Manchester United are now open to 'listening to offers' for five key players in the impending January transfer window, according to Manchester Evening News, as financial fair play (FFP) rules have led them to become more proactive in terms of selling players.

That said, the report insists that Ten Hag, who won the Carabao Cup in his first season at the club, is unwilling to weaken the squad by sanctioning a litany of sales in the winter market. In Erik ten Hag’s second season at the helm, there has been a lot to be desired considering the Red Devils are on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League, while currently sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League table.

And with the January transfer window edging closer to opening for business, it gives the Dutchman the chance to re-assess his squad for the second stage of the 2023/24 campaign, though it is reported that United are not expect a mass overhaul next month.

Five players Man Utd could sell in January

Casemiro among the players that could leave Old Trafford

Despite Ten Hag and the United higher-ups being adamant that January will not be a time for over-the-top squad movement, they have alerted potential would-be buyers to five players’ availability, with the view of trimming the squad and freeing up prospective funds.

Raphael Varane, a four-time Champions League winner, has been reduced to a role on the bench, having not featured for his side in their last four domestic outings, while he also didn’t play against Galatasaray in their gut-wrenching 3-3 draw. The former France international, who is arguably their best defender, is willing to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, but given the current state of affairs, the writing could be on the wall.

Upon his arrival, Casemiro provided some much-needed bite as the fulcrum of Ten Hag’s team and became a key member of their Carabao Cup-winning side, rivalling Manchester City’s Rodri as the best defensive midfielder in the league. In 2023/24, however, the 31-year-old Brazilian has somewhat taken his foot off the gas before picking up an injury at the beginning of October. Improvements in his performances are necessary if he is to continue his Premier League journey.

Anthony Martial, too, has been earmarked as a potential departure this January. The centre forward was tipped to be United’s saviour over eight years ago, but he has failed to live up to the lofty expectations set in front of him. The Frenchman’s days at Old Trafford are now numbered with The Athletic’s David Ornstein reporting that the club have no intentions of triggering the option of the one-year extension in his contract.

Anthony Martial - Man Utd Statistics Season Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 15/16 49 17 9 4 0 16/17 42 8 8 3 0 17/18 45 11 9 1 0 18/19 38 12 3 3 0 19/20 48 23 12 1 0 20/21 36 7 9 1 1 21/22 23 2 1 1 0 22/23 29 9 3 0 0 23/24 (as of 11/12/23) 19 2 2 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

A January switch for Jadon Sancho is near on inevitable given the current situation the Englishman finds himself in, with him keen to stay in Europe upon his United departure. The former Borussia Dortmund phenom, 23, has been frozen out of first team proceedings at Old Trafford after a releasing an explosive amid his public spat with Ten Hag and has not played a single minute since their domestic match-up with Nottingham Forest three games into the current season.

Finishing off the litany of could-be-sold stars is Donny van de Beek. The central midfielder, 26, was the driving force behind the success at Ajax and was brought to Manchester to yield the same results. His spell has been far from fruitful, however, with the Dutchman racking up just 21 minutes of football across all competitions so far this term. Ten Hag’s introduction to the Premier League looked like Van de Beek’s last chance to revitalise his career in England, though that has not been the case.

The billionaire's 25 per cent stake could be hindered by the Christmas period

United’s below-par transfer business could begin to take shape upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival. The INEOS billionaire, a boyhood fan of the Premier League powerhouse, is set to own 25 per cent of United upon acquiring a stake worth £1.25 billion. His impending arrival is being met with heaps of optimism by fans given he will be taking over the reins of the club's football operations.

Concerns have arisen over the time it’s taking to seal the investment with Manchester Evening News suggesting that a full confirmation and announcement could see it set-in-stone the week after next, though the Christmas period could hinder its development and, as such, see it delayed until 2024.

The Greater Manchester outfit have been guilty of parting ways with heaps of cash for established names over the years and with that, they have run the risk of those expensive stars underperforming. That has typically been the case, but Ratcliffe is keen to iron out those issues by targeting British-born aspects, which will be very much welcomed by those of a United persuasion.