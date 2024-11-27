Although the Irish national team have not yet gone on to be world beaters, this has not stopped the Emerald Isle from producing some elite footballing talent. Ireland have only made it to the World Cup on 3 occasions. However, they have always been a team that has been hard to beat and known for their fighting spirit.

Despite less-impressive squads in recent years, some of the very best have represented the green and white of Ireland. Including the likes of Roy and Robbie Keane, individual talent has often appeared within Irish squads. With this in mind, we have composed a starting eleven of the best players to ever represent the nation. Players are chosen based on their international careers and how they performed for Ireland, as opposed to their club(s).

GK - Shay Given

Ireland caps: 134

Making his Ireland debut at the age of just 19, Shay Given is a clear choice in net. First appearing against Russia in 1996, Given would remain between the Irish sticks all the way up until 2016. One of his nation's most consistent performers, the man from Donegal often saved Ireland in close games with his shot-stopping ability.

Among his international highlights was a trip to the World Cup in 2002. Playing every minute of Ireland's campaign, he played a key role in getting Ireland into the knockout stages, before ultimately losing out to Spain on penalties. The former Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa keeper kept his place in the national side for 20 years, making him the second most capped player in the country's history.

International Record Appearances 134 Clean sheets 62

RB - John O'Shea

Ireland caps: 118

Although John O'Shea played the majority of his career at centre-back, he did also operate from full-back on several occasions. O'Shea's inclusion in the team means the likes of Seamus Coleman and Steve Finnan narrowly miss out. However, the Waterford man has more than earned his place with his 17-year Ireland career. Making his debut in 2001, the defender would be a key figure for a significant part of the 21st century for his national side before hanging up his boots in 2018.

Irish fans will fondly remember O'Shea's crucial goal away in Germany to help his side to an unlikely draw, which helped them qualify for Euro 2016. The defender still remains a relevant figure in the Irish national team. Having taken charge as a caretaker manager in 2024, he was then appointed assistant manager under Heimir Hallgrimsson.

International Record Appearances 118 Goals and assists 4

CB - Richard Dunne

Ireland caps: 80

A traditional centre-back, Richard Dunne put his body on the line for his country on numerous occasions. Among his most memorable displays was an away trip to Russia, in which Dunne was inch-perfect in the Irish defense, even losing his jersey in the process, with Paul McGrath describing it as the best performance he'd ever witnessed from an Irish defender.

Making his international debut under Mick McCarthy in 2000, the tough-tackler would notch up eight goals for his side, with his most recent coming in a 2-1 win over Armenia in 2011. The fan-favorite would hang up his boots from international football in 2013, in a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan.

International Record Appearances 80 Goals and assists 8

CB - Paul McGrath

Ireland caps: 83

One of the greatest defenders to grace the game of football in the 80s and 90s, Paul McGrath is a clear choice for centre-back. The former Manchester United defender and Aston Villa legend made 83 appearances for his home nation after making his debut in 1985.

The Irish icon was a key player in the famous Italia 90' campaign for the Republic of Ireland, in which they were narrowly eliminated in the quarter-finals by hosts, Italy. McGrath possessed a composed and graceful skillset, which although was uncommon for a defender at the time, played a vital role in his various teams' successes.

International Record Appearances 83 Goals and assists 9

LB - Denis Irwin

Ireland caps: 56

Seven-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner Denis Irwin was a clear choice at left-back. Although there were other viable options in Ian Harte and Kevin Kilbane, Irwin is one of the greatest No.3s in the history of the Premier League.

A serial winner with Manchester United, he was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era as he won seven league titles. The Cork man would also be able to show his qualities for his national side through his 56 appearances. Irwin was able to represent his country at the World Cup, playing the opening two fixtures for Ireland in the United States in 1994.

