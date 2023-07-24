Highlights Thierry Henry dominated the early years of FPL, scoring the highest amount of points in the game's debut season and in the following season as well.

Every year, millions of football fans worldwide participate in Fantasy Premier League, affectionately known as FPL.

Players carefully select their teams and meticulously plan their transfers to accumulate as many points as possible, with a combination of skill, knowledge, strategy, and a little bit of luck being needed to master the game.

As we forward to next year's game, and back at the game's history, some players have stood out as the highest point scorers in their respective seasons.

So join GIVEMESPORT as we go through the FPL seasons from its inception to 2023, highlighting the top point scorers from each.

21 Thierry Henry - 2002/03

FPL started out back in 2002, with Thierry Henry scoring the highest amount of points in the game's debut season.

The Arsenal striker scored 271 points that year, having an incredible season which saw him score 24 goals and come up with 20 assists.

Henry might not have won the Golden Boot that year, but his incredible 44 goal and assist tally saw him quite comfortably walk away with the most points in FPL that year.

20 Thierry Henry - 2003/04

In the second season of FPL, Thierry Henry was once again the player to score the most amount of points.

Whilst not reaching the heights of his previous season, Henry was awarded 242 points, having scored 30 goals and provided nine assists.

While FPL is just a game, and certainly not the best way to judge players, Henry's back-to-back record points hauls show just how dominate he was during the early 2000s.

19 Frank Lampard - 2004/05

Chelsea won the Premier League for the first time back in 2005, and a lot of the club's successes that year had to do with Frank Lampard's fantastic performances from midfield.

Frank was incredible in the middle of the park for Chelsea, and that can be seen by the fact that he was the highest-point scoring player in the 2004/05 iteration of FPL.

Lampard scored 13 goals and got 18 assists that year, leaving him with 269 points in FPL, just two off Henry's record.

18 Thierry Henry - 2005/06

Clearly annoyed that Frank Lampard had taken his thrown the season prior, Thierry Henry came back with a bang in 2005/06, and ended the season as the highest-scoring FPL player for the third time.

Henry ended up with 239 FPL points that year, helped by his 27 goals and eight assists for Arsene Wenger's side.

The Frenchman's brilliance at Highbury wasn't enough to secure the Premier League title for Arsenal though, with Chelsea, just as they did the year prior, being crowned Champions.

17 Cristiano Ronaldo - 2006/07

The 2006-07 season saw Cristiano Ronaldo truly turn into the world-class player that he is today, establishing himself as not only a future star, but one of the best players in the world at the time.

Playing on the wing under Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United, Ronaldo walked away with 244 points after scoring 17 goals and eight assists for the Red Devils, helping United take the Premier League title off Chelsea in the process.

16 Cristiano Ronaldo - 2007/08

Ronaldo, following in the footsteps of Thierry Henry, became the second-ever player to score the most amount of points in FPL seasons in back-to-back years.

In 2008, Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or after scoring 31 goals and coming up with six assists in the league that year, making him the undisputed highest-scoring FPL player that year.

Ronaldo's 2007/08 FPL haul saw him walk away with 283 points which, at that stage, was the record for a single player in a single season.

15 Frank Lampard - 2008/09

Four years after his first stint as the highest-scoring FPL player, Frank Lampard reclaimed his throne after racking up 226 points during the 2008/09 season.

Lampard returned to FPL dominance, scoring prolifically (12 goals) and creating several goals (10 assists) for his teammates, contributing to Chelsea's double-winning season in 2009/10.

14 Frank Lampard - 2009/10

Another back-to-back FPL win, this time for Frank Lampard.

The season after bringing in 226 points, Lampard shattered the FPL points-haul record, scoring 284 points after scoring 22 goals and racking up 14 assists in just 36 games in the Premier League that year.

Chelsea won the double that season, and a lot of that, in the eyes of fans, was down to the dominance of Lampard, who was widely being pegged as the best midfielder in the world at the time.

