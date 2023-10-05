Highlights The Phoenix Suns, under new owner Mat Ishbia, are embracing wild spending, aggressive trades, and acquiring superstars like Kevin Durant.

The Suns have drastically renovated their roster through blockbuster trades, shipping out Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton.

Players like Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkić will be crucial for the Suns' success due to their defensive abilities and fitting into the team's system.

Thanks to ambitious new owner Mat Ishbia, the Phoenix Suns are entering a new era of wild spending, aggressive trades, and superstars like Kevin Durant. Arizona basketball fans can rejoice as the days of penny-pinching under Robert Sarver have set in the Valley of the Sun. Ishbia, along with NBA legend Isiah Thomas quickly set about remaking the roster, landing Durant and Bradley Beal in blockbuster trades just six months apart.

They also shipped out Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton, drastically renovating the team faster than a home makeover show. The Suns join a number of teams with star laden rosters going for broke. Here are the five most important Suns for the upcoming season.

5 Nassir Little

When you have as many talented offensive players as the Suns, spacing becomes critical to allow their talents to fully shine. This offseason the Suns grabbed as many potential shooters as their top-heavy roster could hold like Yuta Watanabe, Grayson Allen and Keita Bates-Diop.

However, defense still looks like a question mark, which is where the Suns hope Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkić come in. Little brings a 7-foot-2 wingspan and some serious athleticism to the wing. He’s also improved his three-point percentage every year he’s been in the league, reaching league average on nearly three attempts a game last season. Against the Nuggets in the playoffs, the Suns’ struggled to find two-way players to put around their stars. Little profiles as a possible playoff piece when the lights are brightest.

4 Jusuf Nurkić

According to Ishbia, trading Ayton came down to fit. As the owner told reporters, “Nurkić might not put up the numbers that Ayton put up, which is perfectly fine, but he is going to play the role. And we are trying to win a championship now. What Nurkić can do on the court, off the court and fit into the organization, he is a better fit for us.”

Putting the “off court” and “fitting into an organization” Ayton slights aside, Ishbia’s assessment on Nurkić remains spot on. When the giant Bosnian is healthy, he puts up good numbers while providing rim protection, and above-average defense. Unfortunately, Nurkić has only logged 52, 56, 37 and eight games over the past four seasons. He's also suffered a horrific compound fracture of his left leg. Are the Suns’ getting a spry big man capable of anchoring the paint or a player whose injuries have diminished his productivity?

3 Bradley Beal

If one blockbuster trade wasn’t enough, just make another. That seems to be the Suns’ approach. This incredible amassing of offensive talent will give opposing defenses fits as the combination of Durant, Booker, and Beal’s shooting and playmaking stretch defenses into hopeless scrambles. Beal especially will feast on open looks which came few and far between over the past few years on the Wizards.

From 2013-2018, Beal shot a devastating 40.9% on catch and shoot threes, according to Bulletsforever. Then as injuries diminished John Wall’s ability to draw defenses and was eventually traded, Beal’s catch and shoot threes turned into pull-up threes. Since 2019 his percentage of attempts that were pull-up threes climbed every year, starting at 40% before eventually reaching 48% in 2022.

Beal’s overall three-point percentage plummeted to 35.9% over that span. Essentially, Beal’s number of open looks went down and that affected his percentage on open looks he did receive. Of course, it’s also possible that Beal’s injuries over the past few years have also taken their toll.

2 Devin Booker

Thanks to Durant’s age and shaky health, the argument could be easily made that Devin Booker now represents the team’s best player. He torched the Los Angeles Clippers for over 37 points a game in Round 1 of last year’s playoffs, and then handed the eventual champion Denver Nuggets 30 points per contest. However, dating back to the Suns’ Finals run three seasons ago, Booker posted scoring totals of 19, 11, and 12, in close-out losses to Milwaukee, Dallas, and the Nuggets. It’s unfair to lay the blame for those losses directly at Booker’s feet, but ultimately, he’ll be judged for coming through at the biggest moments.

Devin Booker - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 27.8 Assists 5.5 Rebounds 4.8 Field goal % 49.4 3-point field goal % 35.1

While talking to Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke during the team’s media day Booker mentioned, “The first thing I said when we lost the finals was, ‘the details matter.' These little things you might pass over in open gym, training camp or early in practice can bite you in the ass. Very detail oriented and we have just been playing pickup with the team but coach will jump in and throw some structure on it and that’s exactly what you want.”

It’s hard to say if that sound bite represented a dig at former head coach Monty Williams, but new head coach Frank Vogel unquestionably stresses the details. Only time will tell if the details will add up to the Suns’ first ring in team history.

1 Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant ranks as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history but as the smooth operator begins his 16th season, questions about age and health inevitably arise. The seven-foot hardwood assassin hasn’t logged more than 55 games in the past four seasons. He’s also missed at least 20 consecutive games in each of the last three years. The latest ankle sprain came amid a freak slip during warm-ups, but for a team lacking depth, a prolonged absence could significantly damage a potential championship run.

Normally, a healthy Durant demolishes any and all would-be defenders with his silky jumper and endless length. However, during the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon unnerved Durant with his physical play, getting underneath the lanky scorer and disrupting his rhythm. In that series, Durant shot just 45.3% and just 22.2% from deep. He also averaged nearly four turnovers a game.

When he's on his game, however, there is no better scorer in the league than Durant. If the superstar forward can stay healthy, there's good reason to believe the Suns will contend for an NBA Championship.

Read more: Who will claim the NBA's Most Improved Player award this season?