot to be desired from Dončić's defense, but given how he's improved in every other metric, it's understandable that his PIE is among the highest in the league.

3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

PIE: 19.9

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of stunning this season, fully evidenced by his 19.9 PIE. A surefire candidate for MVP at season's end, Gilgeous-Alexander has been the heart and soul of his team, leading them in scoring by a wide margin.

He is currently averaging 31.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, stats that aren't too dissimilar from Dončić's above. While the averages are fairly consistent with those of the 2022-23 season, he's improved his efficiency, increasing his field goal percentage from 51.0 to 55.5 percent and his total scoring from 62.6 to 65.2 percent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 238 71.8 In The Paint (Non-RA) 219 52.5 Mid-Range 149 51.0 Above the Break 3 114 33.3 Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

Not only has Gilgeous-Alexander's PIE improved by 2.4 points from 17.5 to 19.9. But, this is all while seeing a minimal decrease in his usage rate, going from 32.8 to 32.7 percent, and a substantial decrease in his turnover percentage, dropping from 10.1 to 7.6 percent. If he continues to keep up this high level of play, there can be no denying that he will be right up there when the voters finally dish out the awards.

2 Nikola Jokić

PIE: 21.0

In terms of PIE, Nikola Jokić is close to being at the very top. With a rating of 21.0, he has continued to be the reason why the Denver Nuggets remain one of the best teams in the NBA.

He's still scoring at will, averaging 25.5 points on 57.4 percent shooting, rebounding at an elite clip with 11.7 per game, and dishing out assists to any and all teammates, as evidenced by his nightly average of 9.2. While these stats are consistent with his numbers from his MVP campaigns, it's still baffling that a seven-footer is accomplishing so much on a nightly basis.

Nikola Jokić – 2023-24 Pass Distribution Pass to: Passes Per Game Assists Per Game Michael Porter Jr. 11.3 2.0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 13.1 1.7 Aaron Gordon 9.2 1.4 Jamal Murray 17.3 1.2 Reggie Jackson 11.6 1.1 Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

Currently sitting third in the Western Conference, the Nuggets are still in elite form, but they can attribute their success, and a portion of Jokić's, to the solid team surrounding him, as they've been able to take advantage of his advanced court vision and unselfish level of play.

1 Joel Embiid

PIE: 22.6

The reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, sits atop the PIE rankings at 22.6, a full point and a half over Jokic in second place.

Despite the loss of James Harden, Embiid has been more than enough to keep the Philadelphia 76ers in championship contention. His stats, seeing him scoring 34.6 points, grabbing 11.8 rebounds, and dishing out 6.0 assists, make him a shoo-in to win his second consecutive MVP when the season wraps up.

Joel Embiid – Year-to-Year Advanced Stats Seasons Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Usage % PIE 2021-22 115.6 107.8 37.5 21.2 2022-23 119.0 110.2 37.0 21.3 2023-24 121.7 108.7 37.9 22.6 Stats as of Jan. 12, 2024

In fact, not only is Embiid playing at an elite level, he's also been better than he was a season ago. His stats in each of the three main categories have gone up. Sure, he's scoring and rebounding more, but the most eye-popping improvement has been in his passing abilities. He's averaging close to two assists more per game now than he did a year before.

Whether this falls on superior coaching from Nick Nurse, a Coach of the Year favorite, or simply his intention of always being able to surpass his previous records, it's a testament to his work ethic. Regardless of the reason behind his improvement, Embiid is still the most impactful player on the Sixers and it shows both when watching him play and when breaking down the stat sheets.