13 Luis Nani - 2010/11

Perhaps the most surprising name to feature on this list thus far, Luis Nani scored the most FPL points as Manchester United reclaimed their Premier League title during the 2010/11 season.

Nani's haul of 198 points was the first time that a player has scored the most points in FPL in a given season, while failing to reach 200 points, a record that still stands to this day.

Nani scored nine times during the PL season, providing a further 14 assists, which contributed to his high point total.

12 Robin Van Persie - 2011/12

In what was his final season for Arsenal, RVP racked up an incredibly impressive tally of 269 FPL points after scoring 30 goals and getting 13 assists in 38 games.

RVP's tally was helped by the fact he got an extra 45 bonus points, which helped him into top spot.

11 Robin Van Persie - 2012/13

Van Persie might have moved clubs, swapping Arsenal for Manchester United, but he remained a must-have for FPL players during the 2012/13 season.

In helping Man United to reclaim the Premier League title, RVP got 262 points after scoring 26 goals and getting a further 15 assists.

Van Persie's spot as the highest-performing FPL player that year was also helped by the fact that his exploits saw him return a rather helpful 49 bonus points.

10 Luis Suarez - 2013/14

Luis Suarez, during one of the most impressive individual seasons we've ever seen from a Premier League player, shattered the FPL record, bringing in just shy of 300 points.

Suarez's 31 goals and 17 assists saw Liverpool just miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, but his individual performances were enough to see him break FPL records.

9 Eden Hazard - 2014/15

With Luis Suarez quitting the Premier League for Barcelona, there was gap at the top of the FPL charts, which Eden Hazard fell into.

The Belgian winger was in fantastic form for Chelsea, helping the Blues win the Premier League with 14 goals and 10 assists that year, which saw him score the most points in FPL with 233.

8 Riyad Mahrez - 2015/16

A man that many FPL players would have overlooked when drawing up their drafts for the 2015/16 season, Riyad Mahrez ended up scoring the most points that year with 240.

Leicester's fairytale rise from relegation fighters to Premier League champions was massively aided by Mahrez's 17 goals and 11 assists, which saw him become that year's top FPL point scorer.

7 Alexis Sanchez - 2016/17

Scoring 264 points during the 2016/17 season in FPL, it was Alexis Sanchez who racked up the most points that year.

The Arsenal winger scored 24 goals and got 11 assists that year, with almost all top FPL players finding a way to get the Chilean into their squads.

6 Mohamed Salah - 2017/18

The first man to break 300 points in FPL was Mo Salah, who brought in 303 points during his debut season for Liverpool.

The winger not only broke FPL records, but Premier League ones too, with his 32 goals being the most for a player, at the time, in a 38 game season.

Salah might have been known as 'the Egyptian King' at Anfield, but others understandably started to call him 'the King of FPL'.

5 Mohamed Salah - 2018/19

Fresh off his record-breaking season, Salah regained his crown as the King of FPL, bringing in 259 points during his second season at Anfield.

Salah's 22 goals and 12 assists might have seen him score the most points of a player that season, but he'd swap that crown in a heartbeat for the Premier League title, with Liverpool missing out to Manchester City by just one point.

4 Kevin De Bruyne - 2019/20

Liverpool might have beaten Manchester City to the Premier League title during the 2019/20 season, but it was KDB who scored the most FPL points that year.

The Belgian technician scored 251 points, with 13 goals and registered 23 assists for Man City, which is an incredible return for any player, let alone a midfielder.

3 Bruno Fernandes - 2020/21

From the blue half of Manchester to the red half, it was Bruno Fernandes who was the highest-scoring player in FPL during the 2020/21 season.

Bruno scored 244 points in his first full season in Manchester, making him a must-have for managers, getting 18 goals and 14 assists for United that year.

2 Mohamed Salah - 2021/22

The King of FPL was back in 2021/22, with Mohamed Salah scoring the most points for a player in FPL that season.

Salah won the Golden Boot that year, with 23 goals, and also provided 14 assists, leaving him with 265 in FPL as Liverpool once again missed out on the Premier League title by just one point.