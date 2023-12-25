Highlights The Christmas games in 1971 between the Cowboys, Vikings, Chiefs, and Dolphins were the first-ever NFL games played on Christmas, and they were Divisional playoff games.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders Christmas contest featured a shocking ending that no one saw coming.

The Steelers and Ravens Christmas game in 2016 had significant playoff implications and ended with a game-winning touchdown catch by Antonio Brown, sealing the division title for the Steelers.

Christmas only comes once a year, but the NFL on Christmas happens far less often. Only 22 games ever coincided with Old Saint Nick’s holiday. The first two occurred in 1971 between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. Those festive firsts also happened to be Divisional playoff games.

In an ode to the Christmas season, we’re recounting the five best games to ever land on the happiest holiday of the year.

5 Arizona Cardinals 27 Dallas Cowboys 26 (2010)

Two backup QBs put on a show in the desert

Not every great game on Christmas comes with playoff implications or even starting QBs. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be an exciting game. This 27-26 white knuckler kept NFL fans titillated as they enjoyed their holiday.

In a matchup of backup quarterbacks, John Skelton and Stephen McGee provided some fireworks. Down 18 in the second quarter, the Cowboys mounted a wild comeback to go up 26-24 on a 37-yard bomb to Miles Austin.

However, with just 1 minute 46 seconds to play, David Buehler's extra point went wide left, leaving the door open for the Cardinals. With the Arizona Cardinals facing fourth and 15 on their own 19-yard line, Dallas fans still hoped they could pull it out.

Those hopes were dashed as Skelton nailed Larry Fitzgerald for 26 yards and followed that up with a 19-yard completion to fellow rookie Max Komar. Jay Feely had missed all three of his kicks on the day to that point, but managed to put away a 48-yard field goal to seal the victory for Arizona.

QB Stat lines ARZ vs DAL (2010) QB Stats John Skelton 11/25, 183 yards, 1 TD Stephen McGee 11/17, 111 yards, 1 TD

The overjoyed Cardinals rookie QB couldn't contain his excitement after the game:

Really, nothing's bigger than beating the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day right now. Whiz [coach Ken Whisenhunt] was shaking my hand before the game and I said, 'We have one last gift to unwrap.' Sure enough, it took the last minute, but we got it.

4 Kansas City Chiefs 31 Oakland Raiders 30 (2004)

Tony Gonzalez's massive game nearly spoiled by a late turnover

Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

NFL games can swing on a single botched handoff, or an unexpected special teams play. This Christmas game from 2004 featured all of the above. After a back-and-forth affair—highlighted by an 11-catch, 124-yard, two-touchdown performance from Chiefs Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez—that saw the two worst defenses in the league helplessly giving up score after score, no one could have predicted the finish.

A 10-play, 65-yard drive put KC up four with four minutes and 42 seconds remaining. Oakland answered with a six-play 43-yard drive that ended with a field goal to cut the deficit to one.

All K.C. needed to do was run out the clock to seal the game. Then came quarterback Trent Green’s crucial fumble that set up Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski for the game-winning kick with just over a minute left.

It appeared the Chiefs would lose on Christmas thanks to a horribly timed turnover. But Dante Hall had other ideas, "Most teams in situations like that tend to squib kick them," said one of the best kick returners of all-time. "It was just a matter of catching it, finding the right bounce."

Hall fielded that squib and scampered for 49 yards to the Raiders 36-yard line. Only Janikowski’s last-ditch effort saved a touchdown. Chiefs kicker Lawrence Tynes then delivered the game-winner and shared his emotions leading up to the kick after it was all over:

Anybody who says they're not nervous in a situation like that is lying...My mom's been sick and she was here for the first time. It's pretty special. It's pretty cool.

3 Chicago Bears 24 Green Bay Packers 17 (2005)

A divisional grudge match resulted in a Christmas game for the ages

What’s better than a rivalry game on Christmas? For Chicago Bears fans in 2005, honestly very little. For the first time in 15 years, Chicago swept the Green Bay Packers and clinched the infamous black and blue division at Lambeau Field.

