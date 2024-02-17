Highlights The NBA All-Star Game has showcased top talent throughout history, with some players shining and winning MVP among star-studded lineups.

Magic Johnson's 1992 All-Star Game was memorable as he participated in the midst of his first retirement due to HIV, and hit the final shot of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a standout performance in 2021, scoring 35 points and setting the record for most shots without missing.

The NBA All-Star Game showcases the league’s top talent. The weekend is a celebration of all the aspects that make the game of basketball great, beginning with a series of various contests, and then culminating in the All-Star Game. The league’s biggest stars shine bright on the court together in an intense East vs. West duel.

The All-Star Game has always featured a plethora of top talent throughout its history. Since its inception all the way back in 1951, various stars have partaken in the event. While they all shone bright throughout their careers, not all have seen success on the big stage of the All-Star Game.

Despite the All-Star Game not officially counting towards any league or player stats, it showcases the league and the sport of basketball itself. The top aspects and features of the sport, combined with the top athletes shining on the court, allows for the midseason classic to spawn some great entertainment.

But the majority of superstars who have partaken in the event have used the attention it brings to their advantage. Many stars have broken out during the All-Star Game, and although it does not count towards the season or their careers and is merely for fun, these stars have elevated the All-Star Game to new heights and put the event on their backs.

8 Isiah Thomas (1986)

Despite a star-studded list of bigger names, Thomas stuck out and won MVP

Isiah Thomas was a star on the Detroit Pistons throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and was a key player in the 1986 NBA All-Star Game. Despite a star-studded lineup that game of larger names to the likes of Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy, Thomas stole the spotlight on that night.

The five-year veteran at that point put up 30 points, and had 10 assists and five steals. Despite a stacked West featuring the “Showtime” LA Lakers, Thomas managed to put the spotlight on himself in a positive way, leading the East to a 139-132 victory and notching his second All-Star Game MVP.

7 Magic Johnson (1992)

Magic Johnson’s All-Star Game was special for reasons greater than basketball

The 1992 All-Star Game was a midseason classic that became memorable for reasons greater than basketball. Magic Johnson’s performance came during the midst of his first retirement after he shocked the world in November 1991 after announcing that he had contracted HIV.

Despite not partaking in the 1991-92 season, Johnson received overwhelming support and was voted into the All-Star Game by fans, by a large margin. Not only did Johnson participate, but he put up 25 points, with five rebounds and nine assists.

Johnson took the final shot of the game, a three-pointer with 14 seconds remaining. The game was far over at that point, and out of respect, the players allowed the clock to expire, giving Johnson the final shot of the game and leading to a wonderful moment on the court. The West defeated the East in a 153-113 blowout, and Johnson received the All-Star Game MVP.

6 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021)

The Greek Freak put up 35 points and set the record for most shots without missing

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire in 2021. The Greek Freak would go on to win the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks that year, but a few months prior to that, he would notch his first NBA All-Star MVP award.

Antetokounmpo shined on the court, putting up an elite 35 points. Not only that, but he made all 16 shots, setting the All-Star Game record for most shots made without missing.

“I was just trying to just play. When you're around guys like [Damian Lillard] and [Stephen Curry] and Chris Paul, it's just easy. Nobody is worrying about me. I'm just playing one-on-one, nobody is double-teaming. If you feel good, then I feel good that it will be good. I just get up and have fun and just try to get as many shots as I can.”-Giannis Antetokounmpo regarding his performance

Antetokounmpo shattered the previous record for most shots without missing, which was when Hal Greer went 8-for-8 in 1968. The Greek Freak doubled that record and allowed Team LeBron to defeat Team Durant by a score of 170-150.

5 Wilt Chamberlain (1962)

Despite not winning MVP, Chamberlain went off with 42 points in the All-Star Game

There were many things that Wilt Chamberlain was great at on the court, but perhaps the best was his scoring. The elite center would put up 100 points in a game on March 2, 1962, which remains the all-time record. Just two months prior to that game, however, Chamberlain went off in the All-Star Game.

Chamberlain dominated the midseason classic, putting up 42 points and 24 rebounds. Despite this impressive performance in which he was by far the top scorer of the game, his East team would lose to the West by a score of 150-130, and Bob Pettit of the St. Louis Hawks (25 points) notched the All-Star Game MVP.

4 4. Kobe Bryant (2011)

Kobe’s 12th All-Star appearance was his best, as he put up 37 points

Of the many All-Star appearances Kobe Bryant made throughout his career, perhaps no other was more memorable than his 2011 performance. The All-Star Game was at his home arena of Staples Center, and he put on a show for the hometown Los Angeles crowd.

The Black Mamba would manage to score 37 points, while notching 14 rebounds and three steals. He set the record for most points in an All-Star Game up to that point and recorded the most offensive rebounds in NBA All-Star Game history. The West defeated the East by a score of 148-143, allowing Bryant to secure his fourth All-Star MVP.

3 Michael Jordan (1988)

The future six-time champion would notch 40 points in front of his home crowd

The 1988 NBA All-Star Game was also a home game for the MVP. The game was played in Chicago, and Michael Jordan would put on a show for his home crowd. The future six-time champion would put up 40 points in the All-Star Game, with eight rebounds, four blocks, four steals, and three assists.

The previous night, Jordan put on a show in the Slam Dunk Contest, edging out Dominique Wilkins in a classic duel which saw Jordan come out on top. The following night, he came up clutch as 16 of his 40 total points came in the last few minutes of the game. He put the game on his back and led the East to a thrilling 138-133 victory, notching his first of three NBA All-Star Game MVP Awards.

2 Stephen Curry (2022)

Curry became only the second player ever to put up 50 points in an All-Star Game

The Three-Point God took his skills to the All-Star Game in 2022. Stephen Curry, one of the game’s all-time greats, became the second player ever to put up at least 50 points in an All-Star Game.

He also broke the All-Star Game record for most three-pointers made, with 16. These accounted for 48 (all but two) out of his 50 points. Curry’s efforts became crucial in leading Team LeBron to a narrow 163-160 win over Team Durant at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

“When I get going the energy picks up. It is pretty special being back in Ohio. Obviously, this trophy has very special meaning. I am very humbled, very blessed and I appreciate it.”-Stephen Curry on winning the All-Star Game in his home state.

Curry almost broke the three-point record before halftime, when he was already 8-for-11 in threes accounting for 24 points. Nonetheless, he did break it later in the game and his efforts were enough to win his first NBA All-Star Game MVP.

1 Anthony Davis (2017)

Davis’ performance in 2017 saw the breaking of the All-Star Game points record

There has been perhaps no greater performance in the NBA All-Star Game than Anthony Davis’ in 2017. Once again, the All-Star MVP put on a show in front of their home crowd, and this time it was Davis in New Orleans.

The then-Pelican dropped a record 52 points and 10 rebounds on 39 shots. He led the West to a 192-182 victory, one of the highest-scoring All-Star Games of all time. Therefore, it was only natural that he earned his first, and so far only, NBA All-Star Game MVP Award.

The NBA All-Star Game has encapsulated the very fibers that make the league, and the sport of basketball, great. The performance of these stars allowed the game of basketball itself to be elevated to new heights, as they went above and beyond to showcase their skills during the All-Star Game.