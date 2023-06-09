Despite being the home of football, England until recently, have been serial underachievers when it comes to the country’s greatest gift to the world, with one major international trophy in its entire history.

While the same can’t be said for the nation’s clubs, who have excelled in European club competitions over the years, the status as the continent’s best club has alluded many a brilliant English player, with some never even getting within a sniff of the esteemed silverware.

With four Englishmen set to appear in Saturday’s final for Manchester City against Inter Milan, let’s take a look at the best English players never to win the Champions League…

Gordon Banks

Gordon Banks was to the 1966 winning England team what Ringo Starr was to The Beatles, a lesser known commodity, but instrumental in their success nonetheless. The shot-stopper spent most of his career in-and-around the midlands with clubs like Leicester City and Stoke, and although considered a true goalkeeping hero, was never a European challenger, unless, of course, he was in an England jersey.

Bobby Moore

The image on Bobby More holding the Jules Rimet aloft will forever be enshrined in World Cup and English football history. The iconic captain took England to their first, and only World Cup final. Equally thought of at West Ham, the ex-iron was famously heralded by Pele as the greatest defender he ever played against, even so, the World Cup winner never set his eyes on the Champions League.

Tony Adams

When he wasn’t performing the waltz on Strictly Come Dancing, or exhibiting his own rendition of the cha-cha slide during his stint at Granada, Tony Adams was enjoying retirement after a prosperous playing career with Arsenal and England. The defender chalked up 669 caps for the Gunners, with 48 of those caps in Europe.

Sol Campbell

At the age of 32, Sol Campbell featured in his first, and only Champions League Final with *THE* Arsenal. Coming up against the superstars of the 2006 Barcelona side, Arsene Wenger’s men lost narrowly in a 2-1 defeat. Much to Tottenham fans’ delight, the closest dear old, Sol came to the European crown was walking past it to pick up his runners-up medal.

Gareth Barry

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 16: John O'Shea of Manchester United and Gareth Barry of Man City in action during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON semi final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

As the most-capped player in Premier League history, Gareth Barry with 652 club appearances won two major trophies in a career of steadfast professionalism, and combative defensive midfield displays. Leaving the Etihad in 2014, the classy operator made 28 appearances in across all European competitions, yet even this determined crusader, never made it to the promised land of continental glory

Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle Tottenham Hotspur Stock Season 86/87 Pic : Action Images

Glenn Hoddle is viewed as somewhat of a footballing genius by his peers, for his forward-thinking, avant-garde techniques as a coach, but it was his diverse capability with the ball at his feet that helped him make his way in the game. A midfield maestro, Hoddle ran out for Spurs, Monaco, Swindon, and Chelsea. Winning just three major honours as a player, Hoddle got to drink champagne out of the FA Cup on two occasions as well as dine off the coveted Ligue 1 plate, yet the same cannot be said the Champions League.

Paul Gascoigne

An entire television sitcom could be fashioned out of Paul Gascoigne’s funniest moments during and post his time as a professional footballer, from letting an Ostrich loose at Spurs’ training ground, to relieving his urges at 10 Downing Street. Arguably, the most technically blessed player of his generation, Gazza’s technique and finesse sadly didn’t translate when it came to trophies, or indeed, the Champions League.

John Barnes

Known now more for his commentary on political matters and race relations, as well as his anthemic, tactical masterclass in 1990’s World in Motion, the Jamaican-born midfielder was an elegantly gifted footballer. Unfortunately, Barnes joined Liverpool in 1987, two years after all English teams were banned from competing in Europe, and during the Reds’ most prolific period trophy-wise. The skillful midfielder and left-winger never touched the historic trophy.

Michael Owen

In a career plagued by injury, the Ballon d’Or-winning, Michael Owen enjoyed a coruscating beginning to his career, setting the world alight with Liverpool and England. His killer pace and poacher’s instinct were a lethal combination, and if the BT pundit hadn’t packed his bags and descended on sunny Spain in 2004, injuries-permitting, the striker would have undoubtedly, been a part of that 2005 Champions League winning squad at Liverpool.

Gary Lineker

MEXICO - JUNE 03: England striker Gary Lineker in action during the 1986 FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and England match on June 3rd, 1986 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)

A classic “fox in the box”, Gary Lineker built a career on scoring goals in-and-around the six-yard box. Yet, the ultimate tap-in merchant is regularly omitted from the England best striker debate, and had a career that certainly warrants more praise. The Match of the Day host made 24 appearances in Europe for Barcelona, and despite clinching the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1989, never won football’s most illustrious cup competition.

Alan Shearer

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer became one of the division’s first Hall of Fame inductees in 2021. The Geordie hero whose clinical nature in front of goal saw him net 260 times, a record that has, thus far, remained unsurpassed. If the multidimensional forward had picked Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United over boyhood club Newcastle, his honours list would resemble more than just a sole Premier League title with Blackburn in 1995… the Champions League included.

The best English XI never to have won the Champions League