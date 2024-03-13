Highlights Games often get heated in the Premier League, but some fixtures seem to spark more drama than others.

It doesn't always have to be a local derby either, with history often leading to animosity between teams

Jamie Carragher thinks Liverpool vs Man City is the greatest rivalry in Premier League history but that might not be the case.

In May 2024, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed over what the greatest rivalry in Premier League history is. The former Liverpool defender suggested that the Reds' rivalry with Manchester City is top of the list. Neville responded to this, jokingly calling it "offensive" and insisting that Manchester United vs Arsenal is the finest example of a true rivalry in the English top flight after what happened in the early 2000s between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wengers' title-challenging teams.

This sort of thing will always be subjective, but GIVEMESPORT has come up with a list of the 10 greatest rivalries in Premier League history. Bitter match-ups such as West Brom vs Wolves and Aston Villa vs Birmingham City don't quite make the list as they have spent too long yo-yo-ing between the top flight and the Championship.

Ranking factors

Quality of the teams (where they usually are in the league)

Hostility between the teams (red cards/yellow cards, infamous moments)

What is on the line when they play (league titles, Champions League spots, etc)

Is it a local derby

Iconic matches

How close the teams are in terms of wins, draws, losses

10 Chelsea vs Tottenham

Premier League meetings: 63

Although both Chelsea and Tottenham have more local rivals, this game is still a London derby and is guaranteed to deliver sparks whenever they meet. The 'Battle of the Bridge' will go down as one of the most infamous games in Premier League history, with the Blues ending Spurs' title ambitions (all while Mark Clattenburg later admitted he should have given "three red cards to Tottenham").

Chelsea tend to get the better of the north London outfit more often than not, and this proved to be the case when Mauricio Pochettino returned to Tottenham for the first time as a rival manager, leading his new side to a 4-1 win in one of the wildest games you will ever see. On this occasion, Spurs had two men sent off – taking the total number of red cards between the sides to 12.

Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League Games played: 63 Chelsea Tottenham Wins 34 8 Draws 21 21 Goals 114 60 Clean sheets 27 10 Penalties (scored) 5 (4) 2 (2) Yellow Cards 121 121 Red Cards 4 8

9 Manchester United vs Leeds

Premier League meetings: 30

This rivalry dates all the way back to the War of the Roses – a series of bloody civil wars fought between the royal houses of York and Lancaster for the English crown in the 15th century. In the modern era, it's witnessed some pretty intense moments too.

With the help of Eric Cantona, Leeds United's last title (1991/92) came at the dawn of the Premier League. But the Frenchman jumped ship right after, helping the Red Devils dominate English football in the years following. This certainly didn't help animosity between the clubs, which is plain to see whenever they meet.

Manchester United vs Leeds in the Premier League Games played: 30 Manchester United Leeds Wins 17 4 Draws 9 9 Goals 54 20 Clean sheets 15 6

8 Manchester United vs Chelsea

Premier League meetings: 63

These two teams have met 63 times in the Premier League, in which time 284 yellow cards have been produced – plus a further 10 red cards. That gives you an idea of just how intense these games can be, and it's because there is often something big on the line.

While the two giants of the English game might not have been challenging for major honours in recent seasons, it wasn't that long ago that their clashes would be title deciders. Between 2004/05 and 2010/11, the seven league winners were split solely between Chelsea (3) and Man United (4), which tells you all you need to know about just how big this fixture can be.

Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League Games played: 63 Manchester United Chelsea Wins 19 18 Draws 26 26 Goals 81 76 Clean sheets 16 19 Penalties (scored) 7 (5) 4 (4) Yellow Cards 142 142 Red Cards 4 6

7 Newcastle vs Sunderland

Premier League meetings: 28

What's great about the Tyne-Wear derby is not only that it's one of the biggest derbies in British football, but that it's also been incredibly close in terms of who comes out on top when the two teams have met in the Premier League era. Both sides have been relegated – the Magpies twice and the Black Cats four times – which means they've only faced off 28 times in the top flight since 1992.

Of those games, they are dead-level when it comes to wins (nine each), drawn (10), and even clean sheets (five apiece). In terms of goals scored, it's very tight but Newcastle just edge it, having found the back of the net on two more occasions than Sunderland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sunderland and Newcastle United have never played out a 0-0 draw in Premier League history

Newcastle vs Sunderland in the Premier League Games played: 28 Newcastle Sunderland Wins 9 9 Draws 10 10 Goals 36 34 Clean sheets 5 5

6 Liverpool vs Everton

Premier League meetings: 63

As with the entry above, you can't beat a good derby and this Merseyside fixture is right up there with the best of them. With 23 red cards – an average of one every 2.7 meetings – this game has had more sending-offs than any other clash in the competition's history.

Although Liverpool have been the stronger side (winning 28 games compared to 10), Everton have fought valiantly to at least hold them to 25 draws. Despite the fire on the pitch, violence away from it tends to be rarer than in many derbies. This is because fans of the two sides rallied in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, with Evertonians showing solidarity by boycotting The Sun, while red and blue scarves were stretched across Stanley Park between Anfield and Goodison Park.

