Highlights Romelu Lukaku receives less money than 12 other players in Serie A, despite being on loan to Roma.

Some surprising names, like Gianluca Scamacca and Rafael Leao, are among the top earners in the league.

Dusan Vlahovic is now the highest-paid player in Serie A after joining Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku has sealed a loan move from Chelsea to Roma, but the Belgian forward receives less money than 12 other players in Serie A.

The striker is embarking on his third stint in the Italian top flight, having previously played for Inter Milan on two separate occasions.

Fans will no doubt be very interested to see where the Belgian ranks among the other top players in Serie A in terms of the salary he takes home.

There are some surprising names towards the top of the Serie A wage list, with some players potentially earning less than they may have been expected to.

So, we take a look at the top 25 earners in the Italian top flight based on weekly wages, with the figures coming via Capology.

25 Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta) – €114,038 (£97,736)

Brought in to replace the outgoing Rasmus Hojlund, the Italian striker is returning to the league after spending an unsuccessful season at West Ham in the Premier League. Scamacca is a highly-rated player in his home country and represents a good signing for Atalanta.

24 Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – €123,269 (£105,649)

It may come as a shock to see the Portuguese star sp low on this list, especially after signing a new deal with AC Milan earlier this year to put an end to speculation surrounding his future. Leao has been the jewel in the crown of a strong AC Milan side for a number of years now, and looks set to continue to do so in the years to come.

23 Daniele Rugani (Juventus) – €124,615 (£106,814)

While it took a long time for the defender to break into the Juventus first-team, with several loan moves along the way, Rugani is now a prominent part of the Old Lady's squad. The 29-year-old is perhaps higher on this list than expected especially as he is ahead of Leao.

22 Lorenzo Pelligrini (Roma) – €124,615 (£106,741)

Taking home the exact same basic salary every week as his compatriot, Rugani, the Roma man is a big part of Jose Mourinho's plans for the club. Pellegrini has been linked with a move away from the club on multiple occasions, but nothing has yet materialised for Lukaku's new teammate.

21 Gianluca Mancini (Roma) – €124,615 (£106,741)

Mancini earns the same amount as Pellegrini, his Roma and Italy teammate. The centre-back did miss a vital penalty in the shootout of the Europa League final last season, but is still a solid player in the Italian top flight regardless. There are onlky two Roma players to earn more than him on a weekly basis.

20 Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) – €124,615 (£106,741)

Being a big part in helping Napoli to a first Serie A title in more than three decades, the Polish international certainly earned his wage last season, as the club were very impressive in the Champions League also. Zielinski scored some important goals and formed a brilliant midfield trio with Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa and Stanislav Lobotka.

19 Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan) – €135,385 (£116,095)

The Algerian midfielder proved his worth to his side last season, with a big goal in the Champions League quarter-final against eventual Serie A winners, Napoli. Bennacer is now the most experienced member of the AC Milan midfield after losing his partner - Sandro Tonali - to Newcastle United in the summer.

18 Stefan de Vrij (Inter) – €135,385 (£116,095)

It is interesting to see that de Vrij is actually the second-highest-paid defender in last season's Champions League finalists squad, particularly when you consider the fact he has never been a nailed on starter during his time at the club. He often rotates in and out of the squad, and rarely starts games for the Netherlands.

17 Paulo Dybala (Roma) – €135,385 (£116,095)

After scoring in the 2023 Europa League final, Dybala was the highest earner at Roma until Lukaku came into the equation. He has undergone somewhat of a career revival since working under Mourinho at the club, after seeing his Juventus stint fizzle out due to injury and form issues. Dybala was part of a World Cup winning squad at the back end of 2022.

16 Hirving Lozano (Napoli) – €142,500 (£122,134)

Lozano may shortly be removed from this list with a return to PSV looking to be on the cards. He is very well paid considering he lost his starting place to Matteo Politano in the 2022/23 season. The Mexican is the club's highest-paid player despite some breakout performances over the past 12 months from his teammates.

