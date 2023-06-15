Harry Kane became England's leading goalscorer earlier this year.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker made history in March when he notched his 54th goal for his country in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

The goal saw him overtake Wayne Rooney and become England's greatest ever goalscorer.

Harry Kane gives personalised gift to each of his England teammates

Kane recently joined up with the England squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

Ahead of the match, Kane has shown his class by giving a gift to each of his England teammates, as well as manager Gareth Southgate.

The 29-year-old wanted to thank them for helping him become England's top goalscorer.

He got each of them a mock vinyl music record titled 'Harry Kane record breaker: Greatest Hits Collection Vol.1'.

The 'track list' displays each of his 54 goals for the Three Lions, starting with his first strike against Lithuania in March 2015 all the way up to his most recent against Italy.

Each record has been personalised with a photo of Kane and the individual the gift has been presented to, along with a message.

For example, the personalised message that Declan Rice received went as follows: "Presented to Declan Rice. The gift is a sign of my appreciation for the part you have played in assisting me to become England's all-time leading goalscorer.

"Without you and all my teammates, this would not have been possible. Thank you for the part you have played during my time with England, both on and off the pitch."

View the classy gifts below...

Sharing the gifts on Twitter, Kane wrote: "I couldn't have broken the England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way.

"This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I've shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you."

What a fantastic gesture from Kane.

The Englishman will look to add to his goal tally on Friday evening when England face Malta at the National Stadium.