Liverpool vs Everton in the Premier League Games played: 63 Liverpool Everton Wins 28 10 Draws 25 25 Goals 89 54 Clean sheets 27 20 Penalties (scored) 7 (4) 3 (3) Yellow Cards 106 145 Red Cards 7 16

5 Manchester United vs Manchester City

Premier League meetings: 54

Once upon a time, it would have seemed unthinkable that Manchester City would be the dominant side of Manchester. One Middle Eastern takeover next, and suddenly things have changed – 115 changes pending. The Red Devils have won 13 league titles but their noisy neighbours have closed the gap with seven triumphs of their own.

Man Utd still hold bragging rights with 25 derby wins compared to City's 20, but they've actually now scored three fewer goals than their biggest rivals – which shows just how fortunes have changed in that part of England of late. It's a fierce derby but there have been very few meetings between the clubs when they were both at their peaks. It certainly would have been special to see Sir Alex in his pomp come up against Pep Guardiola and co. As that never happened, this match-up doesn't rank any higher on the list.

Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League Games played: 54 Manchester United Manchester City Wins 25 20 Draws 9 9 Goals 77 80 Clean sheets 18 12 Penalties (scored) 6 (5) 2 (1) Yellow Cards 97 109 Red Cards 7 1

4 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League meetings: 63

Arsenal vs Tottenham. Is this the best local derby in the Premier League? There's every case to be made that it's the most entertaining. Indeed, the north London meet-up always seems to deliver drama by the bucketload and the 2024 clash is already shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year.

The side from the Emirates have gotten the better of their opponents more often than not, with Spurs claiming 15 wins compared to 24 but that doesn't mean there haven't been plenty of painful moments for the Gunners – as proven by the concession of 11 derby day penalties (not to mention eight red cards apiece). Incredibly, Arsenal have won the league at White Hart Lane twice (Tottenham's former ground). Once in 1971, and then again with their Premier League invincibles campaign of 2004.

Arsenal vs Tottenham in the Premier League Games played: 63 Arsenal Tottenham Wins 24 15 Draws 24 24 Goals 102 79 Clean sheets 15 11 Penalties (scored) 6 (5) 11 (10) Yellow Cards 120 144 Red Cards 8 8

3 Manchester United vs Liverpool

Premier League meetings: 63

The inter-city rivalry between Manchester and Liverpool has seen the two teams butt heads on the football pitch for many decades now, with both dominating English football in different eras. In Premier League terms, the Red Devils have enjoyed more success but the arrival of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield has turned the tide.

In fact, despite winning six fewer games, the Reds have scored three more goals. This has been helped by their 7-0 victory in 2023, which is the biggest defeat Man Utd have ever suffered in the Premier League. In another memorable match, Steven Gerrard's red card after just 38 seconds perfectly sums up how strongly players and fans feel about this game.

Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League Games played: 63 Manchester United Liverpool Wins 25 19 Draws 15 15 Goals 81 84 Clean sheets 19 19 Penalties (scored) 5 (3) 7 (5) Yellow Cards 125 96 Red Cards 11 7

2 Liverpool vs Manchester City

Premier League meetings: 54

It's fair to argue that Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years, winning five of the last six league titles – while Liverpool grabbed the other. But that doesn't quite do the situation justice. After all, both teams have also won numerous other trophies, such as Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup titles.

But in terms of pure Premier League action, while City have more league triumphs, Liverpool have had more success over the years (with more wins, goals, clean sheets and fewer red cards). This is, of course, because City have only been an elite side since their 2008 takeover (missing a total of five top-flight campaigns since 1992). With that in mind, they don't quite make the number-one spot here.

Liverpool vs Manchester City in the Premier League Games played: 54 Liverpool Manchester City Wins 21 12 Draws 21 21 Goals 82 74 Clean sheets 15 9 Penalties (scored) 4 (4) 6 (3) Yellow Cards 83 80 Red Cards 2 5

1 Manchester United vs Arsenal

Premier League meetings: 63

When talking about the biggest, most important clashes in Premier League history, there can be only been one fixture. Gary Neville summed Manchester United vs Arsenal up best, saying:

"From 98 to 2004 Arsenal won three titles, Man United won four. It was blood, thunder, quality. Everything you would want in a rival."

Be it a war of words off the pitch between Sir Alex and Wenger or intense tunnel bust-ups – not to mention the famous 8-2 or when the Gunners won the league at Old Trafford in 2002 – this game is entrenched in quintessential pure Barclays gold. With Arsenal getting back to their best in recent times, if the Red Devils can kick on under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, this old rivalry could define future generations too.

Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League Games played: 63 Manchester United Arsenal Wins 26 18 Draws 19 19 Goals 88 73 Clean sheets 17 19 Penalties (scored) 8 (5) 5 (3) Yellow Cards 132 133 Red Cards 5 4