15 Ciro Immobile (Lazio) – €142,500 (£122,134)

Immobile has consistently been one of the top scorers in the division for many years now, making it slightly surprising that he is positioned so low on this list. The fact he plays for Lazio - a side that is not often in the Champions League - probably goes against him in that sense as he is the highest paid at the club, but still not close to top of the overall list.

14 Marcus Thuram (Inter) – €147,885 (£126,715)

Having made a very telling impact after being brought on in the World Cup final, Thuram earned a move to Inter Milan after the expiry of his Borussia Mönchengladbach contract. His impact on the division is yet to be seen as a new signing, but the forward is set to take over the role left in the squad by Lukaku's departure.

13 Romelu Lukaku (Roma) – €170,454 (£146,042)

After guiding Inter Milan to a league title during his first spell at the club, he made a return to the club on loan from Chelsea last season. While it was not quite as successful, with a couple of nightmare misses in the Champions League final living long in the memory of fans, he was still adored by the supporters. That was until he decided to consider moving to other Serie A sides, and he is now set to visit the San Siro this season as public enemy number one.

Romelu Lukaku Career Statistics (All Competitions) Season Clubs Appearances Goals Assists 2008/09 Anderlecht 3 1 0 2009/10 Anderlecht 45 19 11 2010/11 Anderlecht 50 20 7 2011/12 Anderlecht, Chelsea 6 4 0 2012/13 West Brom 38 17 7 2013/14 Everton, Chelsea 36 16 8 2014/15 Everton 48 20 7 2015/16 Everton 46 25 7 2016/17 Everton 39 26 7 2017/18 Man United 51 27 9 2018/19 Man United 45 15 4 2019/20 Inter Milan 51 34 6 2020/21 Inter Milan 44 30 10 2021/22 Chelsea 44 15 2 2022/23 Inter Milan 37 14 7 All statistics via Transfermarkt

12 Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) – €172,500 (147,729)

Another player to have recently signed a new deal, Rabiot turned down the opportunity to move onto a new challenege to renew terms with Juventus. His reputation took a bit of a hit in the early years of his career, but in recent times has turned it around as he was a key part of the France team to reach the World Cup final.

11 Nicolo Barella (Inter) – €178,077 (£152,505)

Barella is one of the top earners at his club, and showed exactly why in last season's Champions League run. He drives his team forward from the engine room and never stops running for the entirety of the 90 minutes. It would come as no surprise to see a massive offer come in for the 26-year-old in the next year or so.

10 Federico Chiesa (Juventus) – €178,077 (£152,505)

A long-term injury had made fans forget the natural ability of the winger, as he consistently used his pace and close control to weave through opposition defences. He has now returned and got back to earning his wage with some brilliant goals and performances. Chiesa has been consistently linked with top European clubs, including several Premier League sides.

9 Bremer (Juventus) – €178,077 (£152,505)

Tied with Barella and Chiesa, the Brazilian defender has spent a large chuck of his career in Italy, having previously spent time at Torino before earning his big move to Juventus. He is set to be the future of the Juve backline, as well as the present.

8 Alessandro Bastoni (Inter) – €195,962 (£167,911)

The highest-paid defender in the Inter Milan squad is the man to have agreed new terms earlier in 2023. Bastoni is capable of playing as a left-sided centre-back in a back two or three, but has also played as a left-back in his time with the club. This versatility is down to his technical ability on the ball, with his calm and composed nature helping him to break opposing lines with incisive passing.

7 Paul Pogba (Juventus) – €197,308 (£169,096)

It is no surprise to see the Frenchman feature in the top 10 of this list, but it maybe is a shock that he finishes so low. Pogba is the biggest name on a global scale to play in Serie A. His injury issues have prevented him from showing the form he did during his first spell with Juventus.

6 Lautaro Martinez (Inter) – €213,654 (£183,137)

Martinez seems to grab headlines every summer with interest from other European clubs, but he has remained loyal to the Italian giants thus far. With Lukaku leaving, he is now firmly the main man at the club, with Thuram being brought in to act as a back-up.