Highlights The Saudi Pro League has attracted top football talent from Europe by offering astronomical wages, with three players on more than £1m a week.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr sparked a wave of high-profile transfers to the Saudi league, with players like Neymar and Karim Benzema joining.

The 10 highest earners in the Saudi Pro League all earn more than £21m a year, showing just how rich the league is.

During the 2023/24 season, several big names from European clubs have chosen to make a move to the Saudi Pro League, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman's move to Al-Nassr in December 2022 has undoubtedly acted as a catalyst, with even more stars joining him in the Middle East.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and many, many more all made the move in the summer of 2023. While the prospect of a new challenge might have played on their minds a little bit, the main motivation to seal a move was the riches that they would pocket. Former Wolves star Ruben Neves even admitted as much in December 2023, although he did also add that the ongoing project was another reason for making the switch.

"Of course one of the things is the money."

Ronaldo, as the biggest star in the division, is pocketing an insane amount every week, with his name bringing eyes to the ever-growing brand. But who are the other stars who are close behind him in terms of earnings? Well, using figures from Capology, which tracks the salaries and contracts of footballers from around the world, we can see exactly who pockets the most every week in the Saudi League. Spoiler alert - it's not even close between numbers one and two.

Top 10 earners in the Saudi Pro League (as of 11/01/24) Rank Player Club Weekly Salary Annual Salary 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr £3.32 million £172.47 million 2. Karim Benzemea Al-Ittihad £1.66 million £86.24 million 3. Neymar Al-Hilal £1.66 million £86.24 million 4. Riyad Mahrez Al-Ahli £865.7k £45.02 million 5. Sadio Mane Al-Nassr £663.4k £34.50 million 6. Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq £663.4k £34.50 million 7. Kalidou Koulibaly Al-Hilal £575.5k £29.92 million 8. Aleksandar Mitrovic Al-Hilal £414.6k £21.56 million 9. N'Golo Kante Al-Ittihad £414.6k £21.56 million 10. Sergej Milinković-Savić Al-Hilal £414.6k £21.56 million All figures taken from Capology

1 Cristiano Ronaldo - Al-Nassr

Earns £3.32 million per week

The trendsetter. The catalyst. The highest-paid player in football history. Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr saw many others follow in his footsteps, but none of them come close to the original in terms of earnings.

Pocketing twice as much as the man in second place, he remains the best-paid player in the Saudi League - and world football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr in January 2023 and has very much put the Saudi Pro League on the map. So much so that a host of high-profile players have followed him there. Scoring the most goals in 2023 out of any other player in the world, it's safe to say that the 38-year-old has settled into his new surroundings nicely.

2 Karim Benzema - Al-Ittihad

Earns £1.66 million per week

Karim Benzema had the option to remain at Real Madrid for another year, but can you really blame him for signing a three-year deal at champions Al-Ittihad for a crazy £172 million!? Many players would be hanging up their boots at the age of 35, but Benzema is going to be paid more than HALF A BILLION in the next three years - provided that he stays, that is.

Unlike the aforementioned Ronaldo, the Frenchman has struggled to settle in the Saudi Pro League, with fans of Al-Ittihad even giving him a harsh new nickname. Despite that, he is still performing well for his new club this season, with 12 goals and five assists to his name so far.

3 Neymar - Al-Hilal

Earns £1.66 million per week

There was an element of surprise when Neymar swapped life in Paris for the Middle East. The most expensive player ever in terms of cumulative transfer fees made a £86m move in the summer of 2023 and was handed a huge contract for doing so.

But it's fair to say that so far, his move has not gone according to plan. Neymar has only played five times for Al-Hilal due to him tearing his ACL during a World Cup qualifier for Brazil against Uruguay. His new club will hardly feel like he has been value for money so far, given that they are paying him an extortionate sum every week, but the 31-year-old has time to recover and prove them wrong.

4 Riyad Mahrez - Al-Ahli

Earns £865.7k per week

He might come in fourth on this list, but Riyad Mahrez is some way behind the top trio in terms of earnings, taking home nearly 50% of what Neymar and Benzema pocket. Nevertheless, his salary while at Manchester City of £8.3 million a year looks like relative chicken feed when compared to the frankly obscene sum he is now on at Al-Ahli.

