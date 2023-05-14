Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become Chelsea's new manager.

The Blues have been searching for a permanent manager since sacking Graham Potter at the start of April.

They have chosen Pochettino to be his successor.

Multiple reports, including Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, have claimed the Argentine has agreed a deal to become the club's next manager.

An announcement is expected in the next few days.

The four players Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign for Chelsea

Pochettino will be keen to jump into the summer transfer market as he bids to improve a struggling Chelsea side.

The Daily Mail have named four players that the Argentine is keen on signing.

Romelu Lukaku will return to the club in the summer and Pochettino will talk with the Belgian about his future.

He still wants to sign a striker, though, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is his top target.

Martinez has scored 24 goals in 51 games for Inter in the 2022/23 season. His signing will provide some much needed firepower up front.

Pochettino wants to improve Chelsea's midfield and is interested in signing West Ham's Declan Rice and Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister.

While the Argentine manager is also keen to strengthen in goal, with Emiliano Martinez a target.

We have imagined what Chelsea's lineup under Pochettino could look like should they sign the four players aforementioned.

Chelsea's potential lineup for the 2023/24 season if they sign the players Pochettino wants

The side looks very strong on paper.

As well as an impressive starting lineup, Chelsea will also have multiple options to call upon off the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana will provide great cover in defence.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher could fill in in midfield when needed.

While Chelsea will have no shortage of attacking players to call upon, including Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Mason Mount will also stay at the club if Pochettino gets his way.

There has been much doubt surrounding Mount's future. His contract runs out in 2024 and he has not yet extended his deal.

But Pochettino is believed to be keen on keeping the 24-year-old academy graduate at the club.

Should Pochettino get his way, the Blues will be a real force once again next season.