International Record Appearances 56 Goals and assists 6

RM - Ray Houghton

Ireland caps: 72

The right-midfield choice for the team is Ray Hougton. Making 72 caps for Ireland, he managed six goals. Of the six, his most famous goal would come in 1994, while playing at the World Cup in the US in 1994. His winning goal in a 1-0 win over Italy would go down in Irish sporting history, as he helped his country to a historic win in their opening game.

Houghton is also one of Ireland's most decorated players in terms of appearances at major tournaments. The midfielder had significant playing time in each of Euro 1988, the 1990 World Cup, and the 1994 World Cup.

International Record Appearances 72 Goals and assists 9

CM - Liam Brady

Ireland caps: 72

Two-time Italian champion Liam Brady bested some stiff competition for a central midfield spot, but it was ultimately hard to deny the attacking midfielder his place. Honorable mentions include Andy Townsend and Johnny Giles. However, the former Arsenal man was a top performer for Ireland between 1974 and 1990.

Captaining the national side on 11 occasions, he also found the back of the net nine times for Ireland. Known for his vision and control of the ball, Irish fans were continuously entertained by Brady throughout his playing career.

Unfortunately, Brady never got to represent Ireland at a major tournament. He was suspended for Euro 1988 and retired in the build-up to the 1990 World Cup. He made himself available for Euro 1992 but was denied selection by Jack Charlton, who only chose players who'd been involved in the qualifiers.

International Record Appearances 71 Goals and assists 11

CM - Roy Keane

Ireland caps: 67

One of the most well known names in today's footballing world, Roy Keane is perhaps the greatest Irish talent ever produced from a footballing standpoint. Born in Cork, the no-nonsense midfielder was a leader in the middle of the park and was a vital component of both his national side and one of the great Manchester United squads.

Although he is infamous for the fallout with Mick McCarthy in 2002, Keane was still a key player for Ireland in his active years. With 67 appearances, his career spanned from 1991 to 2005. However, Keane made a much longer impact on the country of Ireland and would later spend five years as assistant manager to Martin O'Neill. In terms of his all-round ability and playing career, he's arguably the greatest Irish footballer of all time.

International Record Appearances 67 Goals and assists 14

LM - Damien Duff

Ireland caps: 101

Now known for managing Shelbourne FC in Dublin, restless winger Damien Duff was another clear choice for his position. Full of flair and energy, the former Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers attacker was always an exciting talent to watch. Thankfully for Irish fans, they got to see the two-time Premier League winner represent his country over 100 times.

Making his debut in a loss to Czechia in 1998, Duff would appear at both the World Cup in 2002 and Euro 2012, with the latter being the final appearances of his national team career. Always eager to perform, Duff is one of the most beloved Irish talents in footballing history.

International Record Appearances 101 Goals and assists 22

ST - Robbie Keane

Ireland caps: 146

With a remarkable 146 caps, Robbie Keane was one of the first names in the Irish starting eleven during his playing career. The prolific goalscorer often used his pace, skill and agility to score goals from nothing, helping him notch up a total of 68 goals for his side. One of the greatest international goalscorers in football history, Keane often dug his national side out of tough situations.

Perhaps the most famous example was his 92nd minute equalizer against Germany at the 2002 World Cup, his second of three in the campaign. Playing up until 2016, Keane's 18-year Ireland career is one of a kind, with many fans having fond memories of his iconic tumble celebration.

International Record Appearances 146 Goals and assists 74

ST - Niall Quinn

Ireland caps: 91

Standing at a remarkable 6 foot 4 inches tall, towering forward Niall Quinn was easily spotted on the pitch by Irish fans. Although Ireland have had some excellent strikers over the years, such as John Aldridge, Tony Cascarino and Kevin Doyle, Quinn's ability to operate as a target man gave him the edge.

Scoring 21 times for his country in 91 appearances, Quinn was an important part of the Ireland team between 1986 and 2002. Even when he wasn't finding the mark, Quinn caused significant problems for opposition defences and was a key aspect of Irish tactics through the 90s.