One of the worst kept secrets in the NBA is the Atlanta Hawks' desire to rebuild. It was recently revealed by NBA insider Marc Stein that the Hawks plan on trading either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray this offseason. The decision comes after yet another middling finish for the team.

The Hawks exited the playoffs in the first round as the eighth seed for the previous two years, and are fighting for the eighth seed once again this season. The general discourse is that the current Hawks roster isn't enough to compete, even in a lackluster Eastern Conference. Many fans and analysts believe that it's better for the team to move on, especially from star guard Young, who can provide the most assets in exchange.

And from a certain perspective, it is understandable. Compared to his draft contemporaries, it's easy to overlook Young, especially this season. Luka Dončić is having an MVP caliber season, as is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's been playing at an MVP level while leading his team to a top seed in a competitive Western Conference. Jalen Brunson has been playing like the best point guard in the Eastern Conference, and has carried the New York Knicks to the third seed in the East, despite his team's heavy injuries.

Despite lacking the same success as his peers, it would be an irrational decision to part ways with Young. He's an elite guard and has proven that he can be the number option on a playoff team, leading the Hawks to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the 2021 NBA season. Although this current Hawks roster is far from reaching the same heights, the Hawks are better off retooling around Young, rather than blowing the team up.

Elite and Proven Playmaker

Young is averaging the second most assists per game this season (10.8)

Moving on from Young means moving on from one of the most established playmaking talents in the league. Young has accumulated 553 total assists this season, the eighth most by a player this season, and he hasn't played an NBA game since Feb. 23.

He's averaging 10.8 for the season, just 0.1 shy of the rank one assists leader, Tyrese Haliburton. And he's putting up these numbers with a worse supporting cast. The Hawks roster has been poorly built around Young, as the supporting cast doesn't compliment Young at all.

Take Clint Capela for example, the team's starting center. He's averaging the lowest restricted area field goal percentage of all centers in the league with at least six field goal attempts near the rim. For a player that gets so many easy touches, he does a poor job of converting his easy chances.

Take the possession below for example. Young drives to the rim and draws in the weakside defender, leaving Capela open. However, Capela's uncontested layup falls short.

In 51 games, Capela has only scored at the rim 67 times from Young's assists. For comparison, Daniel Gafford has been assisted at the rim by Doncic 47 times in just 26 games with the Mavericks. The lack of a reliable player to convert easy scoring chances has been an obstacle for Young and the Hawks, and it's observable in Young's potential assist numbers.

A potential assist is defined as a pass to a teammate who shoots within one dribble of receiving the ball, and the stat is used to contextualize playmaking opportunities. Young leads the league in potential assists, averaging 18.4 per game.

The Hawks' lack of success isn't a result of Young's ability to carry his teammates, it's a result of his teammates inability to support him. He's responsible for 45 percent of his team's points while having his third most efficient shooting season of his career. He's already proven that he can lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals, he just needs the right players around him to do so.

Better Fit for the Hawks than Murray

Lineups with Young have a higher net rating than Murray

The Hawks invested a lot of assets into the Murray-Young pairing, which has proven to be an ineffective duo. The Hawks have a negative net rating when both players share the floor. Parting ways with Murray would mean losing out on one of the few capable shot creators on the team, but luckily for the Hawks, Jalen Johnson has emerged as a a viable player to build around.

Not only are lineups with Young yielding a higher net rating, so are lineups with Young and Johnson. The pair has generated a 4.21 net rating in 449 minutes together without Murray. Lineups with Murray and Johnson, excluding Young, are also yielding a positive net rating, albeit a lower one than the pairing with Young.

Atlanta Hawks - On/Off Stats Lineup Minutes ORtg DRtg NRtg On: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson 693 116.11 123.90 -7.78 On: Trae Young, Dejounte Murray Off: Jalen Johnson 437 119.83 120.94 -1.11 On: Trae Young, Jalen Johnson Off: Dejounte Murray 449 119.54 115.33 4.21 On: Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson Off: Trae Young 546 115.98 114.47 1.50

Based on the data, it's clear that the Young and Murray pairing is not an effective one. The offensive contributions of both players combined are diminished, and their defensive liability as a pair takes away from what extra offensive firepower the duo can muster.

With the Young and Johnson pairing being evidently a lot more successful, alongside the observable and continued growth of Johnson, it's not a far-fetched statement to say that the duo could be a legitimately competitive core, assuming they are surrounded by the right players.

Although the market around Murray hasn't been hot, as evidenced by the team's inability to trade him during February's deadline, it's still in the Hawk's best intentions to move him over Young. The Hawks don't need a costar for the team to succeed, Johnson has shown that he can step up. The Hawks just need players that can compliment Young for the team to succeed.