Earning more than five times what he was earning while sporting the Sky Blue of City, the Algerian international is pulling off the same tricks for Al-Ahli that fans of the Premier League got to see on a weekly basis. Nine goals and seven assists at the time of writing suggests that he's been worth the hefty sum he's being paid every week, even if Al-Ahli are 13 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.

5 Sadio Mane - Al-Nassr

Earns £663.4k per week

To say Sadio Mane’s time at Bayern Munich was underwhelming wouldn’t be an unfair evaluation of the year the Senegalese forward endured in the Bundesliga. The winger who many a Premier League fan was accustomed to witnessing tear English defences apart for Liverpool and Southampton fell out-of-favour in Bavaria, and even had a physical confrontation with teammate, Leroy Sané.

Getting a move away from the Allianz was therefore priority number one for Mane. Signing for Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, the 31-year-old put pen to paper on a deal which sees him take home roughly £33 million a year. That puts him just inside the top five, and on par with a former Liverpool teammate.

6 Jordan Henderson - Al-Ettifaq

Earns £663.4k per week

Jordan Henderson leaving Anfield came as a shock to many a Red who had been firmly expecting him to see out his playing days in the North West of England. However, Steven Gerrard and Al-Ettifaq had other ideas, luring him away from Merseyside for a fee of £13 million, where he is set to earn £34 million annually.

However, the former Sunderland midfielder hasn't settled at his new club at all, with reports surfacing that the midfielder is already 'desperate' to leave Al-Ettifaq and return to the Premier League. Already willing to give up his lucrative contract after just six months, a departure could mean that Henderson is also hit with a £3m tax bill.

7 Kalidou Koulibaly - Al-Hilal

Earns £575.5k per week

Chelsea fans were incredibly confident they had signed the perfect defender to compliment Thiago Silva in Kalidou Koulibaly, so much so that they gave him John Terry's old number. However, the Senegalese defender had a difficult year at Stamford Bridge, and was moved on in 2023 for £20m.

However, having been on roughly £295,000 per-week in west London, the 32-year-old nearly doubled his wages by joining Al-Hilal. He even admitted in an interview that a big reason why he made the move was because of the outrageous sum of money on the table.

"I can’t deny it. With this money I will be able to help my whole family to live well, from my parents to my cousins."

He has been a steady presence at the back for Al-Hilal since joining too, putting his defensive mishaps in the Premier League behind him to guide his new team to the top of the Saudi Pro League. God knows what kind of bonus he will take home if they win the competition.

8 Aleksandar Mitrovic - Al-Hilal

Earns £414.6k per week

Aleksandar Mitrovic had an excellent season leading the line for Fulham in 2022/23, scoring a respectable 14 Premier League goals to help push the Cottagers clear of the relegation zone. But when Al-Hilal came calling, the Serbian was desperate to make the switch, with Marco Silva claiming that he 'forced' a move.

A big reason why he did so was likely because of the sheer amount of money being offered to him. Having been on just over £92k a week at Craven Cottage, his take-home pay has risen exponentially. With 25 goals in all competitions from 27 games, he certainly seems to be value for money - especially compared to what some of the other players on this list have done since moving to the Saudi League.

9 N’Golo Kante - Al-Ittihad

Earns £414.6k per week

N'Golo Kante found himself in a tough spot at Chelsea, with injuries and fitness issues keeping him out for 38 games last season. The Blues clearly decided that the dynamic midfielder was past his prime and opted against offering him a new contract, which left Al-Ittihad with a free run at him in the summer of 2023.

Keen to bring in one of the best defensive midfielders ever, the club offered him a hefty sum which saw Kante increase his weekly wage by over £100k. He's been a fairly constant presence in the engine room so far too, playing 23 games to date. Given Chelsea's struggles at present, maybe they were too quick to move Kante on.

10 Sergej Milinković-Savić - Al-Hilal

Earns £414.6k per week

Just about keeping the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Roberto Firmino, and Marcelo Brozovic out of the top 10, Sergej Milinković-Savić wraps up the list. Pocketing the same amount of money every week as Kante and compatriot Mitrovic, the former Lazio midfielder actually quadrupled his wages when he signed for Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023.

Often linked with a move to the Premier League before moving to Saudi Arabia, including a potential signing for Manchester United before the Red Devils bought Fred, the 28-year-old has made a blistering start at Al-Hilal. His nine goals and five assists in all competitions have helped fire his club to the top of the table. With two more years left to run on his current deal, Milinković-Savić could keep them there for years to come.