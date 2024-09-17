Real Madrid are planning to raid the Premier League for four of its biggest stars next summer, according to reports. The European giants have not long come off the back of their record extending 15th Champions League title and celebrated by confirming the biggest deal of 2024 by making Kylian Mbappe one of the highest paid players in La Liga history.

The Frenchman added even more quality to what is already an incredibly stacked attacking line-up consisting of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo among others. However, it is being speculated that Carlo Ancelotti will eye up some defensive reinforcements in 2025, with four names at the top of his shortlist.

The Premier League targets are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rodri, William Saliba and Cristian Romero.

Alexander-Arnold Wanted by Madrid

The defender's contract expires next summer

According to the Independent, Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold heads up a four-man Premier League shortlist that Los Blancos have written up for their next set of Galacticos. The Englishman is one of a number of top stars whose contract at Anfield has entered its final year, and there has been no update on any negotiations since.

Alexander-Arnold has spent the entirety of his career at his boyhood club and has won top honours domestically and in Europe throughout his 314 appearances for the club. When he returned to pre-season, teammate Luis Diaz could be spotted poking fun at the Spanish giants' interest in the 25-year-old.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot played down suggestions that the uncertainty surrounding the full-back's future had a negative impact on the squad, saying:

"It's again the boring answer you are going to get from me as long as there is no news. We don't talk about contract situations here. Is it a distraction? No, it isn't because I'm fully focused on the individuals and the team."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Robertson is the only defender to have managed more assists in Premier League history than Trent Alexander-Arnold (58).

Madrid to Decide Between Saliba and Romero

Los Blancos are also eyeing a move for midfielder Rodri

As well as Alexander-Arnold, the report also claims that Florentino Perez is also keen to bring either William Saliba or Cristian Romero to the Santiago Bernabeu. It is believed that 'exceptional' Saliba would be the preferred option, but it is understood that a deal with Arsenal would be difficult to do. As a result, Romero remains a strong secondary option, with links to him going as far back as last summer.

Madrid are also keen to bring former Atleti star Rodri back to the Spanish capital to help strengthen the midfield defensively. The Spaniard has been ever-present at Manchester City and is one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Real's Galactico transfer strategy of signing big name players returned with the arrival of Mbappe this summer and comes as a result of their continued economic growth and how well the planned implementation of younger talent who were brought in on cheaper deals has paid off. There is also the hope that the newly revamped Bernabeu will be able to be used for other marquee events in the same way that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is, leading to further increased profit.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 17/09/2024.