Recently, the dynamics of the college basketball landscape have changed. It appears that gone are the days of polarizing names dominating the men's landscape.

One of the most damning examples is the fact that the 2024 college basketball season featured more memorable names on the women's side than it did on the men's side for the first time in history.

A few factors play into the declining popularity of men's college basketball, with one of them being the one-and-done rule that stops polarizing players from emerging in the men's side due to them leaving after one year. Imagine the Duke or Kentucky teams if players were forced to stay two or three years.

Another reason is the NBA allowing high school players to forgo college and join professional, developmental teams such as the G League's Ignite for financial compensation.

But with Ignite shutting down, does this mean a glimmer of hope for men's college basketball to return to glory?

Something New and Unexpected

New Basketball League Paves Way into Uncharted Territory

Founded in 2020, the Ignite became the first developmental team to focus primarily on the development of high school players.

While not a traditional G League team, the Ignite still played against other G League teams as well as international teams.

Their first player drafted to the NBA, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, has emerged as a potential star in only his third season. As the top player in the 2020 class, Green would be joined by five-star recruits Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix as well as Kai Sotto, a center from the Philippines.

And with other players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Dyson Daniels and Scoot Henderson rounding out the Ignite's alumni list, it shows the process works. Take top high-school players and surround them with veteran NBA players and coaches and develop them like so many other professional leagues do.

Notable G League Ignite Alum Player Draft Pos. Year 2024 PPG Jalen Green 2nd 2021 19.6 Jonathan Kuminga 7th 2021 16.1 Isaiah Todd 31st 2021 1.6 Dyson Daniels 8th 2022 5.8 Scoot Henderson 3rd 2023 14.0

It was the perfect answer to the international system that saw players develop at an accelerated pace due to playing in a professional environment.

So why would any top high-school recruit go to college?

A Multi-Choice Development

Other Options for Professional Play Emerge as Ignite Shuts Down

Yes, in March 2024, the NBA announced that Ignite would shut down operations at the end of the season. But players have other options if they wish to skip college and play professionally in some capacity.

For example, one reason for the Ignite shutting down was the emergence of the Overtime Elite, a developmental league that aims to help young players grow by teaching them the necessary skills needed to thrive in the NBA. Players receive payment of $100,000 annually, a signing bonus and a share in Overtime's larger business. This was in 2021, one year after the Ignite opened its doors.

Both organizations have sent players to the NBA via high lottery picks. The Ignite have the previous players mentioned and Overtime has the twins, Amen and Ausar Thompson, who were drafted fourth and fifth by the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets, respectively, in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Thompson Brothers - NBA Starters Stats Player Draft Pos. Starting PPG Regular Season PPG Starting RPG Amen Thompson 4th 13.5 9.5 9.9 Ausar Thompson 5th 10.8 8.8 7.4

Another, less common, path is the one Charlotte Hornets guard, LaMelo Ball, took when he decided not to attend UCLA and play for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia.

If anything, the Ignite and Overtime Elite shows us that a change is on the horizon. While there may be some players who opt for college basketball, see Cooper Flagg. Others will have the opportunity to grow and develop alongside other professional players, the same way international players have for years.

The system has been shown to work. And if more leagues emerge in the coming years, then men's college basketball may be in serious trouble.