Linebacker Lance Briggs, who returned one of Brett Favre’s four interceptions for a touchdown, aptly described the moment:

I don't think you can change the magnitude of winning in Green Bay or clinching the division in Green Bay. It's the Packers. They're our biggest rival.

Packers defensive tackle Grady Jackson expressed the agony of defeat, "This one really hurts, because we didn't want them to win the division on our field. This season feels like a bad dream." QB Rex Grossman, coming off a knee injury and a broken ankle, replaced rookie Kyle Orton as the starter on the day, lifting the team with the threat of the deep ball.

Down 24-7 in the third quarter, the Packers rallied with an 85-yard punt return and a field goal. On their final drive, Favre completed a 56-yard pass to Donald Driver. That set them up on the Bears 35 with less than a minute remaining. However, Chicago’s defense rose to the occasion with back-to-back sacks before a last gasp heave was picked off by Chris Harris, his second of the day.

2 Pittsburgh Steelers 31 Baltimore Ravens 27 (2016)

AFC North battle with the division on the line ends with the Immaculate Extension

In keeping with rivalry games on Christmas, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens faced off in 2016 with huge playoff implications on the line. Pittsburgh came into the contest at 9-5, with Baltimore nipping at their heels at 8-6, but the Ravens won the season’s earlier matchup. A win for the Steelers would have sealed the division, while a win for the visitors would allow them to control their AFC North aspirations.

Baltimore went into the fourth quarter up 20-10 before the action started to heat up. Ben Roethlisberger led back-to-back touchdown drives after throwing a pair of third-quarter interceptions, giving Pittsburgh a lead with just seven minutes to play. However, the Ravens fought back with a 10-yard burst up the gut by Kyle Juszczyk.

Roethlisberger and company wouldn’t be denied on this day. With less than two minutes to go, Pittsburgh mustered a 10-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a lunging touchdown grab by Antonio Brown with defenders draped all over him that is now known as the "Immaculate Extension" in Western Pennsylvania.

At least one Steeler saw it coming. Brown recounted an exchange with Le'Veon Bell, "Over there by the heaters before the final drive, he said, 'AB, you got to go down there and get the game-winner." That’s precisely what happened. Roethlisberger felt vindicated after nearly losing it for the home team:

It's pretty special the way we won it. Especially after feeling the way I felt at a certain point in that game and feeling like you let guys down and you blew it.

The Steelers would go on to lose in the AFC championship game, but they still enjoyed an exciting Christmas.

1 Miami Dolphins 27 Kansas City Chiefs 24 (OT) (1971)

The first Christmas Day game is still the best

Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, it’s difficult to top the opener, especially when it’s a playoff game. The Dolphins' thrilling 27-24 overtime victory over the Chiefs became an instant classic. The longest game without an interruption (82 minutes and 40 seconds) in NFL history earned the number 18 spot in the NFL’s 100 greatest games.

The Chiefs were just two years removed from their Super Bowl IV victory and looked poised for a return trip. They ranked eighth in scoring thanks to Len Dawson and Otis Taylor, and they were headlined by Hall of Famers Willie Lanier, Buck Buchanan, Emmitt Thomas, Bobby Bell, and Johnny Robinson on defense. That star-studded cast allowed just 14.9 points per game that season.

The neophyte Dolphins were still searching for their first playoff victory. Quarterback Bob Griese, flanked by a trio of running backs, Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, and Mercury Morris, went in as underdogs.

Chiefs halfback Ed Podolak overshadowed everyone with 350 all-purpose yards, including a 78-yard kick return that set up a potential game-winning kick. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, dead-eye future Hall of Fame kicker Jan Stenerud missed a 31-yard chip shot that has stuck with him for many years.

Ed Podolak on Christmas vs MIA Ed Podolak Rushing Receiving Returns Total Yards 85 110 155 350

As Stenerud told NFL films,

To this day, I don't really understand why I missed that kick. It's a very painful, hurtful thing because you not only disappoint yourself, but you cost the team a chance to go further into the playoffs. So you let down the team and coaches and millions of fans. It's tough to take, and I feel totally responsible for missing that kick.

Podolak remembers turning to a teammate and asking, “Do you think this thing will ever end?" Csonka did him one better, recounting, "I lost like 18 pounds that day. I lost so much weight that my pants were loose."

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.